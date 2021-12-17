Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SUMMARY SECTION - AAM/PHOCAS REAL ESTATE FUND

mutual fund
APRCX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(APRCX) Primary
APRCX (Mutual Fund)

SUMMARY SECTION - AAM/PHOCAS REAL ESTATE FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(APRCX) Primary
APRCX (Mutual Fund)

SUMMARY SECTION - AAM/PHOCAS REAL ESTATE FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(APRCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION - AAM/PHOCAS REAL ESTATE FUND

APRCX | Fund

-

$28.7 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$28.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION - AAM/PHOCAS REAL ESTATE FUND

APRCX | Fund

-

$28.7 M

0.00%

0.02%

APRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION - AAM/PHOCAS REAL ESTATE FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies of any size market capitalization which primarily own, manage and invest in underlying real estate assets. Therefore, the Fund invests at least 25% of its net assets (i.e., concentrates) in the real estate industry. The Fund seeks to maintain a portfolio with continuous exposure to most of the following real estate sectors: offices, industrial properties, retail, malls, shopping centers, apartments, lodging, storage and specialty and health care facilities. The Fund may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers that trade on U.S. or foreign exchanges, including foreign securities from emerging markets. The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stock.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund’s sub-advisor, Phocas Financial Corporation (the “Sub-Advisor”), uses a disciplined process that focuses on the following factors: asset valuation, management quality, prospective growth rates, quality and location of the real estate held, debt leverage and overall balance sheet quality, quality of income streams, conflicts of interest, insider stock ownership, and other factors.

The Sub-Advisor will consider selling a security given one or more of the following circumstances: loss of management focus, management’s inability to increase shareholder value, balance sheet deterioration, exorbitant pricing relative to underlying value, or the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

The Fund is “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” mutual funds.

Read More

APRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

APRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APRCX Category Low Category High APRCX % Rank
Net Assets 28.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 26 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 15.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 54.02% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Tower Corp 7.10%
  2. Prologis Inc 6.74%
  3. Equinix Inc 6.21%
  4. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 5.94%
  5. Extra Space Storage Inc 5.74%
  6. Independence Realty Trust Inc 4.51%
  7. Invitation Homes Inc 4.50%
  8. Mid-America Apartment Communit 4.47%
  9. Centerspace 4.42%
  10. Public Storage 4.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APRCX % Rank
Cash 		2.12% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

APRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

APRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

APRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

APRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APRCX Category Low Category High APRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APRCX Category Low Category High APRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

APRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×