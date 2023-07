The Fund seeks to invest in the equity securities of high quality companies, as determined by the Adviser, that typically exhibit certain characteristics, including high profitability levels, strong balance sheet quality, competitive advantages, ability to generate excess cash flows, meaningful management ownership stakes, attractive reinvestment opportunities, and/or strong market share positions. These equity securities primarily consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund practices socially responsible investing within the framework provided by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines (“Catholic Guidelines”). The Catholic Guidelines reflect the United States

Conference of Catholic Bishops’ investment guidelines with respect to companies that engage in, participate in, or otherwise support activities related to, among other things, abortion, contraceptives, embryonic stem cells, human cloning, human rights, weapons production, and pornography. The Fund’s investment approach incorporates the Catholic Guidelines through a combination of screening portfolio companies based on criteria set forth in the Catholic Guidelines, dialogue with companies whose policies and practices conflict with the Catholic Guidelines, and/or potentially excluding from the Fund’s portfolio the securities of those companies that are unwilling to alter their policies and practices over a reasonable period of time. The Adviser monitors companies selected for the Fund for policies on various issues contemplated by the Catholic Guidelines. If the Fund invests in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with the Catholic Guidelines, the Adviser may attempt to influence the company or sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund primarily invests in companies the Adviser believes are likely to have above-average growth in revenues and/or earnings, above-average returns on shareholders’ equity, potential for above-average capital appreciation, and/or companies the Adviser believes have attractive relative valuations. The Fund may invest in equity securities of small, mid and large capitalization companies, including dividend paying securities. From time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold a significant percentage of its investments in specific sectors of the economy, including the information technology sector.