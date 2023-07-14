Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$1.43 B

Holdings in Top 10

97.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AQMNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 12.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AQR Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 06, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Yao Ooi

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating assets among four major asset classes (commodities, currencies, equities and fixed income).Generally, the Fund gains exposure to asset classes by investing in more than 100 futures contracts, futures-related instruments, forwards and swaps, including, but not limited to, commodity futures, forwards and swaps; currencies, currency futures and forwards; equities, equity index futures, equity swaps and volatility futures; bond futures and swaps; interest rate futures and swaps and credit default index swaps (collectively, the “Instruments”). The Fund may either invest directly in the Instruments or indirectly by investing in the Subsidiary (as described below) that invests in the Instruments. There are no geographic limits on the market exposure of the Fund’s assets. This flexibility allows the Adviser to look for investments or gain exposure to asset classes and markets around the world, including emerging markets, that it believes will enhance the Fund’s ability to meet its objective. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds or exchange-traded notes through which the Fund can participate in the performance of one or more Instruments. The Fund’s return is expected to be derived principally from changes in the value of securities and its portfolio is expected to consist principally of securities.The Adviser uses a proprietary, systematic and quantitative process which seeks to benefit from price trends in commodity, currency, equity, volatility, credit and fixed income Instruments. As part of this process, the Fund will take either a long or short position in a given Instrument. The size and type (long or short) of the position taken will relate to various factors, including the Adviser’s systematic assessment of a trend and its likelihood of continuing as well as the Adviser’s estimate of the Instrument’s risk. The owner of a long position in a derivative instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. The owner of a short position in a derivative instrument will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument. The Adviser generally expects that the Fund will have exposure in long and short positions across all four major asset classes (commodities, currencies, fixed income and equities), but at any one time the Fund may emphasize one or two of the asset classes or a limited number of exposures within an asset class. The Fund may have exposure to companies of any market capitalization.Futures and forward contracts are contractual agreements to buy or sell a particular currency, commodity or financial instrument at a pre-determined price in the future. The Fund’s use of futures contracts, forward contracts, swaps and certain other Instruments will have the economic effect of financial leverage. Financial leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of an asset class underlying an Instrument and results in increased volatility, which means the Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund did not use Instruments that have a leveraging effect. For example, if the Adviser seeks to gain enhanced exposure to a specific asset class through an Instrument providing leveraged exposure to the asset class and that Instrument increases in value, the gain to the Fund will be magnified. If that investment decreases in value, however, the loss to the Fund will be magnified. A decline in the Fund’s assets due to losses magnified by the Instruments providing leveraged exposure may require the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions to satisfy its obligations or to meet redemption requests when it may not be advantageous to do so. There is no assurance that the Fund’s use of Instruments providing enhanced exposure will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective.The Adviser, on average, will target an annualized volatility level for the Fund of 10%. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of returns of a security or fund or index, as measured by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s targeted annualized forecasted volatility will typically range between 5% and 13%; however, the actual or realized volatility level for longer or shorter periods may be materially higher or lower depending on market conditions. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk. Actual or realized volatility can and will differ from the forecasted or target volatility described above.As a result of the Fund’s strategy, the Fund may have highly leveraged exposure to one or more asset classes at times. The 1940 Act and the rules and interpretations thereunder impose certain limitations on the Fund’s ability to use leverage; however, the Fund is not subject to any additional limitations on its net long and short exposures. For example, the Fund, on average, could hold instruments that provide three to four times the net return of a broad- or narrow-based securities index. For more information on these and other risk factors, please see the “Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund” section of the prospectus.When taking into account derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, the Fund’s strategy will result in frequent portfolio trading and high portfolio turnover (typically greater than 300% per year).A significant portion of the assets of the Fund may be invested directly or indirectly in money market instruments, which may include, but are not be limited to, U.S. Government securities, U.S. Government agency securities, short-term fixed income securities, overnight and/or fixed term repurchase agreements, money market fund shares, short-term bond fund shares, interests in short-term investment funds and cash and cash equivalents with one year or less term to maturity. These cash or cash equivalent holdings serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and also earn income for the Fund.The Fund intends to make investments through the Subsidiary and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity futures, forwards and swaps, but it may also invest in financial futures, option and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the 1940 Act, and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund will invest in the Subsidiary in order to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to registered investment companies. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments, however, the Fund and the Subsidiary will comply with Rule 18f-4 on a consolidated basis with respect to investments in derivatives. In addition, the Fund and the Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions on a consolidated basis and, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary, the Subsidiary will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary will not seek to qualify as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Code. The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.
Read More

AQMNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AQMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -7.4% 14.6% 84.04%
1 Yr -9.8% -16.1% 36.5% 79.57%
3 Yr 1.8%* -7.9% 13.3% 78.65%
5 Yr 0.2%* -5.3% 10.0% 92.77%
10 Yr -1.5%* -2.4% 4.3% 57.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AQMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 19.9% -16.4% 12.9% 70.97%
2021 -3.8% -9.3% 17.5% 44.57%
2020 -1.6% -25.8% 2.2% 61.63%
2019 -0.3% -5.1% 21.0% 80.26%
2018 -1.9% -20.3% 4.6% 74.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AQMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -7.4% 14.6% 84.04%
1 Yr -9.8% -20.3% 36.5% 74.19%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.0% 11.1% 74.16%
5 Yr 0.2%* -5.7% 8.7% 92.77%
10 Yr -0.7%* -2.4% 4.3% 57.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AQMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 19.9% -16.4% 12.9% 70.97%
2021 -3.8% -9.3% 17.5% 44.57%
2020 -1.6% -20.3% 2.5% 66.28%
2019 -0.3% -5.1% 21.0% 84.21%
2018 -1.9% -20.3% 6.7% 78.87%

NAV & Total Return History

AQMNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AQMNX Category Low Category High AQMNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.43 B 2.12 M 1.74 B 3.19%
Number of Holdings 4013 3 876 31.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.44 B -100 M 2.04 B 3.19%
Weighting of Top 10 97.40% 20.3% 94.0% 8.18%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AQMNX % Rank
Bonds 		64.37% -50.36% 717.59% 12.77%
Other 		38.75% 0.00% 58.63% 19.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 89.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.27% 90.43%
Cash 		-1.00% -687.11% 117.03% 90.43%
Stocks 		-2.11% -1.78% 72.26% 35.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AQMNX % Rank
Derivative 		80.89% 0.00% 63.99% 10.64%
Government 		18.29% 0.00% 82.10% 38.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.82% 1.07% 100.00% 87.23%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 64.73% 90.43%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.20% 90.43%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.83% 87.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AQMNX % Rank
US 		62.95% -169.44% 233.08% 52.13%
Non US 		1.42% -77.11% 655.95% 12.77%

AQMNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AQMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.75% 12.88% 79.57%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.65% 2.99% 40.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.09% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

AQMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AQMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AQMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 198.00% 32.86%

AQMNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AQMNX Category Low Category High AQMNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 12.56% 0.00% 0.00% 87.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AQMNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AQMNX Category Low Category High AQMNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.41% -3.14% 1.55% 61.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AQMNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AQMNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yao Ooi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2010

12.41

12.4%

Yao Hua Ooi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Macro and Multi-Strategy team. In this role, he leads the Research and Portfolio Management teams focused on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Risk Parity, Alternative Risk Premia, Multi-Strategy, Multi-Asset and Global Macro products. His research has been published in the Journal of Financial Economics, the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Financial Analysts Journal and the Journal of Investment Management. He was named the 2013 Alternatives Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar for his work on managed futures, and shared the 2013 Whitebox Prize for his work on time series momentum. Yao Hua earned a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in engineering from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude.

Clifford Asness

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2010

12.41

12.4%

Dr. Asness is a Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. He is an research notable for its relevance and enduring value to investment professionals. Prior to co-founding AQR Capital Management, he was a Managing Director and Director of Quantitative Research for the Asset Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Dr. Asness is on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management, the governing board of the Courant Institute of Mathematical Finance at NYU, the Board of Directors of the Q-Group.

John Liew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2010

12.41

12.4%

Dr. Liew is a Founder and the head of the Global Asset Allocation team at of AQR, overseeing the research, portfolio management and trading associated with that strategy. Prior to AQR, he worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as a portfolio manager in the Asset Management Division where he developed and managed quantitative trading strategies. Dr. Liew began his career at Trout Trading, developing quantitative market-neutral stock-selection strategies. Dr Liew has published articles in The Journal of Portfolio Management and Financial Analysts Journal, and has received the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy award and the Graham and Dodd award for his articles. Dr. Liew is a member of the University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees and sits on the university’s investment committee. Dr Liew earned a B.A. in economics, an M.B.A. and a Ph.D. in finance from Chicago.

Ashwin Thapar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Ashwin Thapar is a Principal and senior member of the Research and Portfolio Management team at AQR Capital Management. In his role, he co-heads research and portfolio management efforts on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Global Macro, Alternative Risk Premia and Multi-Strategy products. Ashwin has published research on topics including currency hedging, deep value and alternative risk premia investing and is a frequent conference presenter on these topics. Ashwin earned a B.Sc. in finance and a B.A. in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude in both fields.

Erik Stamelos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Jordan Brooks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Jordan Brooks is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Co-Head of the Macro Strategies Group. In this role, he oversees equity index, fixed income, currency, and risk parity research, and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s risk parity, global macro, and multi-strategy portfolios. Jordan is also a Lecturer in Management at Yale University and an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University. He has published numerous articles on fixed income, global macro, and the intersection of asset pricing and macroeconomics. Prior to joining AQR, Jordan was a teaching fellow in the economics department at New York University, and a dissertation intern in the division of monetary affairs at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and in the capital markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Jordan earned a B.A. in economics and mathematics from Boston College, and an M.A. and Ph.D., both in economics, from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

