The Master Allocation Fund invests its assets in a variety of equity and debt securities. The Fund also invests in the securities of other open-end mutual funds managed by the Adviser (each a “Yorktown Fund” and, collectively, the “Yorktown Funds”), but reserves the right to invest Fund assets in other equity and debt securities as it deems appropriate in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser does not presently intend to invest Fund assets in individual equity or debt securities. Rather, the Fund will seek to gain exposure to those asset classes through investments in the Yorktown Funds or other Underlying Funds (defined below). In seeking to take advantage of current or expected market conditions and/or to manage risk, the Adviser exercises a flexible strategy in the selection of investments and is not limited by investment style or asset class. The Fund, either directly or indirectly through investments in Underlying Funds, may purchase many types of securities, including, among others:

■ Common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers and other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements;

■ Securities issued by investment companies, such as open-end mutual funds (including the Yorktown Funds), exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, unit investment trusts, private investment companies (hedge funds) and foreign investment companies (“Underlying Funds”);

■ Long-, intermediate- or short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities (such as U.S. government securities, corporate bonds, and commercial paper), including investments rated below investment grade, commonly known as “junk bonds;”

■ ETFs, including exchange traded funds and similar securities that represent interests in a portfolio of common stocks or fixed income securities seeking to track the performance of a securities index or benchmark (“ETFs”);

■ Real estate investment trusts and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate;

When investing in an Underlying Fund, the Adviser considers, among other things, the Underlying Fund’s past performance and its investment objectives and policies, the investment style, reputation and quality of its investment adviser and the Underlying Fund’s size and cost structure. The Adviser selects ETFs in which to invest based on a number of factors, including an analysis of their past performance, market sector and liquidity. Through direct investments and indirect investments through investments in Underlying Funds and ETFs, the Fund may have significant exposure to foreign securities, including emerging market securities, small-cap securities, high yield securities, equity-based, income producing securities and specific sectors of the market.

The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund in a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to offer the potential to achieve the Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.

To the extent that the Fund invests in one or more Yorktown Funds, the Adviser will be receiving investment advisory fees from the Fund and from the Yorktown Fund(s) in which the Adviser has invested.