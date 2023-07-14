Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|APHJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|28.06%
|1 Yr
|16.9%
|-8.3%
|33.0%
|28.78%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-20.0%
|4.2%
|3.10%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-12.6%
|5.4%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|5.6%
|39.00%
* Annualized
|APHJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APHJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.66 B
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|13.67%
|Number of Holdings
|165
|30
|1618
|14.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.14 B
|398 K
|1.22 B
|2.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.29%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|52.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHJX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.19%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|47.48%
|Cash
|2.81%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|50.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|31.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|38.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|32.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHJX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.14%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|35.25%
|Healthcare
|24.93%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|5.04%
|Technology
|24.52%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|20.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.25%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|77.70%
|Consumer Defense
|7.15%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|30.22%
|Basic Materials
|3.60%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|77.70%
|Financial Services
|2.65%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|96.40%
|Communication Services
|1.81%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|95.68%
|Energy
|1.61%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|46.76%
|Real Estate
|1.34%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|74.82%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|72.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHJX % Rank
|Non US
|73.86%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|97.12%
|US
|23.33%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|0.72%
|APHJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APHJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.72%
|17.99%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2018
3.63
3.6%
Rezo Kanovich is a managing director of Artisan Partners and the sole portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in October 2018, Mr. Kanovich was a portfolio manager for OppenheimerFunds, where he managed the International Small-Mid Cap strategy from January 2012 through September 2018. Before that, Mr. Kanovich worked as an analyst with Boston Biomedical Consultants, an investment banker with the Lehman Brothers mergers & acquisitions team and as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Kanovich holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in international economics and finance from Brandeis University and a master’s degree in business administration, dual concentration in finance and health care systems, from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
