Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.5%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$26.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|APHOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|29.34%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|33.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|YTD
|5.5%
|-19.8%
|11.2%
|27.25%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|30.84%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|26.6 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|86.23%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|4
|2121
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.2%
|95.0%
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|N/A
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.17%
|43.25%
|36.68%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|66.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.75%
|2.00%
|26.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|218.00%
|N/A
|Dividend Yield
|5.93%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|31.14%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|N/A
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Apr 07, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Ms. Orvin joined Artisan Partners in September 2021 as a portfolio manager. She has been portfolio manager of Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund and Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund since their inception in April 2022 and March 2022, respectively. Prior to joining Artisan Partners, Ms. Orvin was a portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Management from December 2016 until September 2021. Ms. Orvin holds a B.A. degree in Political Science and History from Boston College.
Apr 07, 2022
0.15
0.2%
Mr. Cirami is a Managing Director of Artisan Partners. He joined Artisan Partners in September 2021 and has been lead portfolio manager of Artisan Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund and Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund since their inception in April 2022 and March 2022, respectively. Prior to joining Artisan Partners, Mr.Cirami is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for leading the global income team with investment professionals based in Boston, Washington, D.C., London and Singapore, as well as for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm's global income strategies. Michael focuses on emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Michael began his career in the investment management industry in 1998. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was co-director of global income. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked at State Street Bank in Boston, Luxemburg and Munich, and BT&T Asset Management in Zurich. Michael earned a B.S., cum laude, from Mary Washington College and an MBA with honors from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He also studied at WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management in Koblenz, Germany. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston, the Boston Committee on Foreign Relations and the Ludwig von Mises Institute. He also serves as a board member and chairman of the investment committee of the Boston Civic Symphony and the University of Mary Washington Foundation. Additionally, he is on the board of overseers for the New England Conservatory. He is a CFA charterholder. Michael's commentary has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Bloomberg and Reuters. He has been a featured speaker at Schwab, Bloomberg European Debt Crisis and Standard Chartered forums.
|0.08
|23.87
|6.34
|6.11
