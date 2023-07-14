Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$1.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

82.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ARAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Horizon Active Risk Assist® Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Horizon Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 04, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    330576
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Ladner

Fund Description

The Risk Assist Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), seeks to achieve the Risk Assist Fund’s investment objective by using a multi-discipline active asset allocation investment approach. Horizon allocates the Risk Assist Fund’s assets across various sectors of the global securities markets. In addition, Horizon seeks to mitigate downside risk through its Risk Assist strategy, which is an active risk reduction strategy intended to guard against large declines in an equity portfolio.

Global Securities Strategy

Horizon executes its global securities allocation strategy by allocating assets across one or more of the following sectors of the global securities markets:

U.S. Common Stocks
Foreign Developed Market Common Stocks
Emerging Market Common Stocks
Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”)
Government Bonds
Corporate Bonds
International Bonds
Municipal Bonds
High Yield Bonds

Horizon selects asset classes using a flexible approach that allocates the Risk Assist Fund’s portfolio between asset classes that Horizon believes offer the opportunity for the highest projected return for a given amount of risk. This flexible approach to investing typically seeks to maximize returns by adjusting portfolio asset-allocations among various asset classes based upon near-term forecasts. Horizon assesses projected return and expected risk using a multi-disciplined approach consisting of economic, quantitative and fundamental analysis. Horizon expects to engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve the Risk Assist Fund’s investment objective.

Horizon may execute the Risk Assist Fund’s strategy by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or by investing directly in individual securities or baskets of securities. Potential investments are reviewed for trading efficiency, liquidity, risk/return profile, and fit within overall portfolio diversification needs prior to investment. Horizon generally expects to select individual securities or baskets of securities instead of ETFs, when it believes such investments are more cost effective, more operationally efficient or will provide strategic exposure to a specific sector or market segment.

Horizon selects investments without restriction as to the issuer country, capitalization, currency, or maturity or credit quality of the securities or the securities held by each ETF. Under normal market conditions, the Risk Assist Fund invests a majority of its assets in equity securities or ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities; however, the Risk Assist Fund may invest in fixed income securities, including, without limitation, lower-quality fixed income securities commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds, which are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or in ETFs that invest primarily in such securities. In addition, the Risk Assist Fund may buy or write options on puts or calls for investment purposes, to hedge other investments or to generate option premiums for the Risk Assist Fund, and may implement such investments through option combinations such as spreads, straddles, strangles and collars.

The Risk Assist Fund’s option strategies may involve options combinations, such as spreads or collars. In “spread” transactions, the Risk Assist Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different exercise prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Risk Assist Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Risk Assist Fund (the right of the Risk Assist Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Risk Assist Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Risk Assist Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Risk Assist Fund may engage; however, the Risk Assist Fund will not use options for the purpose of increasing the Risk Assist Fund’s leverage with respect to any portfolio investment.

Additional Overlay: Risk Assist Strategy

Under the Risk Assist strategy, Horizon continually measures market conditions with a specific focus on characteristics that indicate abnormal or severe risk conditions (such as increases in market volatility and decreases in global equity markets), in order to apply a proprietary process that prompts a risk reduction of the portfolio. Horizon executes this strategy by investing up to 100% of the Risk Assist Fund’s portfolio in U.S. Treasuries or U.S. Treasury-focused securities, which may include, without limitation, Treasury bonds, Treasury notes, Treasury Inflated Protection Securities (collectively, “U.S. Treasury Securities”), U.S. Government money market funds, exchange traded options on U.S. Treasury Securities, repurchase agreements fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury Securities, or ETFs that invest in any of the foregoing. The Risk Assist Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury Securities without regard to maturity or duration.

Although Horizon may allocate 100% of the Risk Assist Fund’s assets to the Risk Assist strategy, it is not required to. Instead, Horizon employs the Risk Assist strategy in stages, and Horizon may allocate between 0% and 100% of the Risk Assist Fund’s assets to the Risk Assist strategy, depending on Horizon’s determination of current market risk.

The Risk Assist Fund will typically sell portfolio securities to adjust portfolio allocations as described above, to seek to secure gains or limit potential losses, or when Horizon otherwise believes it is in the best interest of the Risk Assist Fund.

The Risk Assist Fund’s algorithm also includes a process by which it systematically raises the loss tolerance limit in an effort to protect investment gains within the portfolio. The result of this process is referred to as a “ratchet”. To implement the ratchet, Horizon first determines the lowest portfolio value that the algorithm is calculated to accommodate during any 12-month period. As the Risk Assist’s portfolio value grows (typically when the portfolio has experienced 3-5% of appreciation, depending on market conditions), the Risk Assist algorithm will increase (i.e., “ratchet” up) the value of the loss tolerance limit in an attempt to protect those gains.

Risk Assist is a registered trademark of Horizon Investments, LLC and is used herein with its permission.

