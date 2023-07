To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Government Securities, or repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government Securities and other U.S. Government Security investment companies. The Fund also invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Government Securities or repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government Securities. These policies will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders.

The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Fund will not exceed 60 days and the dollar-weighted average portfolio life cannot exceed 120 days.