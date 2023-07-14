The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in all major asset classes including, but not limited to, foreign and domestic (i) equity securities of all market capitalizations, (ii) fixed income securities of any credit quality, and (iii) cash and cash equivalents. The Fund intends to generally invest in a mix of asset classes. The Fund may invest in individual securities or in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and may invest in emerging markets. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments.

The Adviser uses signals that come from W.E. Sherman & Co. to determine the Fund’s equity, fixed income, and/or cash allocations. W.E. Sherman & Co. publishes “The Sherman Sheet,” a financial research newsletter and website for licensed financial professionals that provides model portfolios along with the supporting research, analysis and data for those portfolios under various market conditions. The Adviser analyzes several models on The Sherman Sheet to determine the Fund’s allocations.

The process for each model is similar: (1) the expected market trend for equity securities over a period is examined; (2) if equities are trending upward for the applicable period based on the market indicator, the assets allocated to the applicable model are invested in equities based on the relative strength rankings of a limited number of asset classes and sectors; and (3) if equities are trending downward based on the market indicator, the assets allocated to the applicable model are primarily invested in fixed income securities or cash as dictated by the applicable model. The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments.