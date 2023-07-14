Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.6%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 9.94%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 122.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ARACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.6%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|98.79%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|93.79%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|49.27%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|1.51%
|2021
|1.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|65.48%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ARACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.1%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|98.25%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|93.27%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|49.49%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ARACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|1.78%
|2021
|1.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|65.48%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|ARACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|658 K
|207 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|15351
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|660 K
|48.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|8.4%
|105.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARACX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|N/A
|ARACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|9.94%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|1.25%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|99.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|ARACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|1.64%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ARACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|122.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|88.30%
|ARACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.01%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|2.15%
|ARACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ARACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.53%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|3.61%
|ARACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Avi Shemesh is a Co-Founder and Principal of CIM Group with more than 25 years of active real estate, infrastructure and lending experience. Since co-founding CIM in 1994, Mr. Shemesh has been instrumental in building the firm’s real estate, infrastructure and debt platforms. He serves on CIM’s Investment and Real Asset Management Committees, providing guidance on the diverse opportunities available across CIM’s various platforms. Mr. Shemesh is responsible for CIM’s long-time relationships with strategic institutions and oversees teams essential to acquisitions, portfolio management and internal and external communication. Since March 2014, Mr. Shemesh also has served as a director of a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates office investments and is an affiliate of CIM. Since February 2018, he has also served as a director and/or executive officer of several other public, non-listed REITs sponsored by affiliates of CIM Group. Prior to CIM, Mr. Shemesh was involved in several entrepreneurial real estate endeavors, including co-founding Dekel Development, a developer of commercial and multifamily properties in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Bilal Rashid is a Trustee of the Fund, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of OFS Capital Corporation (“OFS Capital”), the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hancock Park Corporate Income, Inc. (“Hancock Park”) and OFS Credit Company, Inc. (“OFS Credit”), President and a Senior Managing Director of the OFS Sub-Adviser, Chief Executive Officer of OFSAM, and a member of OFSAM’s investment and executive committees. Mr. Rashid also serves on the Middle-Market Investment Committee, Broadly Syndicated Investment Committee and Structured Credit Investment Committee of the OFS Sub-Adviser. Prior to joining OFSAM in 2008, Mr. Rashid was a managing director in the global markets and investment banking division at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Rashid has worked in investment banking, debt capital markets and investing as it relates to structured credit and corporate credit since 2000. Over the years, he has advised and arranged financing for investment management companies and commercial finance companies including business development companies. Before joining Merrill Lynch in 2005, he was a vice president at Natixis Capital Markets, which he joined as part of a large team move from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”). Prior to CIBC, he worked as an investment analyst in the project finance area at the International Finance Corporation, which is part of the World Bank. Prior to that, Mr. Rashid was a financial analyst at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Rashid has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Glen Ostrander is a Managing Director of the OFS Sub-Adviser and focuses on structured products investment activities of the firm, capital markets related activities, fundraising, and strategic initiatives. Mr. Ostrander serves as a member of the Structured Credit Investment Committee of the OFS Sub-Adviser. Mr. Ostrander has worked in investing, banking and debt capital markets relating to securitization, corporate credit, and structured credit since 2002. Mr. Ostrander has been involved in the CLO market since the late 1990s, with experience in the creation and full life cycle of various types of CLOs through multiple credit cycles. Prior to joining the OFS Sub-Adviser, Mr. Ostrander worked within the Global Markets & Investment Banking division at Merrill Lynch. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch, he was a Vice President at Wachovia Capital Markets from 1998 to 2006 and worked at International Business Machines and Koch Industries. Throughout his experience at Wachovia Capital Markets, Merrill Lynch, and the OFS Sub-Adviser, Mr. Ostrander has been involved in the structuring of CLO transactions, investing throughout the CLO capital structure, and the creation and vetting of CLO collateral managers. Mr. Ostrander holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Belmont Abbey College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Shaul Kuba is a Co-Founder and Principal of CIM. Since co-founding CIM in 1994, Mr. Kuba has been an integral part of building the firm’s real estate, infrastructure and debt platforms. He serves on CIM’s Investment and Real Asset Management Committees, providing guidance on the diverse opportunities available across CIM’s various platforms. As the head of the development team, he is actively involved in the development, redevelopment and repositioning of CIM’s real estate assets. Additionally, Mr. Kuba is instrumental in sourcing new opportunities and establishing and maintaining relationships with national and regional retailers, hospitality brands and restaurateurs. Prior to CIM, Mr. Kuba was involved in several entrepreneurial real estate endeavors, including co-founding Dekel Development, a developer of commercial and multifamily properties in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Kyde Sharp is a Managing Director and member of the Middle Market Investment Committee of the OFS Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Sharp is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities for the middle market lending business as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining the OFS in 2017, Mr. Sharp was a Managing Director of a credit-focused asset manager located in Greenwich, CT. Earlier in his career he was an Associate with The Ben Barnes Group (formerly Entrecorp) where he priced, structured and negotiated equity-based consulting engagements. Mr. Sharp holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Hamilton College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...