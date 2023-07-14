Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.1%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$41.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.4%
Expense Ratio 1.67%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in all major asset classes including, but not limited to, foreign and domestic (i) equity securities of all market capitalizations, (ii) fixed income securities of any credit quality, and (iii) cash and cash equivalents. The Fund intends to generally invest in a mix of asset classes. The Fund may invest in individual securities or in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and may invest in emerging markets. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments.
The Adviser uses signals that come from W.E. Sherman & Co. to determine the Fund’s equity, fixed income, and/or cash allocations. W.E. Sherman & Co. publishes “The Sherman Sheet,” a financial research newsletter and website for licensed financial professionals that provides model portfolios along with the supporting research, analysis and data for those portfolios under various market conditions. The Adviser analyzes several models on The Sherman Sheet to determine the Fund’s allocations.
The process for each model is similar: (1) the expected market trend for equity securities over a period is examined; (2) if equities are trending upward for the applicable period based on the market indicator, the assets allocated to the applicable model are invested in equities based on the relative strength rankings of a limited number of asset classes and sectors; and (3) if equities are trending downward based on the market indicator, the assets allocated to the applicable model are primarily invested in fixed income securities or cash as dictated by the applicable model. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments.
|Period
|APSHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|7.72%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|10.57%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|37.97%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|24.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APSHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|50.41%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|83.68%
|2020
|6.8%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|6.22%
|2019
|3.4%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|24.66%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|83.41%
|Period
|APSHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|7.72%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|10.57%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|38.96%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|32.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APSHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|50.82%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|83.26%
|2020
|6.8%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|6.22%
|2019
|3.4%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|24.66%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|89.27%
|APSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APSHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41.1 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|80.08%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|3255
|58.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.9 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|73.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.41%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|27.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APSHX % Rank
|Stocks
|75.64%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|15.85%
|Cash
|24.36%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|24.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|90.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|93.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|95.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|99.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APSHX % Rank
|Energy
|13.65%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|15.61%
|Real Estate
|13.11%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|15.61%
|Financial Services
|11.97%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|56.59%
|Basic Materials
|11.83%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|6.83%
|Technology
|10.60%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|73.17%
|Industrials
|10.53%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|32.68%
|Healthcare
|10.06%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|67.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.99%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|54.15%
|Consumer Defense
|4.53%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|72.68%
|Utilities
|3.01%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|49.27%
|Communication Services
|2.72%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|71.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APSHX % Rank
|US
|75.30%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|10.16%
|Non US
|0.34%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|75.61%
|APSHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.67%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|38.17%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|16.88%
|APSHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|35.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|51.72%
|APSHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|81.25%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APSHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|97.13%
|APSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APSHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|92.56%
|APSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|APSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APSHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|74.80%
|APSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
R. Sean McCurry has been the Managing Member and President of the Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC since 2008. Mr. McCurry also previously served as a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager for Raymond James Financial Services from January 1999 to December 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Paul Carroll has been the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Compliance officer of the Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC since 2008. Mr. Carroll also served as a Financial Advisor for Raymond James Financial Services from December 2005 to November 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...