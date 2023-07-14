Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|APPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|14.65%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|36.23%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|75.07%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|65.80%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|60.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|APPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|87.60%
|2021
|2.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|54.66%
|2020
|0.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|89.01%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|80.06%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|7.68%
|Period
|APPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|14.79%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|35.86%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|75.33%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|76.03%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|81.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|APPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|87.60%
|2021
|2.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|54.66%
|2020
|0.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|89.01%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|80.82%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|32.13%
|APPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APPRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|658 K
|207 B
|81.56%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|15351
|49.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.8 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|82.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.16%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|59.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPRX % Rank
|Stocks
|56.95%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|64.94%
|Bonds
|35.13%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|43.93%
|Cash
|7.91%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|16.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|67.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|59.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|88.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPRX % Rank
|Technology
|29.07%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|4.65%
|Industrials
|23.98%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|0.96%
|Healthcare
|22.06%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|3.83%
|Financial Services
|12.51%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|77.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.70%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|85.23%
|Utilities
|4.46%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|19.29%
|Real Estate
|2.21%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|75.65%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|97.26%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|97.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|98.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|96.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPRX % Rank
|US
|50.50%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|42.16%
|Non US
|6.45%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|64.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPRX % Rank
|Government
|81.62%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|2.46%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.38%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|20.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|71.21%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|94.13%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|97.82%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|81.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPRX % Rank
|US
|35.13%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|21.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|93.18%
|APPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.76%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|10.88%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|56.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|APPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|APPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|120.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|87.21%
|APPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APPRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|65.99%
|APPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|APPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APPRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.55%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|79.19%
|APPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.672
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2013
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2011
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2009
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2008
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2008
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2007
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2007
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2007
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2006
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2006
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2005
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2004
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Benjamin Ruegsegger, CFA Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst—Thematic & Sustainable Equities Benjamin Ruegsegger is a Portfolio Manager on the US Thematic Equity Portfolios and a Senior Research Analyst on the Sustainable Equity Portfolios. He joined the firm in 2001 as an investment administrator in the Managed Accounts division. In 2003, Ruegsegger became a portfolio manager assistant for the US Thematic Research product, and in 2004, he was named portfolio manager for US Thematic Research municipal bond portfolios. He served on the US Mid Cap Growth team from 2006 to 2008 as a research analyst focused on the financials and consumer-discretionary sectors. Since that time, Ruegsegger has supported both the US and Global Thematic products, covering various sectors in the market, most recently focused on technology. He holds a BA in economics/finance from Eastern University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: Philadelphia
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Vice President AllianceBernstein L.P., with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity to her current position since prior to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
