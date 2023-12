Under normal circumstances, this Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, depository receipts, shares of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. Although the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and from any country, the sub-adviser’s investment process typically focuses on the universe of U.S. companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 billion at initial investment.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Fund’s sub-adviser, employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Fund. The sub-adviser

seeks to identify companies that it believes are positioned to benefit from one or more of the following: (i) shifts in industry spending, government spending and consumer trends; (ii) gains in market share from innovative products and strong intellectual property; and (iii) cyclical trends in the industry in which they operate and capable management that can take advantage of those trends. The Fund is typically composed of companies that, in the aggregate, result in a portfolio that displays growth characteristics. At times, the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities of relatively few industries or sectors. Currently, the Fund is significantly invested in the Information Technology Sector.

The Fund is benchmarked to the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index. However, the sub-adviser is not constrained by the composition of the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index in selecting investments for the Fund.