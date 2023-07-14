Home
Trending ETFs

The AB Portfolios - AB Sustainable Thematic Balanced Portfolio

mutual fund
APPRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.28 -0.03 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Adv (ABPYX) Primary C (ABPCX) A (ABPAX) Retirement (APPRX) Inst (APWIX) Retirement (APWKX) Inst (ABPZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 120.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

APPRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The AB Portfolios - AB Sustainable Thematic Balanced Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Feb 17, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Ruegsegger

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. Normally, the Fund’s investments will consist of approximately 60% equity securities and 40% fixed-income securities, but these target allocations may vary. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will not deviate more than 10% from each target allocation. The Fund will not purchase a security if as a result less than 25% of its total assets would be invested in either equity securities or fixed-income securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of issuers that meet the Fund’s sustainability criteria, as described below.
In its equity investments, the Fund pursues opportunistic growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. companies whose business activities the Adviser believes position the company to benefit from certain environmentally- or socially-oriented sustainable investment themes that align with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). These themes principally include the advancement of health, climate, and empowerment. A company that derives at least 25% of its total revenues from activities consistent with the achievement of the SDGs meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria, although many of the companies in which the Fund invests will derive a much greater portion of their revenues from such activities.
The Adviser normally considers a universe of primarily U.S. mid- to large-capitalization companies for investment.
The Adviser employs a combination of “top‑down” and “bottom‑up” investment processes with the goal of identifying, based on its internal research and analysis, the most attractive U.S. equity securities that fit into sustainable investment themes. First, under the “top‑down” approach, the Adviser identifies the sustainable investment themes. In addition to this “top‑down” thematic approach, the Adviser then uses a “bottom‑up” analysis of individual companies that focuses on prospective earnings growth, valuation and quality of company management and on evaluating a company’s risks, including those related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors. ESG factors, which can vary across companies and industries, may include environmental impact, corporate governance, ethical business practices, diversity and employee practices, product safety, supply chain management and community impact. Eligible investments include securities of issuers that the Adviser believes will maximize total return while also contributing to positive societal impact aligned with one or more SDGs. While the Adviser emphasizes focusing on individual companies with favorable ESG attributes over the use of broad-based negative screens (e.g., disqualifying business activities) in assessing an issuer’s exposure to ESG factors, the Fund will not invest in issuers of equity securities that derive revenue from direct involvement in alcohol, coal, gambling, pornography, prisons, tobacco or weapons.
The Fund’s fixed-income securities will consist predominantly of U.S. Government and agency securities, which must meet the Fund’s sustainability and ESG criteria for government securities. In this regard, the Adviser evaluates government securities based on the alignment of the nation’s policies with the SDGs and an internal scoring system that considers the nation’s policies on ESG issues. 
The Fund expects to use derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps. Derivatives may provide more efficient and economical exposure to market segments than direct investments, and may also be a more efficient way to alter the Fund’s exposures than making direct investments. For example, the Fund may use bond futures contracts and interest rate swaps to gain and adjust its exposures to the fixed-income markets. 
Read More

APPRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -7.5% 18.5% 14.65%
1 Yr 5.7% -13.2% 144.1% 36.23%
3 Yr -2.0%* -7.9% 25.7% 75.07%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.6% 24.4% 65.80%
10 Yr -0.4%* -6.1% 9.1% 60.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -34.7% 92.4% 87.60%
2021 2.4% -6.1% 19.5% 54.66%
2020 0.3% -7.5% 11.8% 89.01%
2019 2.6% 0.1% 14.9% 80.06%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.0% 7.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -11.9% 18.5% 14.79%
1 Yr 5.7% -13.2% 144.1% 35.86%
3 Yr -2.0%* -7.9% 25.7% 75.33%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.6% 24.4% 76.03%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.1% 11.0% 81.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -34.7% 92.4% 87.60%
2021 2.4% -6.1% 19.5% 54.66%
2020 0.3% -7.5% 11.8% 89.01%
2019 2.6% 0.1% 14.9% 80.82%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.2% 32.13%

NAV & Total Return History

APPRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APPRX Category Low Category High APPRX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 658 K 207 B 81.56%
Number of Holdings 71 2 15351 49.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 39.8 M 660 K 48.5 B 82.95%
Weighting of Top 10 32.16% 8.4% 105.0% 59.89%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APPRX % Rank
Stocks 		56.95% 0.00% 99.40% 64.94%
Bonds 		35.13% 0.00% 116.75% 43.93%
Cash 		7.91% -16.75% 81.51% 16.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 67.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 59.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 88.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APPRX % Rank
Technology 		29.07% 0.00% 44.21% 4.65%
Industrials 		23.98% 0.00% 24.37% 0.96%
Healthcare 		22.06% 0.00% 29.35% 3.83%
Financial Services 		12.51% 0.00% 38.77% 77.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.70% 0.00% 19.36% 85.23%
Utilities 		4.46% 0.00% 99.55% 19.29%
Real Estate 		2.21% 0.00% 65.01% 75.65%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 97.26%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.67% 97.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 19.93% 98.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 96.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APPRX % Rank
US 		50.50% -1.65% 98.67% 42.16%
Non US 		6.45% 0.00% 37.06% 64.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APPRX % Rank
Government 		81.62% 0.00% 97.26% 2.46%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.38% 0.14% 100.00% 20.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 71.21%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 94.13%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.21% 97.82%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 81.31%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APPRX % Rank
US 		35.13% 0.00% 62.18% 21.28%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 93.18%

APPRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.76% 0.01% 17.63% 10.88%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.83% 56.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 58.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

APPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 120.00% 0.00% 343.00% 87.21%

APPRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APPRX Category Low Category High APPRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.31% 65.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APPRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APPRX Category Low Category High APPRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -2.34% 19.41% 79.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APPRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

APPRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Ruegsegger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Benjamin Ruegsegger, CFA Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst—Thematic & Sustainable Equities Benjamin Ruegsegger is a Portfolio Manager on the US Thematic Equity Portfolios and a Senior Research Analyst on the Sustainable Equity Portfolios. He joined the firm in 2001 as an investment administrator in the Managed Accounts division. In 2003, Ruegsegger became a portfolio manager assistant for the US Thematic Research product, and in 2004, he was named portfolio manager for US Thematic Research municipal bond portfolios. He served on the US Mid Cap Growth team from 2006 to 2008 as a research analyst focused on the financials and consumer-discretionary sectors. Since that time, Ruegsegger has supported both the US and Global Thematic products, covering various sectors in the market, most recently focused on technology. He holds a BA in economics/finance from Eastern University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: Philadelphia

Tiffanie Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Vice President AllianceBernstein L.P., with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity to her current position since prior to 2014.

Daniel Roarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

