YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$28.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.0%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies of any size market capitalization which primarily own, manage and invest in underlying real estate assets. Therefore, the Fund invests at least 25% of its net assets (i.e., concentrates) in the real estate industry. The Fund seeks to maintain a portfolio with continuous exposure to most of the following real estate sectors: offices, industrial properties, retail, malls, shopping centers, apartments, lodging, storage and specialty and health care facilities. The Fund may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers that trade on U.S. or foreign exchanges, including foreign securities from emerging markets. The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stock.
In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund’s sub-advisor, Phocas Financial Corporation (the “Sub-Advisor”), uses a disciplined process that focuses on the following factors: asset valuation, management quality, prospective growth rates, quality and location of the real estate held, debt leverage and overall balance sheet quality, quality of income streams, conflicts of interest, insider stock ownership, and other factors.
The Sub-Advisor will consider selling a security given one or more of the following circumstances: loss of management focus, management’s inability to increase shareholder value, balance sheet deterioration, exorbitant pricing relative to underlying value, or the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.
The Fund is “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” mutual funds.
|Period
|APRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|APRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|APRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.7 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|26
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APRCX % Rank
|Cash
|2.12%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|APRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|APRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|APRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|APRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|APRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|APRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|APRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
