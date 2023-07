The fund invests substantially all of its assets in investment-grade debt securities. An investment-grade security is one that has been rated by an independent rating agency in its top four credit quality categories or, if unrated, determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. To help protect against U.S. inflation, under normal conditions the fund will invest over 50% of its assets in inflation-indexed debt securities. These securities include inflation-indexed U.S. Treasury securities, inflation-indexed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities other than the U.S. Treasury, and inflation-indexed securities issued by other entities such as corporations and foreign governments. Inflation-indexed securities are designed to protect the future purchasing power of the money invested in them. The fund also may invest in debt securities that are not inflation-indexed such as corporate bonds and notes, bank loans, commercial paper, and mortgage- or asset-backed securities.

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments, provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objective. For example, the fund may use swap agreements to manage or reduce the risk of the effects of inflation with respect to the fund’s position in non-inflation-indexed securities. The fund also may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions for hedging purposes or to enhance returns. The fund may also invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, and similarly structured investments.

The portfolio managers are not limited to a specific weighted average maturity range. However, the portfolio managers monitor the fund’s weighted average maturity and seek to adjust it as appropriate, taking into account market conditions, the current inflation rate and other relevant factors.

Securities issued by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued by other U.S. government agencies, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and

the Federal Home Loan Bank are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, these agencies are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. Inflation-indexed securities issued by non-U.S. government entities are backed only by the credit of the issuer.