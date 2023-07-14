Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$92 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 90.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

APPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Appleseed Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Appleseed Fund
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bill Pekin

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of companies that are undervalued in the opinion of the Fund’s adviser, Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. (the “Adviser”). When selecting common stocks for investment by the Fund, the Adviser focuses on company valuation, looking for significant discrepancies between its own appraisal of the intrinsic value of a prospective investment and the market price of the investment. When determining a company’s intrinsic value, the Adviser looks closely at the fundamentals of the underlying business. In an effort to limit downside risk and maximize upside potential, the Adviser typically seeks companies that it believes have sustainable competitive positions, solid financials, and capable, shareholder-friendly management teams. The Fund expects to make significant investments in the Adviser’s best ideas, which means that the Fund may invest in a limited number of portfolio companies. The Adviser also considers a company’s sustainability performance with respect to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors when making investment decisions. The Fund seeks to avoid companies that are deemed inconsistent with these factors.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and common stock equivalents (such as rights, warrants and convertible securities), other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities, commodities, and commodity-related investments, including open and closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), business trusts (including equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and income trusts) and publicly traded partnerships that invest in real estate or underlying real estate related businesses.

The Fund may invest without limit in securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund may purchase foreign stocks directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may invest in common stocks of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-cap stocks.

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in preferred stocks, and investment grade fixed income securities of any duration and maturity, such as U.S. Government and agency securities, domestic and foreign corporate bonds, foreign government bonds, money market mutual funds, certificates of deposit, and cash equivalents.

The Fund may use derivatives, such as options and futures, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. For example, the Fund may use currency futures to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to a particular currency. The Fund may also invest in commodities- related investments, including in ETFs and trusts that invest in or track the price of gold or other precious metals.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

APPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -23.7% 16.4% 86.48%
1 Yr 2.3% -8.9% 48.3% 90.77%
3 Yr 5.4%* -2.2% 16.4% 22.27%
5 Yr -0.3%* -0.7% 13.4% 13.55%
10 Yr -1.0%* 0.9% 11.8% 26.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -40.8% 20.6% 10.42%
2021 6.6% -21.0% 24.5% 40.32%
2020 1.9% -24.2% 27.8% 57.71%
2019 3.0% -23.1% 11.7% 54.48%
2018 -2.5% -100.0% 20.6% 7.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -23.7% 16.4% 85.84%
1 Yr 2.3% -12.8% 48.3% 84.11%
3 Yr 5.4%* -3.4% 16.4% 18.78%
5 Yr -0.3%* -1.1% 13.4% 12.81%
10 Yr 1.5%* 0.9% 11.8% 24.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -40.8% 20.6% 10.42%
2021 6.6% -21.0% 24.5% 40.32%
2020 1.9% -24.2% 27.8% 58.88%
2019 3.0% -23.1% 11.7% 70.72%
2018 -2.5% -2.9% 23.1% 12.26%

NAV & Total Return History

APPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APPIX Category Low Category High APPIX % Rank
Net Assets 92 M 1.12 M 110 B 80.35%
Number of Holdings 46 2 10961 74.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.5 M -31.7 M 22 B 68.06%
Weighting of Top 10 47.44% 10.8% 100.0% 30.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sprott Physical Gold Trust 10.98%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APPIX % Rank
Stocks 		71.06% -45.72% 98.42% 35.49%
Other 		14.15% -1.25% 197.12% 6.68%
Convertible Bonds 		7.40% 0.00% 25.49% 2.92%
Cash 		3.78% -97.12% 185.58% 72.65%
Preferred Stocks 		3.34% -0.03% 14.00% 5.01%
Bonds 		0.27% -39.76% 93.84% 94.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APPIX % Rank
Technology 		25.85% 0.00% 39.48% 1.70%
Consumer Defense 		14.16% 0.00% 31.85% 4.03%
Communication Services 		12.08% 0.00% 28.59% 4.67%
Financial Services 		11.57% 0.00% 30.34% 80.89%
Basic Materials 		11.52% 0.00% 60.23% 11.25%
Industrials 		9.48% 0.09% 32.39% 94.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.17% 0.00% 20.84% 61.15%
Real Estate 		5.46% 0.00% 90.14% 40.76%
Healthcare 		3.69% 0.00% 30.30% 80.25%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 40.29% 94.06%
Energy 		0.02% 0.00% 38.61% 98.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APPIX % Rank
US 		43.81% -4.82% 95.75% 36.33%
Non US 		27.25% -46.69% 57.06% 33.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APPIX % Rank
Corporate 		74.42% 0.00% 99.90% 5.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.58% 0.10% 100.00% 52.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 72.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 85.59%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 66.60%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 98.64% 95.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APPIX % Rank
US 		0.27% -177.12% 87.76% 94.78%
Non US 		0.00% -39.00% 137.36% 92.07%

APPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.16% 2.71% 54.07%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.70% 90.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 29.03%

Sales Fees

APPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

APPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 28.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 90.00% 0.00% 441.00% 69.14%

APPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APPIX Category Low Category High APPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 17.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APPIX Category Low Category High APPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.58% -5.20% 6.33% 82.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bill Pekin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2007

15.35

15.4%

A shareholder of the firm, Bill is a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Bill has been managing money for Pekin Singer clients since joining the firm in 2001, and he is also a portfolio manager of the Appleseed strategies. Prior to joining the firm, Bill worked in investment banking and research analysis at Credit Suisse in Chicago and at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ) in New York.

Adam Strauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2007

15.35

15.4%

A shareholder of the firm, Adam has been managing money for Pekin Singer clients since joining the firm in 2004, and he is a portfolio manager of the Appleseed strategies and a Co-CEO. Prior to joining the firm, Adam served on the management teams of EquipNet, a business services company, and Frontier Co-op, a natural products company. Adam began his career as a management consultant, working for Gemini Consulting and Andersen Consulting.

Joshua Strauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2007

15.35

15.4%

Prior to joining the adviser in 2004, Josh served as Director of Business Development at Color Kinetics, a pioneer in energy-efficient LED lighting systems and now a division of Philips Electronics. He began his career as a Research Analyst at Shearman & Sterling and, prior to that, at Markowitz & McNaughton. Josh earned a B.A. in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Shaun Roach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2018

4.34

4.3%

Shaun Roach is an Assistant Portfolio Manager. Prior to coming to Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. in 2014, Shaun spent five years at Deloitte Financial Advisory Services assisting clients with valuation needs related to financial reporting, tax compliance, and strategic planning. Shaun began his career at Deloitte Consulting as an actuarial consultant. He received a B.S. in Actuarial Science and Finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

