The Fund seeks to outperform, after expenses, the MSCI World Index (the Global Equity Benchmark ) while seeking to control its tracking error relative to this benchmark. The Fund will target an average forecasted tracking error of approximately 4% relative to the Global Equity Benchmark over a long-term business cycle, but actual tracking error will vary based on market conditions, sector positioning, securities selection and other factors. The Global Equity Benchmark is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the performance of equities in developed markets, including the United States and Canada. Generally, the Fund will invest in instruments of companies located in a number of different countries throughout the world, one of which will be the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in non-U.S. companies. Notwithstanding the previous sentence, if the weighting of non-U.S. companies in the Global Equity Benchmark drops below 45%, the Fund may invest a lower amount in non-U.S. companies, which will normally be such that the minimum level for non-U.S. companies will be 5% below the weighting of non-U.S. companies in the Global Equity Benchmark as of the end of the prior business day (or, if such information is unavailable, the most recently published composition). The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries outside of the U.S.). The Adviser uses a set of value, momentum and other factors to generate an investment portfolio based on the Adviser’s global asset allocation models and security selection procedures. The Adviser believes that a better risk-adjusted return may be achievable by applying both value and momentum strategies simultaneously. • Value strategies favor securities that appear cheap based on fundamental measures. Examples of value measures include using price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios for choosing individual equities and countries, and purchasing power parity for choosing currencies. • Momentum strategies favor securities with measures of strong recent performance. Examples of momentum measures include simple price momentum for choosing individual equities and countries, and foreign exchange rate momentum for selecting currencies. • In addition to these two main strategies, the Adviser may use a number of additional quantitative strategies based on the Adviser’s proprietary research. These may include, but are not limited to, quality strategies (which favor stable companies in good business health, including those with strong profitability and stable earnings) and sentiment strategies (which favor companies favored by high-conviction investors or companies whose management is acting in shareholder-friendly ways). In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund may enter into both “long” and “short” positions in equities and currencies using derivative instruments. The owner of a “long” position in a derivative instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying investment. The owner of a “short” position in a derivative instrument will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying investment. Generally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related instruments (including, but not limited to, exchange-traded funds, equity index futures, equity index swaps, swaps on equity index futures, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts or securities with similar characteristics). The Fund will invest in companies with a broad range of market capitalizations. The Fund has no market capitalization constraints. The Fund invests primarily in securities comprising the Global Equity Benchmark and also invests to some extent in securities outside the Global Equity Benchmark which the Adviser deems to have similar investment characteristics to the securities comprising the Global Equity Benchmark . The Fund may invest in or use rights, warrants, equity swaps, financial futures contracts, swaps on futures contracts, forward foreign currency contracts and other types of derivative instruments in seeking to achieve its investment objective. A portion of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents including, but not limited to, money market instruments, interests in short-term investment funds or shares of money market or short-term bond funds. However, under normal market conditions net economic exposure to the equity markets (i.e. the total value of equity positions plus the net notional value of equity derivatives) will generally equal at least 95% of the Fund’s net assets. To attempt to increase its income or total return , the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to certain types of eligible borrowers. The Adviser believes that the management of transaction costs should be considered when determining whether an investment is attractive. Transaction costs include commissions, bid-ask spreads, market impact and time delays (time between decision and implementation when a market may move in favor of or against the Fund). The Adviser considers expected transaction costs both in its forecasting model and optimization process to seek to ensure that trades for the Fund will remain attractive after transaction costs are reflected.