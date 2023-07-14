Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Yorktown Master Allocation Fund

APILX | Fund

$13.93

$14.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-12.9%

Net Assets

$14.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

96.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Yorktown Master Allocation Fund

APILX | Fund

$13.93

$14.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.39%

APILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Yorktown Master Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Yorktown Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 19, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Basten

Fund Description

The Master Allocation Fund invests its assets in a variety of equity and debt securities. The Fund also invests in the securities of other open-end mutual funds managed by the Adviser (each a “Yorktown Fund” and, collectively, the “Yorktown Funds”), but reserves the right to invest Fund assets in other equity and debt securities as it deems appropriate in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser does not presently intend to invest Fund assets in individual equity or debt securities. Rather, the Fund will seek to gain exposure to those asset classes through investments in the Yorktown Funds or other Underlying Funds (defined below). In seeking to take advantage of current or expected market conditions and/or to manage risk, the Adviser exercises a flexible strategy in the selection of investments and is not limited by investment style or asset class. The Fund, either directly or indirectly through investments in Underlying Funds, may purchase many types of securities, including, among others:

Common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers and other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements;
Securities issued by investment companies, such as open-end mutual funds (including the Yorktown Funds), exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, unit investment trusts, private investment companies (hedge funds) and foreign investment companies (“Underlying Funds”);
Long-, intermediate- or short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities (such as U.S. government securities, corporate bonds, and commercial paper), including investments rated below investment grade, commonly known as “junk bonds;”
ETFs, including exchange traded funds and similar securities that represent interests in a portfolio of common stocks or fixed income securities seeking to track the performance of a securities index or benchmark (“ETFs”);
Real estate investment trusts and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate;

When investing in an Underlying Fund, the Adviser considers, among other things, the Underlying Fund’s past performance and its investment objectives and policies, the investment style, reputation and quality of its investment adviser and the Underlying Fund’s size and cost structure. The Adviser selects ETFs in which to invest based on a number of factors, including an analysis of their past performance, market sector and liquidity. Through direct investments and indirect investments through investments in Underlying Funds and ETFs, the Fund may have significant exposure to foreign securities, including emerging market securities, small-cap securities, high yield securities, equity-based, income producing securities and specific sectors of the market.

The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund in a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to offer the potential to achieve the Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.

To the extent that the Fund invests in one or more Yorktown Funds, the Adviser will be receiving investment advisory fees from the Fund and from the Yorktown Fund(s) in which the Adviser has invested.

Read More

APILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -5.3% 261.6% 43.46%
1 Yr 0.9% -23.0% 221.7% 82.72%
3 Yr -5.5%* -7.5% 35.4% 97.14%
5 Yr -12.9%* -12.7% 17.1% 100.00%
10 Yr -8.1%* -8.0% 6.3% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.1% -44.4% 104.5% 96.83%
2021 2.9% -12.9% 10.1% 78.77%
2020 3.7% -3.8% 17.1% 54.39%
2019 -3.7% -3.7% 7.3% 100.00%
2018 -6.4% -9.5% -1.3% 97.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -11.0% 261.6% 43.46%
1 Yr 0.9% -23.0% 221.7% 82.20%
3 Yr -5.5%* -7.5% 35.4% 97.14%
5 Yr -12.9%* -12.7% 20.9% 100.00%
10 Yr -4.1%* -5.9% 14.9% 98.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.1% -44.4% 104.5% 96.83%
2021 2.9% -12.9% 10.1% 78.77%
2020 3.7% -3.8% 17.1% 54.39%
2019 -3.7% -3.7% 7.3% 100.00%
2018 -6.4% -9.2% -1.3% 98.18%

NAV & Total Return History

APILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APILX Category Low Category High APILX % Rank
Net Assets 14.7 M 8.18 M 117 B 98.43%
Number of Holdings 4 4 9963 98.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.2 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 97.91%
Weighting of Top 10 96.44% 15.1% 100.0% 16.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Yorktown Growth Institutional 33.40%
  2. Yorktown Capital Appreciation Instl 31.99%
  3. Yorktown Small-Cap Institutional 31.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APILX % Rank
Stocks 		93.64% 41.81% 99.54% 53.93%
Cash 		6.36% -175.13% 34.02% 8.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.51% 76.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.94% 17.05% 89.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 72.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 172.53% 83.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APILX % Rank
Technology 		25.17% 1.75% 32.38% 12.63%
Industrials 		15.05% 1.80% 15.05% 0.53%
Financial Services 		15.00% 9.56% 42.24% 51.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.47% 1.15% 24.72% 21.58%
Healthcare 		11.49% 2.06% 19.02% 87.89%
Communication Services 		6.28% 1.90% 13.69% 64.74%
Basic Materials 		5.46% 0.00% 8.62% 22.11%
Consumer Defense 		4.00% 0.47% 14.80% 93.68%
Real Estate 		2.88% 0.00% 28.04% 61.58%
Energy 		1.39% 0.00% 31.98% 91.58%
Utilities 		0.81% 0.00% 15.29% 92.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APILX % Rank
US 		76.06% 27.22% 98.64% 17.80%
Non US 		17.58% 0.38% 36.06% 78.53%

APILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.39% 0.01% 2.81% 2.14%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.30% 71.73%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

APILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.18% 300.02% 8.99%

APILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APILX Category Low Category High APILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.68% 46.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APILX Category Low Category High APILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.69% -1.69% 5.31% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

APILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Basten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2009

13.21

13.2%

Mr. David D. Basten is the Yorktown’s Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager, having served in that capacity since commencement of each Fund’s operations. Mr. David D. Basten is President and Director of the Yorktown, Managing Partner of Waimed Enterprises, LLC and partner of Downtown Enterprises.Mr. David M. Basten has served as Portfolio Manager since 2005.

Brentz East

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Mrs. Brentz East has served as portfolio manager since 2011 and prior to that held various positions at the Yorktown Management & Research Company, Inc., including as a securities analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

