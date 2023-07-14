Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$438 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.1%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load 2.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Short Term Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, offer the opportunity for income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s portfolio will have an average aggregate maturity of not more than three years.
The Adviser exercises a flexible strategy in the selection of various types of debt (or fixed income) investments and is not limited by investment style, sector or asset class. The fund seeks to provide diversification by allocating the Fund’s investments among various areas of the fixed income markets.
The Fund primarily invests in the investment grade debt securities of various types. Such investments primarily include (but not limited to):
|■
|Corporate debt of U.S. and foreign (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. Dollars
|■
|Mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, including privately issued mortgage-related securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (privately issued mortgage-related securities are limited to not more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets)
|■
|Securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or government-sponsored enterprises
|■
|Bonds of foreign government issuers (including its agencies) payable in U.S. dollars
|■
|Inflation linked investments
|■
|Taxable municipal bonds and/or tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Although the Short Term Bond Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities (as designated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch) it may invest a portion of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade. Normally we would expect the majority of these investments to be rated in the top tier of below investment grade (i.e. BB designations by S&P). Additionally, the Fund may invest a portion of its net assets in any one or a combination of the following types of fixed income securities including (but not limited to):
|■
|Preferred stock, baby bonds
|■
|High-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “lower-rated” or “junk” bonds
|■
|Senior loans, including bridge loans, assignments, and participations
|■
|Non-rated securities for S&P, Moody’s or Fitch
|■
|Convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks
The Fund attempts to manage interest rate risk through its management of dollar-weighted average modified duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Under normal conditions, the Fund’s portfolio will have an average aggregate maturity of not more than three years. The Fund also attempts to manage risk through credit analysis with a focus on company assets, free cash flow, capital stock, earnings, economic prospects and debt structure. While not limited by these factors the goal of all investments is to provide a reasonable amount of income with the barbell of capital preservation and how they interact within the portfolio. To this end, the Fund does not attempt to purchase securities with a plan to quickly turnover those assets.
The Adviser may sell a security given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in up to 100% cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|APIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|13.72%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-11.3%
|2.9%
|18.23%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-6.1%
|1.4%
|14.21%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|64.67%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-11.6%
|2.2%
|84.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|APIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|40.53%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|26.91%
|2020
|0.3%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|80.93%
|2019
|0.6%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|30.90%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|91.06%
|Period
|APIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|13.37%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-11.3%
|2.2%
|15.10%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|15.03%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-8.2%
|1.7%
|34.08%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|4.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|APIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|38.76%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|26.73%
|2020
|0.3%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|80.93%
|2019
|0.7%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|23.42%
|2018
|0.1%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|16.84%
|APIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|438 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|70.88%
|Number of Holdings
|431
|4
|4919
|51.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.3 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|81.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.09%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|93.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APIMX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.27%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|38.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.52%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|10.76%
|Cash
|0.21%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|87.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|52.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|56.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|43.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APIMX % Rank
|Corporate
|54.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.43%
|Securitized
|44.94%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|16.32%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.21%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|97.92%
|Government
|0.19%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|92.71%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|54.17%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|72.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APIMX % Rank
|US
|75.36%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|73.78%
|Non US
|18.91%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|16.67%
|APIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|32.25%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|96.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|APIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.25%
|0.50%
|5.75%
|54.12%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|APIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|22.51%
|APIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.12%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|68.58%
|APIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|APIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.46%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|33.93%
|APIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 1997
24.93
24.9%
Mr. David D. Basten is the Yorktown’s Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager, having served in that capacity since commencement of each Fund’s operations. Mr. David D. Basten is President and Director of the Yorktown, Managing Partner of Waimed Enterprises, LLC and partner of Downtown Enterprises.Mr. David M. Basten has served as Portfolio Manager since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Mr. Barry D. Weiss, CFA serves as Portfolio Managers at Yorktown Management & Research since 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Weiss was a Senior Director with the Kroll Bond Rating Agency from 2016 through March 2019. Mr. Weiss was Director for Fund Ratings at Standard & Poor’s Rating Services from 2013 through 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2019
3.14
3.1%
Mr. Tener has served as Portfolio Manager since 2019 and prior to that was a Portfolio Manager for Atlantic Capital Management from 2013 through April 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
