Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
35.4%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
Net Assets
$16.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.9%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 162.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Capital Appreciation Fund invests in securities that, in the Adviser’s opinion, offer the opportunity for high current income or growth of capital and income.
The Capital Appreciation Fund may invest in the common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers and in other U.S. and foreign securities, including securities convertible into common stock and securities issued through private placements; securities issued by Underlying Funds that seek to achieve an objective of total return by investing in income-producing equity securities (including dividend-paying common stocks and convertible securities), long-, intermediate- or short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities (such as U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, commercial paper and preferred stocks); ETFs; real estate investment trusts and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate; debt securities; and other instruments.
The Adviser invests directly in equity or debt securities when it believes attractive investment opportunities exist. Attractive investments are securities that have been identified by the Adviser as trading below their current intrinsic value and that possess fundamental attributes that, in the Adviser’s opinion, indicate significant long-term growth and income potential. Although the Adviser considers ratings in determining whether securities convertible into common stock or debt securities are appropriate investments for the Capital Appreciation Fund, such securities may include investments rated below investment grade, commonly known to as “junk bonds.” When investing in Underlying Funds, the Adviser considers, among other things, the Underlying Funds’ past performance and their investment objectives and policies, the investment style, reputation and quality of their investment advisers and the Underlying Funds’ size and cost structure. The Adviser selects ETFs in which to invest based on a number of factors, including an analysis of their past performance, market sector and liquidity. Through direct investments and indirect investments in Underlying Funds, and ETFs, the Capital Appreciation Fund may have significant exposure to foreign securities, high yield securities and equity-based, income producing securities.
The Adviser may sell a security or redeem shares of an Underlying Fund given a variety of circumstances, such as: when an investment no longer appears to the Adviser to offer the potential to achieve the Capital Appreciation Fund’s investment objective; when an investment’s performance does not meet the Adviser’s expectations; when an investment opportunity arises that the Adviser believes is more compelling; to realize gains or limit losses; or to raise cash to meet shareholder redemptions or to pay expenses.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and/or invested in money market mutual funds, money market instruments, including repurchase agreements or other short-term securities considered by the Adviser to be of a defensive nature. When the Fund is invested in this manner, it may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|APIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|35.4%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|0.15%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|48.72%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|94.18%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|96.27%
|10 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|97.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|APIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|99.70%
|2021
|2.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|85.90%
|2020
|1.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|83.62%
|2019
|2.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|93.80%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|95.12%
|Period
|APIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|APIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|99.70%
|2021
|2.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|85.98%
|2020
|1.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|83.54%
|2019
|2.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|93.80%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|7.63%
|APIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.8 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|97.28%
|Number of Holdings
|85
|2
|4154
|57.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.83 M
|288 K
|270 B
|98.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.91%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|96.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.08%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|97.36%
|Cash
|7.92%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|1.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|60.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|60.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|58.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|58.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APIGX % Rank
|Technology
|27.61%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|12.17%
|Healthcare
|14.27%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|56.36%
|Financial Services
|13.71%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|44.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.89%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|21.82%
|Communication Services
|8.89%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|36.37%
|Industrials
|8.02%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|79.63%
|Consumer Defense
|5.03%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|84.76%
|Energy
|3.55%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|63.55%
|Utilities
|2.45%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|57.58%
|Real Estate
|2.44%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|61.18%
|Basic Materials
|2.13%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|74.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APIGX % Rank
|US
|82.81%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|91.47%
|Non US
|9.27%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|12.91%
|APIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|12.04%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|64.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.92%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|APIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|26.11%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|APIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|162.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|96.69%
|APIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|80.44%
|APIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|APIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|91.83%
|APIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.415
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1999
|$0.495
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1997
|$0.680
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 1996
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1995
|$0.590
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2004
17.84
17.8%
Mr. David D. Basten is the Yorktown’s Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager, having served in that capacity since commencement of each Fund’s operations. Mr. David D. Basten is President and Director of the Yorktown, Managing Partner of Waimed Enterprises, LLC and partner of Downtown Enterprises.Mr. David M. Basten has served as Portfolio Manager since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2011
11.01
11.0%
Mrs. Brentz East has served as portfolio manager since 2011 and prior to that held various positions at the Yorktown Management & Research Company, Inc., including as a securities analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Mr. Barry D. Weiss, CFA serves as Portfolio Managers at Yorktown Management & Research since 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Weiss was a Senior Director with the Kroll Bond Rating Agency from 2016 through March 2019. Mr. Weiss was Director for Fund Ratings at Standard & Poor’s Rating Services from 2013 through 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2019
3.14
3.1%
Mr. Tener has served as Portfolio Manager since 2019 and prior to that was a Portfolio Manager for Atlantic Capital Management from 2013 through April 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
