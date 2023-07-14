Home
Ariel Fund

mutual fund
ARAIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$70.6 -1.41 -1.96%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (ARGFX) Primary Inst (ARAIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ariel Fund

ARAIX | Fund

$70.60

$2.99 B

0.70%

$0.50

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$2.99 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$72.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ariel Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ariel Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Rogers

Fund Description

The Fund invests in small- and mid‑capitalization (“small/mid cap”) undervalued companies that show strong potential for growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that have market capitalizations within the range of the companies in the Russell 2500TM Index, measured at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2500 Index ranged from $30 million to $36.46 billion. (Source: FactSet) The Fund may invest a portion of the portfolio outside (above or below) this market capitalization range. Also, the market capitalizations for the Fund’s portfolio companies may change over time, and the Fund is permitted to invest in (hold and purchase) a company even if its market capitalization moves outside the stated range. 
The Fund’s strategy is rooted in the contrarian investment philosophy of Ariel Investments, LLC (“Ariel” or the “Adviser”), which depends on three interrelated tenets: patience, focus and independent thinking. 
A Patient View. The Fund generally seeks to own differentiated companies with certain characteristics, such as strong cash flows, low debt, quality products or services, significant barriers to entry, predictable fundamentals that allow for the potential for double-digit earnings growth (at time of initial purchase), and low reinvestment requirements. We take a long-term view, and look past short-term price volatility, seeking to hold investments for a relatively long period of time—generally three to five years. However, the holding period may vary for any particular stock. Our long-term approach enables us to take our time to research a company and wait as long as necessary for its stock to reach a price we view as undervalued relative to our estimate of its private market value. 
A Focused Approach. We seek to invest within our circle of competence, allowing us to build expertise and accumulate deep knowledge in specific sectors, to isolate key issues of importance, and to have strong convictions in the stocks purchased and held. This often results in the Fund investing a significant portion of its assets among fewer sectors than its benchmarks. The Fund is a diversified fund that generally will hold between 25‑45 securities in its portfolio. The Fund does not invest in companies whose primary source of revenue is derived from the production or sale of tobacco products, the manufacture of firearms, or the operation of for‑profit prisons. We believe these industries may be more likely to face shrinking growth prospects, litigation costs and legal liability that cannot be quantified. 
A Team of Independent Thinkers. As independent thinkers, we make opportunistic purchases when we see companies that are temporarily out of favor, misunderstood or ignored —generally seeking to invest in companies that are trading at a low valuation relative to potential earnings and/or a low valuation relative to our estimate of intrinsic worth. We perform our own original proprietary research that often leads us to buy when others are selling and sell when others are buying. The primary reasons we will sell a stock are: (i) if its valuation reaches our determination of its private market value, (ii) if a better opportunity for investment presents itself, or (iii) if there are material adverse changes to a company’s fundamentals. In addition, the Adviser has adopted procedures to sell stocks that it views as substantially outside the strategy’s small/mid cap range. 
Read More

ARAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -10.0% 26.2% 1.84%
1 Yr 6.1% -28.9% 26.9% 46.72%
3 Yr 9.3%* -14.1% 93.9% 50.81%
5 Yr -0.9%* -14.9% 42.3% 62.78%
10 Yr 1.0%* -8.0% 20.6% 48.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -41.6% 42.6% 94.95%
2021 11.2% -23.5% 23.2% 33.96%
2020 1.3% -8.6% 93.7% 25.34%
2019 4.1% -2.6% 7.5% 76.12%
2018 -4.6% -8.8% 3.8% 50.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -19.1% 22.5% 1.31%
1 Yr 6.1% -28.9% 36.6% 41.62%
3 Yr 9.3%* -14.1% 93.9% 49.87%
5 Yr 1.0%* -13.5% 42.3% 53.56%
10 Yr 5.2%* -3.6% 21.7% 38.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -41.6% 42.6% 94.95%
2021 11.2% -23.5% 23.2% 33.96%
2020 1.3% -8.6% 93.7% 25.34%
2019 4.1% -2.6% 7.5% 76.12%
2018 -2.8% -7.6% 3.8% 30.46%

