As a non-fundamental policy, under normal conditions, the Alta Fund’s Adviser invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization (“large-cap”) and mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. The Adviser considers large-cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or larger than the smallest company in the Russell 1000 Growth® Index. The Adviser considers mid-cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or larger than the smallest company in the Russell MidCap® Index and equal to or smaller than the largest company in the Russell MidCap® Index. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of U.S. operating companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq Global Market®, Nasdaq Capital Market®, or such other securities exchanges deemed appropriate by the Adviser. Under the Adviser’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization of a large-cap company would be $44.9 billion or above, and the market cap of a mid-cap company would be between $5.0 billion and $43.9 billion. These dollar amounts will change due to market conditions. The size of the companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index and the Russell MidCap® Index will change as a result of market conditions and reconstitution of the Index.

The Adviser seeks to achieve the Alta Fund’s investment objective by building a portfolio focused primarily on growth stocks of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes will generate above-benchmark returns over a three- to five-year period. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental approach to identify a group of approximately 30-35 stocks which it believes will outperform the Russell 1000® Growth Index. The Adviser may invest up to 20% of the Alta Fund’s assets in securities of foreign companies, primarily indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). ADRs are issued by U.S. banks (depositories) and represent ownership interests in securities of foreign companies that are deposited with those banks. The Alta Fund may invest in sponsored ADR arrangements wherein the foreign issuer assumes the obligation to pay some or all of the depository’s transaction fees or unsponsored ADR arrangements wherein the foreign issuer assumes no obligations and the depositary’s transaction fees are paid directly by the ADR holders. The Adviser seeks to invest in what the Adviser believes are quality companies with a demonstrated history of consistent growth, stability in earnings, pronounced profitability that they believe are selling at an attractive valuation relative to future growth expectations. Quality is measured by, among other factors, a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings and free cash flow. Other characteristics of quality companies generally include high returns on capital; attractive profit margins; financial flexibility; and a leading industry position. The Adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies capable of sustaining these competitive advantages well into the future. Research is primarily performed in-house by the Adviser and relies on proprietary screens and valuation models. A security may be sold as it reaches the Adviser’s fair valuation, its growth or quality attributes are undermined, or it underperforms beyond a set limit. Risk control is inherent to the investment management process. The Adviser believes a strict screening process, rigorous assessment of a company’s competitive advantages, and

conservative valuation assumptions minimize risk at the individual stock level. Additional risk control measures at the portfolio level include placing thresholds on individual stock and sector weights.