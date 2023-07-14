Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.4%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$46 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.0%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal conditions, the Alta Fund’s Adviser invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization (“large-cap”) and mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. The Adviser considers large-cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or larger than the smallest company in the Russell 1000 Growth® Index. The Adviser considers mid-cap companies to be companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or larger than the smallest company in the Russell MidCap® Index and equal to or smaller than the largest company in the Russell MidCap® Index. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of U.S. operating companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq Global Market®, Nasdaq Capital Market®, or such other securities exchanges deemed appropriate by the Adviser. Under the Adviser’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization of a large-cap company would be $44.9 billion or above, and the market cap of a mid-cap company would be between $5.0 billion and $43.9 billion. These dollar amounts will change due to market conditions. The size of the companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index and the Russell MidCap® Index will change as a result of market conditions and reconstitution of the Index.
The Adviser seeks to achieve the Alta Fund’s investment objective by building a portfolio focused primarily on growth stocks of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes will generate above-benchmark returns over a three- to five-year period. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental approach to identify a group of approximately 30-35 stocks which it believes will outperform the Russell 1000® Growth Index. The Adviser may invest up to 20% of the Alta Fund’s assets in securities of foreign companies, primarily indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). ADRs are issued by U.S. banks (depositories) and represent ownership interests in securities of foreign companies that are deposited with those banks. The Alta Fund may invest in sponsored ADR arrangements wherein the foreign issuer assumes the obligation to pay some or all of the depository’s transaction fees or unsponsored ADR arrangements wherein the foreign issuer assumes no obligations and the depositary’s transaction fees are paid directly by the ADR holders. The Adviser seeks to invest in what the Adviser believes are quality companies with a demonstrated history of consistent growth, stability in earnings, pronounced profitability that they believe are selling at an attractive valuation relative to future growth expectations. Quality is measured by, among other factors, a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings and free cash flow. Other characteristics of quality companies generally include high returns on capital; attractive profit margins; financial flexibility; and a leading industry position. The Adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies capable of sustaining these competitive advantages well into the future. Research is primarily performed in-house by the Adviser and relies on proprietary screens and valuation models. A security may be sold as it reaches the Adviser’s fair valuation, its growth or quality attributes are undermined, or it underperforms beyond a set limit. Risk control is inherent to the investment management process. The Adviser believes a strict screening process, rigorous assessment of a company’s competitive advantages, and
conservative valuation assumptions minimize risk at the individual stock level. Additional risk control measures at the portfolio level include placing thresholds on individual stock and sector weights.
|Period
|AQLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.4%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|72.39%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|78.96%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|22.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AQLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|47.66%
|2021
|8.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|20.54%
|2020
|6.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|70.95%
|2019
|6.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|18.69%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|AQLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.4%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|69.35%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|74.77%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|21.94%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AQLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|47.74%
|2021
|8.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|20.46%
|2020
|6.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|70.95%
|2019
|6.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|18.69%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|AQLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AQLGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|46 M
|189 K
|222 B
|91.21%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|3509
|92.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.5 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|92.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.98%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|49.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AQLGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.73%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|47.40%
|Cash
|1.27%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|49.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|21.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|26.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|16.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|15.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AQLGX % Rank
|Technology
|30.55%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|68.67%
|Communication Services
|19.87%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|5.03%
|Financial Services
|16.88%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|9.73%
|Healthcare
|12.76%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|48.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.51%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|68.92%
|Industrials
|5.16%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|62.98%
|Basic Materials
|2.28%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|26.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|41.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|72.30%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|61.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|89.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AQLGX % Rank
|US
|98.73%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|15.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|88.38%
|AQLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|31.99%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|AQLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AQLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AQLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|17.91%
|AQLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AQLGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|27.73%
|AQLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AQLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AQLGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|50.17%
|AQLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Melanie Peche is Principal and Portfolio Manager for Alta Capital, a member of Guardian Capital Group Limited. She joined Alta in 2004. Her career in the financial services industry began in June 1994 when she joined Goldman Sachs as an equity analyst. During her time with Goldman Sachs in London, as a sell-side equity analyst, Melanie had the opportunity to advise corporate managements and government officials on strategy, financing, privatization and equity market valuations. Prior to joining Alta, Melanie was Vice President of European Equities at Salomon Smith Barney in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Michael Tempest is Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer for Alta Capital, a member of Guardian Capital Group Limited. He joined Alta in 1996. His career in the financial services industry began in January 1991. Prior to joining Alta, Mike worked in the institutional equity departments of Bear Stearns and Morgan Stanley. Mike received a BS in international finance from Brigham Young University. He earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School in New York City. Mike serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Utah.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Casey Nelsen is Principal and Portfolio Manager for Alta Capital Management (Alta), a member of Guardian Capital Group Limited. His career in the investment management industry began with Alta in 2007. Casey graduated from Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management. As an undergraduate, Casey was a founding member of the Brigham Young University student investment fund. He continues to work with students managing the fund, making annual visits to share investment insights. He is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Salt Lake.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Tyler Partridge is Principal and Portfolio Manager for Alta Capital Management (Alta), a member of Guardian Capital Group Limited. He joined Alta in 2015. His career in the financial services industry began in 2001 when he joined PricewaterhouseCoopers as an associate in transactions services. Directly prior to joining Alta, Tyler spent nine years at Atlanta Capital Management, as a Vice President and Principal covering the healthcare, transportation, and commercial services sectors for the growth equity team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...