Read More

ARAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -5.3% 261.6% 83.77%
1 Yr 6.3% -23.0% 221.7% 61.26%
3 Yr 4.9%* -7.5% 35.4% 19.43%
5 Yr -0.5%* -12.7% 17.1% 50.00%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -44.4% 104.5% 19.58%
2021 5.5% -12.9% 10.1% 43.58%
2020 1.2% -3.8% 17.1% 87.13%
2019 2.8% -3.7% 7.3% 86.31%
2018 -2.3% -9.5% -1.3% 12.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ARAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -11.0% 261.6% 83.77%
1 Yr 6.3% -23.0% 221.7% 60.73%
3 Yr 4.9%* -7.5% 35.4% 19.43%
5 Yr -0.5%* -12.7% 20.9% 58.18%
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 14.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ARAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -44.4% 104.5% 19.58%
2021 5.5% -12.9% 10.1% 43.58%
2020 1.2% -3.8% 17.1% 87.13%
2019 2.8% -3.7% 7.3% 87.50%
2018 -2.3% -9.2% -1.3% 47.27%

NAV & Total Return History

ARAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ARAAX Category Low Category High ARAAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.25 B 8.18 M 117 B 35.08%
Number of Holdings 453 4 9963 8.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.02 B 6.34 M 17.7 B 31.41%
Weighting of Top 10 82.92% 15.1% 100.0% 44.44%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ARAAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.57% 41.81% 99.54% 8.90%
Cash 		1.35% -175.13% 34.02% 75.92%
Other 		0.05% -2.94% 17.05% 58.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 4.51% 47.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 70.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 172.53% 81.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARAAX % Rank
Technology 		19.77% 1.75% 32.38% 47.89%
Financial Services 		13.87% 9.56% 42.24% 73.16%
Healthcare 		11.71% 2.06% 19.02% 85.79%
Industrials 		11.16% 1.80% 15.05% 41.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.79% 1.15% 24.72% 61.58%
Consumer Defense 		8.74% 0.47% 14.80% 4.74%
Communication Services 		7.82% 1.90% 13.69% 33.68%
Utilities 		4.64% 0.00% 15.29% 8.42%
Basic Materials 		4.51% 0.00% 8.62% 41.05%
Energy 		3.84% 0.00% 31.98% 61.58%
Real Estate 		3.13% 0.00% 28.04% 56.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ARAAX % Rank
US 		68.80% 27.22% 98.64% 45.03%
Non US 		29.77% 0.38% 36.06% 30.89%

ARAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ARAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.01% 2.81% 14.44%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.30% 94.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

ARAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% 13.56%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ARAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ARAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.00% 0.18% 300.02% 94.38%

ARAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ARAAX Category Low Category High ARAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 3.68% 6.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ARAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ARAAX Category Low Category High ARAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -1.69% 5.31% 73.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ARAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ARAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Ladner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2014

7.76

7.8%

Mr. Ladner serves as Chief Investment Officer and is the Chair of the Investment Committee for Horizon. In these capacities, he oversees all aspects of the Investment Management division for the firm. He also provides the Investment Management division with Macro analysis and interpretation of global derivatives, credit, foreign exchange, equity, and funding markets. His previous roles at Horizon included Head of Risk and Director of Quantitative & Alternative Strategies. Prior to Horizon, Mr. Ladner was a founder of Charlotte Global Advisors and Principal Guard, LLC. Mr. Ladner helped to launch an equity index volatility and dispersion trading unit at PEΔK6 Investments in Chicago, a proprietary listed option and volatility trading firm. Previously at First Union/Wachovia, Mr. Ladner founded and ran the equity swap and forwards portfolio while also managing equity option and volatility portfolios. He also co-founded and managed the Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations portfolio.Mr. Ladner then managed the swaption and cap/floor portion of the bank’s interest rate derivatives portfolio. Mr. Ladner received his BA in Economics and Russian Language & Literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Michael Dickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Dr. Dickson serves as Head of Portfolio Management and in this role oversees all investment strategies managed by Horizon. He also conducts research on the development of quantitative methods and strategies that support Horizon’s investment process and new product development. His research is published in scholarly journals and he frequently speaks on these topics at industry conferences. In previous roles at Horizon, he served as Director of Structured Financial Solutions and as a portfolio manager with an emphasis on retirement income and protection strategies. Dr. Dickson specializes in the areas of empirical asset pricing, portfolio construction, and factor models. Both during and after his Ph.D. studies he taught undergraduate and graduate school coursework in finance and portfolio management at UNC Charlotte. Prior to earning his Ph.D. he worked in financial analysis support roles at Premier, Inc. and Global Compliance. Dr. Dickson received his BS in Chemistry from Winthrop University and both an MS in Economics and Ph.D. in Finance from UNC Charlotte.

Zachary Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Mr. Hill is part of the Investment Management division at Horizon Investments focusing on and providing investment insight on a broad range of asset allocation decisions from a global macro and derivatives perspective. Prior to joining Horizon in 2019, Mr. Hill served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst for Cold Spring Asset Management in New York from July 2016 to January 2017 and was a director within the foreign exchange option trading group at Wells Fargo in New York from 2010 to 2016. Mr. Hill began his career at Wachovia, acquired by Wells Fargo in 2008, in Charlotte in the FX Division. Mr. Hill holds a BA in Economics and a BA in Physics from the University of Virginia. Mr. Hill is also a CFA ® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

