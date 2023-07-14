Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$92 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.4%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 90.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of companies that are undervalued in the opinion of the Fund’s adviser, Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. (the “Adviser”). When selecting common stocks for investment by the Fund, the Adviser focuses on company valuation, looking for significant discrepancies between its own appraisal of the intrinsic value of a prospective investment and the market price of the investment. When determining a company’s intrinsic value, the Adviser looks closely at the fundamentals of the underlying business. In an effort to limit downside risk and maximize upside potential, the Adviser typically seeks companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, solid financials, and capable, shareholder-friendly management teams. The Fund expects to make significant investments in the Adviser’s best ideas, which means that the Fund may invest in a limited number of portfolio companies. The Adviser also considers a company’s sustainability performance with respect to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors when making investment decisions. The Fund seeks to avoid companies that are deemed inconsistent with these factors.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and common stock equivalents (such as rights, warrants and convertible securities), other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities, commodities, and commodity-related investments, including open and closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), business trusts (including equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and income trusts) and publicly traded partnerships that invest in real estate or underlying real estate related businesses.
The Fund may invest without limit in securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund may purchase foreign stocks directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may invest in common stocks of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-cap stocks.
The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in preferred stocks, and investment grade fixed income securities of any duration and maturity, such as U.S. Government and agency securities, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, foreign government bonds, money market mutual funds, certificates of deposit, and cash equivalents.
The Fund may use derivatives, such as options and futures, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. For example, the Fund may use currency futures to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to a particular currency. The Fund may also invest in commodities- related investments, including in ETFs and trusts that invest in or track the price of gold or other precious metals.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a diversified fund.
|Period
|APPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|86.91%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|91.20%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|23.61%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|15.65%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|35.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|APPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|9.98%
|2021
|6.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|41.00%
|2020
|1.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|53.74%
|2019
|3.0%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|54.98%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|7.08%
|Period
|APPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|86.27%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|84.53%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|19.87%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|14.65%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|33.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|APPLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|9.98%
|2021
|6.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|41.00%
|2020
|1.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|54.91%
|2019
|3.0%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|71.22%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|13.08%
|APPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APPLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|92 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|80.56%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|10961
|75.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.5 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|68.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.44%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|30.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPLX % Rank
|Stocks
|71.06%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|35.70%
|Other
|14.15%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|6.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|7.40%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|3.13%
|Cash
|3.78%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|72.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.34%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|5.22%
|Bonds
|0.27%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|96.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPLX % Rank
|Technology
|25.85%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|1.91%
|Consumer Defense
|14.16%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|4.25%
|Communication Services
|12.08%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|4.88%
|Financial Services
|11.57%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|81.10%
|Basic Materials
|11.52%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|11.46%
|Industrials
|9.48%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|94.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.17%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|61.36%
|Real Estate
|5.46%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|41.19%
|Healthcare
|3.69%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|80.47%
|Utilities
|0.02%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|94.48%
|Energy
|0.02%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|98.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPLX % Rank
|US
|43.81%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|36.53%
|Non US
|27.25%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|33.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPLX % Rank
|Corporate
|74.42%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|6.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.58%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|53.03%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|98.75%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|98.75%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|98.33%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|99.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APPLX % Rank
|US
|0.27%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|96.66%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|95.82%
|APPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|37.58%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|91.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|95.79%
|APPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|APPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APPLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|90.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|69.38%
|APPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APPLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|20.37%
|APPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|APPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APPLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|87.80%
|APPLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.068
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2007
15.35
15.4%
A shareholder of the firm, Bill is a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Bill has been managing money for Pekin Singer clients since joining the firm in 2001, and he is also a portfolio manager of the Appleseed strategies. Prior to joining the firm, Bill worked in investment banking and research analysis at Credit Suisse in Chicago and at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ) in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2007
15.35
15.4%
A shareholder of the firm, Adam has been managing money for Pekin Singer clients since joining the firm in 2004, and he is a portfolio manager of the Appleseed strategies and a Co-CEO. Prior to joining the firm, Adam served on the management teams of EquipNet, a business services company, and Frontier Co-op, a natural products company. Adam began his career as a management consultant, working for Gemini Consulting and Andersen Consulting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2007
15.35
15.4%
Prior to joining the adviser in 2004, Josh served as Director of Business Development at Color Kinetics, a pioneer in energy-efficient LED lighting systems and now a division of Philips Electronics. He began his career as a Research Analyst at Shearman & Sterling and, prior to that, at Markowitz & McNaughton. Josh earned a B.A. in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2018
4.34
4.3%
Shaun Roach is an Assistant Portfolio Manager. Prior to coming to Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. in 2014, Shaun spent five years at Deloitte Financial Advisory Services assisting clients with valuation needs related to financial reporting, tax compliance, and strategic planning. Shaun began his career at Deloitte Consulting as an actuarial consultant. He received a B.S. in Actuarial Science and Finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