NAV & Total Return History

ARAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARAIX Category Low Category High ARAIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.99 B 504 K 30.4 B 21.20%
Number of Holdings 39 9 2354 92.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.24 B 129 K 9.16 B 16.01%
Weighting of Top 10 38.91% 5.3% 99.9% 7.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 6.05%
  2. Paramount Global Class B 4.70%
  3. First American Financial Corp 4.12%
  4. Zebra Technologies Corp 4.03%
  5. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 3.93%
  6. MSG Networks Inc Class A 3.90%
  7. Lazard Ltd Shs A 3.84%
  8. Adtalem Global Education Inc 3.79%
  9. Mattel Inc 3.65%
  10. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc 3.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARAIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.39% 85.69% 100.65% 80.58%
Cash 		3.61% -0.65% 14.30% 19.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 92.65%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 93.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 92.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 92.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARAIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.10% 0.00% 60.11% 25.98%
Communication Services 		19.80% 0.00% 19.80% 0.26%
Industrials 		18.09% 0.00% 29.02% 27.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.20% 0.00% 29.62% 12.07%
Consumer Defense 		6.96% 0.00% 33.79% 30.45%
Healthcare 		6.83% 0.00% 32.47% 79.00%
Real Estate 		5.48% 0.00% 40.74% 70.87%
Energy 		3.02% 0.00% 29.17% 85.56%
Basic Materials 		2.75% 0.00% 23.88% 84.25%
Technology 		1.76% 0.00% 30.07% 95.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 97.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARAIX % Rank
US 		90.83% 55.79% 100.30% 78.48%
Non US 		5.56% 0.00% 36.04% 33.07%

ARAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.01% 16.27% 81.50%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.20% 25.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ARAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 227.00% 18.21%

ARAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARAIX Category Low Category High ARAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.70% 0.00% 8.82% 21.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARAIX Category Low Category High ARAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -1.84% 4.73% 72.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ARAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 1986

35.59

35.6%

John’s passion for investing began at age 12 when his father began buying him stocks as Christmas and birthday gifts. His interest in equities grew at Princeton University, where he majored in economics, and over the two-plus years he worked as a stockbroker for William Blair & Company, LLC. In 1983, John founded Ariel to focus on patient, value investing within small- and medium-sized companies. While our research capabilities have expanded across the globe, patience is still the disciplined approach that drives the firm today. Early in his career, John’s investment acumen brought him to the

John Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2006

15.54

15.5%

John P. Miller, CFA, is a Senior Vice President for Ariel Investments, LLC. John has served on Ariel's Investment Team for almost two decades and inherently embodies a strong value discipline. As portfolio manager, he works side-by-side with lead portfolio manager John W. Rogers, Jr. on stock selection for Ariel Fund as well as the firm's small and small/mid cap portfolios. Additionally, he oversees the firm's proprietary research in the asset management and media/entertainment industries. Prior to joining Ariel in 1989, John worked in Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.'s institutional equity division. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago as well as a board member of Voices for Illinois Children. John earned his MBA from the University of Chicago and received a BB in management from Western Illinois University. John Miller’s Career Start Date is 05/01/1987.

Kenneth Kuhrt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Ken serves as co-portfolio manager of our small cap value and small cap value concentrated strategies. Additionally, his portfolio management responsibilities extend across Ariel Fund, as well as our micro-cap value and small cap deep value products. In his research capacity, Ken covers consumer services and industrials. Prior to joining Ariel as a research analyst in 2004, he spent more than two years with William Blair & Company, LLC, most recently as a senior investment banking analyst. Ken also worked as a senior auditor at KPMG, LLP. He earned a BS in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago, and he is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

