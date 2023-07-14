The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a differentiated portfolio of securities, derivatives and other instruments that offer long and short exposures to emerging markets. The team seeks to identify emerging market countries that are undergoing or poised for strong economic growth or structural changes, such as political, legislative and/or economic reforms. The team seeks to invest in corporate and sovereign debt instruments that offer exposures to those emerging market countries at attractive absolute and relative credit risk premium. As part of the investment process, the team considers financially material environmental, social and governance factors alongside other fundamental research. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests no less than 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes at market value at the time of purchase in emerging market debt securities or instruments that have similar economic characteristics. These securities include instruments issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities and/or their agencies and instrumentalities domiciled in or with exposure to emerging market countries. An “emerging market country” is a country that is classified as an emerging or developing economy by a supranational organization such as the World Bank, United Nations, International Finance Corporation or the International Monetary Fund, or is considered an emerging market country for purposes of constructing a major emerging market securities index. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a more limited number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund may have significant investment in a particular geographic region or country. The Fund may invest in debt instruments of all types, including, without limitation, sovereign issues, treasury obligations, bonds, loans, commercial paper, credit linked notes, covered bonds, convertible bonds and other fixed-, variable- and floating-rate securities that are either secured or unsecured, and, either senior or subordinated. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in debt instruments of any credit rating, including instruments that are rated below investment grade (below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Rating Service or Fitch, Inc. or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or unrated but determined by Artisan Partners to be of comparable quality, commonly known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may invest in debt instruments that are non-performing at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. The Fund’s investments are not subject to any restrictions with respect to duration. The Fund expects to achieve certain exposures primarily through derivative transactions. These derivatives include, without limitation, forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, commodities, swaps and other investments; options; and swaps, including interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may have the effect of creating investment leverage. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance total return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks, for speculation purposes to gain certain types of exposures and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities, currencies or commodities. The Fund may also utilize derivatives to take short positions in underlying assets and non-USD currencies to hedge certain risk factors. The Fund intends to use all or a portion of the proceeds from its short positions to take additional long positions or otherwise use in a manner consistent with its investment guidelines. The Fund may engage in repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and forward commitments. The Fund expects to hold US Treasury, government agency securities and agency mortgage-backed securities (and derivatives thereon), and stripped securities to use as collateral for its derivatives positions and to help manage duration. The Fund is permitted to invest in equity securities and exchange-traded funds. The Fund may invest in private placements and other restricted securities (i.e., securities that are purchased in private placements and, accordingly, are subject to restrictions on resale as matter of contract or under federal securities laws). The Fund may borrow up to the amount allowed by applicable law to enhance total return, fund redemptions, post collateral for hedges, or to purchase investments prior to settlement of pending sale transactions. In addition to instruments issued by emerging market issuers, the Fund may also invest in securities and other instruments of US and other non-emerging market issuers, and securities denominated in currencies other than emerging market currency.