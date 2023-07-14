Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.09
$2.72 B
2.28%
$0.23
0.31%
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$2.72 B
Holdings in Top 10
69.3%
Expense Ratio 0.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|APOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-9.8%
|203.2%
|20.95%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-18.9%
|153.2%
|41.90%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-30.1%
|9.0%
|15.42%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|12.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|4.7%
|17.07%
* Annualized
|APOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APOGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.72 B
|6.3 M
|61.7 B
|38.86%
|Number of Holdings
|165
|6
|1306
|54.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.89 B
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|21.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.28%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|19.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APOGX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.66%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|79.62%
|Cash
|6.06%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|14.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.27%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|22.75%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|56.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|44.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|40.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APOGX % Rank
|Government
|84.57%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|64.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.80%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|26.07%
|Securitized
|4.79%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|31.28%
|Corporate
|3.85%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|33.18%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|55.92%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|56.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APOGX % Rank
|US
|91.26%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|78.67%
|Non US
|2.40%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|39.34%
|APOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.31%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|80.29%
|Management Fee
|0.31%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|53.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|APOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|APOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|67.66%
|APOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APOGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.28%
|0.00%
|10.29%
|89.57%
|APOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|APOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APOGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.73%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|25.96%
|APOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2005
17.01
17.0%
Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983. He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Miguel Castillo, Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining the American Century Investments in 2008 as a senior fixed income trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Escuela Bancaria Y Comercial, Mexico City, and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
