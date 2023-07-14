Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in inflation-linked debt securities. These securities include inflation-linked U.S. Treasury securities, inflation-linked securities issued by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities other than the U.S. Treasury, and inflation-linked securities issued by other entities such as domestic and foreign corporations and governments. Inflation-linked securities are designed to protect the future purchasing power of the money invested in them.

The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Ginnie Mae is supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, they are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.

The fund also may invest a portion of its net assets in fixed-income securities that are not linked to inflation. These securities may include other debt securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed securities, whether issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, corporations or other non-governmental issuers.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities, but may also invest a portion of its assets in high-yield securities, or junk bonds.

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps (including inflation and credit default swaps), or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, provided that such instruments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objective.

The weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio must be five years or shorter. Duration is an indication of the relative sensitivity of a security’s market value to changes in interest rates. The longer the weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio, the more sensitive its market value is to interest rate fluctuations. Duration is different from maturity in that it attempts to measure the interest rate sensitivity of a security, as opposed to its expected final maturity.