The Multi-Sector Bond Fund invests in securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, offer the opportunity for current income with limited credit risk.

The Adviser exercises a flexible strategy in the selection of investments and is not limited by investment style or asset class, provided, however, that at least 80% of the Multi-Sector Bond Fund’s net assets are invested in debt securities. The Multi-Sector Bond Fund may invest in debt securities, including U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds and structured notes; common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers and in other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements; securities issued by investment companies and ETFs, some of which may be affiliated with the Adviser; real estate investment trusts and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate; and other instruments.

The Adviser invests directly in equity or debt securities when it believes attractive investment opportunities exist. In deciding whether to invest in a debt security, the Adviser focuses on the maturity of the obligations and the credit quality of the security, including the underlying rating of insured bonds. When the Adviser believes there is a falling interest rate environment, the Multi-Sector Bond Fund generally will purchase longer maturity obligations. Similarly, when the Adviser believes there is a rising interest rate environment, the Multi-Sector Bond Fund generally will purchase shorter maturity obligations. Although the Adviser considers ratings in determining whether securities convertible into common stock or debt securities are appropriate investments for the Multi-Sector Bond Fund, such securities may include investments rated below investment grade, commonly known as “junk bonds.” When investing in equity securities, the Adviser looks for companies with favorable income-paying history and that have prospects for income payments to continue to increase.

When investing in Underlying Funds, the Adviser considers, among other things, the Underlying Funds’ past performance and their investment objectives and policies, the investment style, reputation and quality of their investment advisers and the Underlying Funds’ size and cost structure. The Adviser selects ETFs in which to invest based on a number of factors, including an analysis of their past performance, market sector and liquidity. Through direct investments and indirect investments in Underlying Funds, and ETFs, the Multi-Sector Bond Fund may have significant exposure to foreign securities, including high yield securities, emerging market securities, small-cap securities and specific sectors of the market.

The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Multi-Sector Bond Fund’s investment objective: when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.