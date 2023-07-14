Home
Vitals

YTD Return

21.4%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$46 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AQLGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alta Quality Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alta Capital Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Melanie Peche

Fund Description

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal conditions, the Alta Fund’s Adviser invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization (“large-cap”) and mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. The Adviser considers large-cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or larger than the smallest company in the Russell 1000 Growth® Index. The Adviser considers mid-cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or larger than the smallest company in the Russell MidCap® Index and equal to or smaller than the largest company in the Russell MidCap® Index. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of U.S. operating companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq Global Market®, Nasdaq Capital Market®, or such other securities exchanges deemed appropriate by the Adviser. Under the Adviser’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization of a large-cap company would be $44.9 billion or above, and the market cap of a mid-cap company would be between $5.0 billion and $43.9 billion. These dollar amounts will change due to market conditions. The size of the companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index and the Russell MidCap® Index will change as a result of market conditions and reconstitution of the Index.

The Adviser seeks to achieve the Alta Fund’s investment objective by building a portfolio focused primarily on growth stocks of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes will generate above-benchmark returns over a three- to five-year period. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental approach to identify a group of approximately 30-35 stocks which it believes will outperform the Russell 1000® Growth Index. The Adviser may invest up to 20% of the Alta Fund’s assets in securities of foreign companies, primarily indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). ADRs are issued by U.S. banks (depositories) and represent ownership interests in securities of foreign companies that are deposited with those banks. The Alta Fund may invest in sponsored ADR arrangements wherein the foreign issuer assumes the obligation to pay some or all of the depository’s transaction fees or unsponsored ADR arrangements wherein the foreign issuer assumes no obligations and the depositary’s transaction fees are paid directly by the ADR holders. The Adviser seeks to invest in what the Adviser believes are quality companies with a demonstrated history of consistent growth, stability in earnings, pronounced profitability that they believe are selling at an attractive valuation relative to future growth expectations. Quality is measured by, among other factors, a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings and free cash flow. Other characteristics of quality companies generally include high returns on capital; attractive profit margins; financial flexibility; and a leading industry position. The Adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies capable of sustaining these competitive advantages well into the future. Research is primarily performed in-house by the Adviser and relies on proprietary screens and valuation models. A security may be sold as it reaches the Adviser’s fair valuation, its growth or quality attributes are undermined, or it underperforms beyond a set limit. Risk control is inherent to the investment management process. The Adviser believes a strict screening process, rigorous assessment of a company’s competitive advantages, and

conservative valuation assumptions minimize risk at the individual stock level. Additional risk control measures at the portfolio level include placing thresholds on individual stock and sector weights.

Read More

AQLGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AQLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.4% -41.7% 65.2% 72.39%
1 Yr 9.1% -45.6% 77.3% 78.96%
3 Yr 4.9%* -41.6% 28.4% 22.00%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AQLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -85.9% 81.6% 47.66%
2021 8.5% -31.0% 26.7% 20.54%
2020 6.3% -13.0% 34.8% 70.95%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 18.69%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AQLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.4% -41.7% 65.2% 69.35%
1 Yr 9.1% -45.6% 77.3% 74.77%
3 Yr 4.9%* -41.6% 28.4% 21.94%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AQLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -85.9% 81.6% 47.74%
2021 8.5% -31.0% 26.7% 20.46%
2020 6.3% -13.0% 34.8% 70.95%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 18.69%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AQLGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AQLGX Category Low Category High AQLGX % Rank
Net Assets 46 M 189 K 222 B 91.21%
Number of Holdings 30 2 3509 92.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.5 M -1.37 M 104 B 92.91%
Weighting of Top 10 46.98% 11.4% 116.5% 49.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.09%
  3. Apple Inc 5.94%
  4. Markel Corp 4.56%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.16%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.13%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 4.11%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 4.06%
  9. Mastercard Inc A 3.94%
  10. Booking Holdings Inc 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AQLGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.73% 50.26% 104.50% 47.40%
Cash 		1.27% -10.83% 49.73% 49.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 21.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 26.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 16.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 15.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AQLGX % Rank
Technology 		30.55% 0.00% 65.70% 68.67%
Communication Services 		19.87% 0.00% 66.40% 5.03%
Financial Services 		16.88% 0.00% 43.06% 9.73%
Healthcare 		12.76% 0.00% 39.76% 48.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.51% 0.00% 62.57% 68.92%
Industrials 		5.16% 0.00% 30.65% 62.98%
Basic Materials 		2.28% 0.00% 18.91% 26.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 41.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 72.30%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 61.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 89.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AQLGX % Rank
US 		98.73% 34.69% 100.00% 15.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 88.38%

AQLGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AQLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 20.29% 31.99%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

AQLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AQLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AQLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 316.74% 17.91%

AQLGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AQLGX Category Low Category High AQLGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 27.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AQLGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AQLGX Category Low Category High AQLGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -6.13% 1.75% 50.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AQLGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AQLGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Melanie Peche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Melanie Peche is Principal and Portfolio Manager for Alta Capital, a member of Guardian Capital Group Limited. She joined Alta in 2004. Her career in the financial services industry began in June 1994 when she joined Goldman Sachs as an equity analyst. During her time with Goldman Sachs in London, as a sell-side equity analyst, Melanie had the opportunity to advise corporate managements and government officials on strategy, financing, privatization and equity market valuations. Prior to joining Alta, Melanie was Vice President of European Equities at Salomon Smith Barney in London.

Michael Tempest

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Michael Tempest is Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer for Alta Capital, a member of Guardian Capital Group Limited. He joined Alta in 1996. His career in the financial services industry began in January 1991. Prior to joining Alta, Mike worked in the institutional equity departments of Bear Stearns and Morgan Stanley. Mike received a BS in international finance from Brigham Young University. He earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School in New York City. Mike serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Utah.

Casey Nelsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Casey Nelsen is Principal and Portfolio Manager for Alta Capital Management (Alta), a member of Guardian Capital Group Limited. His career in the investment management industry began with Alta in 2007. Casey graduated from Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management. As an undergraduate, Casey was a founding member of the Brigham Young University student investment fund. He continues to work with students managing the fund, making annual visits to share investment insights. He is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Salt Lake.

Tyler Partridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Tyler Partridge is Principal and Portfolio Manager for Alta Capital Management (Alta), a member of Guardian Capital Group Limited. He joined Alta in 2015. His career in the financial services industry began in 2001 when he joined PricewaterhouseCoopers as an associate in transactions services. Directly prior to joining Alta, Tyler spent nine years at Atlanta Capital Management, as a Vice President and Principal covering the healthcare, transportation, and commercial services sectors for the growth equity team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

