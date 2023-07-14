Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$2.99 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.9%
Expense Ratio 0.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ARAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-10.0%
|26.2%
|1.84%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|-28.9%
|26.9%
|46.72%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|50.81%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-14.9%
|42.3%
|62.78%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-8.0%
|20.6%
|48.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|94.95%
|2021
|11.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|33.96%
|2020
|1.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|25.34%
|2019
|4.1%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|76.12%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|50.00%
|Period
|ARAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-19.1%
|22.5%
|1.31%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|-28.9%
|36.6%
|41.62%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|49.87%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-13.5%
|42.3%
|53.56%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-3.6%
|21.7%
|38.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|ARAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|94.95%
|2021
|11.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|33.96%
|2020
|1.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|25.34%
|2019
|4.1%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|76.12%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|30.46%
|ARAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.99 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|21.20%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|9
|2354
|92.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.24 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|16.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.91%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|7.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.39%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|80.58%
|Cash
|3.61%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|19.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|92.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|93.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|92.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|92.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARAIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.10%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|25.98%
|Communication Services
|19.80%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|0.26%
|Industrials
|18.09%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|27.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.20%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|12.07%
|Consumer Defense
|6.96%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|30.45%
|Healthcare
|6.83%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|79.00%
|Real Estate
|5.48%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|70.87%
|Energy
|3.02%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|85.56%
|Basic Materials
|2.75%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|84.25%
|Technology
|1.76%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|95.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|97.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARAIX % Rank
|US
|90.83%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|78.48%
|Non US
|5.56%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|33.07%
|ARAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|81.50%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|25.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ARAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ARAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|18.21%
|ARAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.70%
|0.00%
|8.82%
|21.15%
|ARAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ARAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.45%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|72.03%
|ARAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.497
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.754
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.801
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.681
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.626
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.621
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.624
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.678
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 1986
35.59
35.6%
John’s passion for investing began at age 12 when his father began buying him stocks as Christmas and birthday gifts. His interest in equities grew at Princeton University, where he majored in economics, and over the two-plus years he worked as a stockbroker for William Blair & Company, LLC. In 1983, John founded Ariel to focus on patient, value investing within small- and medium-sized companies. While our research capabilities have expanded across the globe, patience is still the disciplined approach that drives the firm today. Early in his career, John’s investment acumen brought him to the
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2006
15.54
15.5%
John P. Miller, CFA, is a Senior Vice President for Ariel Investments, LLC. John has served on Ariel's Investment Team for almost two decades and inherently embodies a strong value discipline. As portfolio manager, he works side-by-side with lead portfolio manager John W. Rogers, Jr. on stock selection for Ariel Fund as well as the firm's small and small/mid cap portfolios. Additionally, he oversees the firm's proprietary research in the asset management and media/entertainment industries. Prior to joining Ariel in 1989, John worked in Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.'s institutional equity division. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago as well as a board member of Voices for Illinois Children. John earned his MBA from the University of Chicago and received a BB in management from Western Illinois University. John Miller’s Career Start Date is 05/01/1987.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Ken serves as co-portfolio manager of our small cap value and small cap value concentrated strategies. Additionally, his portfolio management responsibilities extend across Ariel Fund, as well as our micro-cap value and small cap deep value products. In his research capacity, Ken covers consumer services and industrials. Prior to joining Ariel as a research analyst in 2004, he spent more than two years with William Blair & Company, LLC, most recently as a senior investment banking analyst. Ken also worked as a senior auditor at KPMG, LLP. He earned a BS in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago, and he is also a Certified Public Accountant.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
