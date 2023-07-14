Home
ARACX (Mutual Fund)

CIM Real Assets & Credit Fund

Payout Change
Decrease
Price as of:
$25.01 +0.02 +0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (ARACX) Primary Other (IRACX) Other (LRACX) C (RACRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.6%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 9.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 122.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

ARACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CIM Real Assets & Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    CIM Group
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    174077
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Brown

Fund Description

ARACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -7.5% 18.5% 98.79%
1 Yr -1.5% -13.2% 144.1% 93.79%
3 Yr 0.1%* -7.9% 25.7% 49.27%
5 Yr N/A* -9.6% 24.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.1% -34.7% 92.4% 1.51%
2021 1.4% -6.1% 19.5% 65.48%
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.1% -11.9% 18.5% 98.25%
1 Yr -1.5% -13.2% 144.1% 93.27%
3 Yr 0.1%* -7.9% 25.7% 49.49%
5 Yr N/A* -9.6% 24.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -34.7% 92.4% 1.78%
2021 1.4% -6.1% 19.5% 65.48%
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ARACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARACX Category Low Category High ARACX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 658 K 207 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 15351 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 660 K 48.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 8.4% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARACX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 99.40% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -16.75% 81.51% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 116.75% N/A

ARACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 9.94% 0.01% 17.63% 1.25%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.83% 99.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

ARACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 1.64%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 122.00% 0.00% 343.00% 88.30%

ARACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARACX Category Low Category High ARACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.01% 0.00% 8.31% 2.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARACX Category Low Category High ARACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.53% -2.34% 19.41% 3.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ARACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Avi Shemesh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Avi Shemesh is a Co-Founder and Principal of CIM Group with more than 25 years of active real estate, infrastructure and lending experience. Since co-founding CIM in 1994, Mr. Shemesh has been instrumental in building the firm’s real estate, infrastructure and debt platforms. He serves on CIM’s Investment and Real Asset Management Committees, providing guidance on the diverse opportunities available across CIM’s various platforms. Mr. Shemesh is responsible for CIM’s long-time relationships with strategic institutions and oversees teams essential to acquisitions, portfolio management and internal and external communication. Since March 2014, Mr. Shemesh also has served as a director of a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates office investments and is an affiliate of CIM. Since February 2018, he has also served as a director and/or executive officer of several other public, non-listed REITs sponsored by affiliates of CIM Group. Prior to CIM, Mr. Shemesh was involved in several entrepreneurial real estate endeavors, including co-founding Dekel Development, a developer of commercial and multifamily properties in Los Angeles.

Richard Ressler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Bilal Rashid

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Bilal Rashid is a Trustee of the Fund, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of OFS Capital Corporation (“OFS Capital”), the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hancock Park Corporate Income, Inc. (“Hancock Park”) and OFS Credit Company, Inc. (“OFS Credit”), President and a Senior Managing Director of the OFS Sub-Adviser, Chief Executive Officer of OFSAM, and a member of OFSAM’s investment and executive committees. Mr. Rashid also serves on the Middle-Market Investment Committee, Broadly Syndicated Investment Committee and Structured Credit Investment Committee of the OFS Sub-Adviser. Prior to joining OFSAM in 2008, Mr. Rashid was a managing director in the global markets and investment banking division at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Rashid has worked in investment banking, debt capital markets and investing as it relates to structured credit and corporate credit since 2000. Over the years, he has advised and arranged financing for investment management companies and commercial finance companies including business development companies. Before joining Merrill Lynch in 2005, he was a vice president at Natixis Capital Markets, which he joined as part of a large team move from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”). Prior to CIBC, he worked as an investment analyst in the project finance area at the International Finance Corporation, which is part of the World Bank. Prior to that, Mr. Rashid was a financial analyst at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Rashid has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Jeffrey Cerny

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Glen Ostrander

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Glen Ostrander is a Managing Director of the OFS Sub-Adviser and focuses on structured products investment activities of the firm, capital markets related activities, fundraising, and strategic initiatives. Mr. Ostrander serves as a member of the Structured Credit Investment Committee of the OFS Sub-Adviser. Mr. Ostrander has worked in investing, banking and debt capital markets relating to securitization, corporate credit, and structured credit since 2002. Mr. Ostrander has been involved in the CLO market since the late 1990s, with experience in the creation and full life cycle of various types of CLOs through multiple credit cycles. Prior to joining the OFS Sub-Adviser, Mr. Ostrander worked within the Global Markets & Investment Banking division at Merrill Lynch. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch, he was a Vice President at Wachovia Capital Markets from 1998 to 2006 and worked at International Business Machines and Koch Industries. Throughout his experience at Wachovia Capital Markets, Merrill Lynch, and the OFS Sub-Adviser, Mr. Ostrander has been involved in the structuring of CLO transactions, investing throughout the CLO capital structure, and the creation and vetting of CLO collateral managers. Mr. Ostrander holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Belmont Abbey College.

Shaul Kuba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Shaul Kuba is a Co-Founder and Principal of CIM. Since co-founding CIM in 1994, Mr. Kuba has been an integral part of building the firm’s real estate, infrastructure and debt platforms. He serves on CIM’s Investment and Real Asset Management Committees, providing guidance on the diverse opportunities available across CIM’s various platforms. As the head of the development team, he is actively involved in the development, redevelopment and repositioning of CIM’s real estate assets. Additionally, Mr. Kuba is instrumental in sourcing new opportunities and establishing and maintaining relationships with national and regional retailers, hospitality brands and restaurateurs. Prior to CIM, Mr. Kuba was involved in several entrepreneurial real estate endeavors, including co-founding Dekel Development, a developer of commercial and multifamily properties in Los Angeles.

Kyde Sharp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Kyde Sharp is a Managing Director and member of the Middle Market Investment Committee of the OFS Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Sharp is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities for the middle market lending business as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining the OFS in 2017, Mr. Sharp was a Managing Director of a credit-focused asset manager located in Greenwich, CT. Earlier in his career he was an Associate with The Ben Barnes Group (formerly Entrecorp) where he priced, structured and negotiated equity-based consulting engagements. Mr. Sharp holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Hamilton College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

