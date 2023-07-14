Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Century Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund

mutual fund
APOGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.09 -0.04 -0.4%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Inv (APOIX) Primary C (APOCX) A (APOAX) Retirement (APORX) Retirement (APISX) Retirement (APODX) Inst (APOYX) Inst (APOHX) Other (APOGX)
APOGX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.09 -0.04 -0.4%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Inv (APOIX) Primary C (APOCX) A (APOAX) Retirement (APORX) Retirement (APISX) Retirement (APODX) Inst (APOYX) Inst (APOHX) Other (APOGX)
APOGX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.09 -0.04 -0.4%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Inv (APOIX) Primary C (APOCX) A (APOAX) Retirement (APORX) Retirement (APISX) Retirement (APODX) Inst (APOYX) Inst (APOHX) Other (APOGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund

APOGX | Fund

$10.09

$2.72 B

2.28%

$0.23

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$2.72 B

Holdings in Top 10

69.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund

APOGX | Fund

$10.09

$2.72 B

2.28%

$0.23

0.31%

APOGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    58862966
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Gahagan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in inflation-linked debt securities. These securities include inflation-linked U.S. Treasury securities, inflation-linked securities issued by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities other than the U.S. Treasury, and inflation-linked securities issued by other entities such as domestic and foreign corporations and governments. Inflation-linked securities are designed to protect the future purchasing power of the money invested in them.
The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Ginnie Mae is supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, they are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.
The fund also may invest a portion of its net assets in fixed-income securities that are not linked to inflation. These securities may include other debt securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed securities, whether issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, corporations or other non-governmental issuers.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities, but may also invest a portion of its assets in high-yield securities, or junk bonds.
The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps (including inflation and credit default swaps), or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, provided that such instruments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objective.
The weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio must be five years or shorter. Duration is an indication of the relative sensitivity of a security’s market value to changes in interest rates. The longer the weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio, the more sensitive its market value is to interest rate fluctuations. Duration is different from maturity in that it attempts to measure the interest rate sensitivity of a security, as opposed to its expected final maturity.
To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments and interest rates.
Read More

APOGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APOGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -9.8% 203.2% 20.95%
1 Yr -6.0% -18.9% 153.2% 41.90%
3 Yr -1.2%* -30.1% 9.0% 15.42%
5 Yr -0.3%* -18.4% 9.6% 12.63%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 4.7% 17.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APOGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -52.3% -2.9% 14.01%
2021 1.1% -4.0% 3.8% 23.15%
2020 1.4% -11.0% 7.7% 84.00%
2019 0.8% 0.2% 4.1% 81.41%
2018 -0.4% -2.3% 0.1% 14.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APOGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -20.7% 203.2% 20.48%
1 Yr -6.0% -18.9% 153.2% 41.90%
3 Yr -1.2%* -30.1% 9.0% 17.41%
5 Yr 0.1%* -18.3% 9.6% 9.74%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 4.7% 15.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APOGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -52.3% -2.9% 14.01%
2021 1.1% -4.0% 3.8% 23.15%
2020 1.4% -11.0% 7.7% 84.00%
2019 0.8% 0.2% 4.1% 81.41%
2018 0.1% -1.9% 0.1% 0.53%

NAV & Total Return History

APOGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APOGX Category Low Category High APOGX % Rank
Net Assets 2.72 B 6.3 M 61.7 B 38.86%
Number of Holdings 165 6 1306 54.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.89 B -122 M 35.7 B 21.33%
Weighting of Top 10 69.28% 9.2% 100.0% 19.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 11.11%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 10.58%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 10.01%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 9.27%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 9.12%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 8.32%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 6.93%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 6.77%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 6.61%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APOGX % Rank
Bonds 		93.66% 59.62% 150.30% 79.62%
Cash 		6.06% -50.72% 30.48% 14.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.27% 0.00% 3.96% 22.75%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 56.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 44.08%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 40.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APOGX % Rank
Government 		84.57% 6.70% 112.97% 64.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.80% 0.00% 18.36% 26.07%
Securitized 		4.79% 0.00% 58.03% 31.28%
Corporate 		3.85% 0.00% 50.64% 33.18%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 55.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 56.87%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APOGX % Rank
US 		91.26% 13.82% 120.98% 78.67%
Non US 		2.40% -8.42% 54.30% 39.34%

APOGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APOGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.03% 8.35% 80.29%
Management Fee 0.31% 0.00% 0.99% 53.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

APOGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APOGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APOGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 0.00% 246.00% 67.66%

APOGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APOGX Category Low Category High APOGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.28% 0.00% 10.29% 89.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APOGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APOGX Category Low Category High APOGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.73% -0.06% 6.71% 25.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APOGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APOGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Gahagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2005

17.01

17.0%

Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983.  He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

James Platz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Miguel Castillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Miguel Castillo, Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining the American Century Investments in 2008 as a senior fixed income trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Escuela Bancaria Y Comercial, Mexico City, and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×