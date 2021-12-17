Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies of any size market capitalization which primarily own, manage and invest in underlying real estate assets. Therefore, the Fund invests at least 25% of its net assets (i.e., concentrates) in the real estate industry. The Fund seeks to maintain a portfolio with continuous exposure to most of the following real estate sectors: offices, industrial properties, retail, malls, shopping centers, apartments, lodging, storage and specialty and health care facilities. The Fund may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers that trade on U.S. or foreign exchanges, including foreign securities from emerging markets. The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stock.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund’s sub-advisor, Phocas Financial Corporation (the “Sub-Advisor”), uses a disciplined process that focuses on the following factors: asset valuation, management quality, prospective growth rates, quality and location of the real estate held, debt leverage and overall balance sheet quality, quality of income streams, conflicts of interest, insider stock ownership, and other factors.

The Sub-Advisor will consider selling a security given one or more of the following circumstances: loss of management focus, management’s inability to increase shareholder value, balance sheet deterioration, exorbitant pricing relative to underlying value, or the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

The Fund is “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” mutual funds.