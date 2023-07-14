Home
Trending ETFs

APHJX (Mutual Fund)

APHJX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.66 -0.04 -0.23%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ARTJX) Primary Inst (APHJX) Adv (APDJX)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$4.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.29%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

APHJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan International Small-Mid Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rezo Kanovich

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental stock selection process focused on identifying durable and idiosyncratic opportunities to build a diversified portfolio of primarily non-US small- and mid-cap growth companies. The team generally seeks long-term investments in high-quality businesses exposed to structural growth themes that can be acquired at sensible valuations in contrarian fashion and are led by excellent management teams.Investing with Tailwinds—The team identifies structural themes at the intersection of growth and change with the objective of investing in companies having meaningful exposure to these trends. Themes represent a secular outlook, are generally industry specific, and are identified from a bottom-up perspective.High-Quality Businesses—The team seeks companies that it views as future industry leaders with sustainable growth characteristics that can be owned for the long term. Those characteristics include differentiated and defensible business models, strong balance sheets, dynamic management teams, favorable positions within their industry value chains and high or improving returns on capital. The team’s fundamental analysis of business quality and long-term sustainability includes consideration of relevant environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors, such as resource utilization, exposure to regulatory risk, and corporate governance principles.A Contrarian Approach to Valuation—The team seeks to invest in high-quality businesses in contrarian fashion. Mismatches between stock price and long-term business value are created by market dislocations, temporary slowdowns in individual businesses or misperceptions in the investment community.Manage Unique Risks of International Small- and Mid-Cap Equities— International small- and mid-cap equities are exposed to unique investment risks that require managing. The team defines risk as including permanent loss of capital, not just share price volatility. The team manages this risk by having a long-term ownership focus, understanding the direct and indirect security risks for each business, constructing the portfolio on a well-diversified basis and sizing positions according to individual risk characteristics.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests no less than 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes at market value at the time of purchase in common stocks and other securities of small- and mid-cap companies. Small- and mid-cap companies for this purpose are those companies with a market capitalization below $30 billion or having a market capitalization similar to the constituents of the MSCI All Country World (ACWI) ex-US SMID Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Some of these companies, although small by US standards, might rank among the largest in their countries by market capitalization. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets at market value at the time of purchase in securities of non-US companies. The Fund invests in developed markets and emerging and less developed markets.The Fund may invest to a limited extent in equity-linked securities that provide economic exposure to a security of one or more non-US companies without direct investment in the underlying securities (called “participation certificates” in the Fund’s prospectus, but may be called different names by issuers).From time to time, the team may conclude that a security other than an equity presents a more attractive risk/reward profile. Accordingly, the Fund may invest to a limited extent in debt securities (including lower-rated securities), which include securities rated below investment grade (below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or unrated but determined by Artisan Partners to be of comparable quality, commonly known as “junk bonds,” and convertible debt securities of US or non-US issuers that meet the Fund’s investment criteria.
Read More

APHJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -8.9% 20.7% 28.06%
1 Yr 16.9% -8.3% 33.0% 28.78%
3 Yr 3.3%* -20.0% 4.2% 3.10%
5 Yr -5.6%* -12.6% 5.4% 66.67%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 5.6% 39.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -46.4% -21.4% 9.63%
2021 0.6% -16.7% 7.9% 44.96%
2020 9.8% -0.5% 17.6% 18.60%
2019 8.0% 2.3% 9.5% 1.61%
2018 -13.2% -13.3% -0.7% 99.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -27.1% 20.7% 28.06%
1 Yr 16.9% -48.7% 33.0% 28.78%
3 Yr 3.3%* -14.3% 4.2% 3.10%
5 Yr -5.6%* -12.6% 5.5% 83.19%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.7% 39.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -46.4% -21.4% 9.63%
2021 0.6% -16.7% 7.9% 45.74%
2020 9.8% -0.5% 17.6% 18.60%
2019 8.0% 2.3% 9.5% 1.61%
2018 -13.2% -13.2% -0.6% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

APHJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APHJX Category Low Category High APHJX % Rank
Net Assets 4.66 B 1.79 M 7.44 B 13.67%
Number of Holdings 165 30 1618 14.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.14 B 398 K 1.22 B 2.16%
Weighting of Top 10 21.29% 5.3% 48.4% 52.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NICE Ltd ADR 3.73%
  3. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%
  3. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%
  4. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%
  5. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%
  6. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%
  7. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%
  8. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%
  9. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%
  10. Metso Outotec Corp 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APHJX % Rank
Stocks 		97.19% 82.89% 99.66% 47.48%
Cash 		2.81% 0.00% 17.11% 50.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 31.65%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 38.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 29.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 32.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHJX % Rank
Industrials 		25.14% 0.00% 40.13% 35.25%
Healthcare 		24.93% 1.74% 29.97% 5.04%
Technology 		24.52% 6.70% 37.76% 20.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.25% 1.31% 28.28% 77.70%
Consumer Defense 		7.15% 1.61% 17.90% 30.22%
Basic Materials 		3.60% 0.00% 18.70% 77.70%
Financial Services 		2.65% 1.92% 22.28% 96.40%
Communication Services 		1.81% 1.49% 23.23% 95.68%
Energy 		1.61% 0.00% 9.29% 46.76%
Real Estate 		1.34% 0.00% 13.00% 74.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 72.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHJX % Rank
Non US 		73.86% 71.19% 99.66% 97.12%
US 		23.33% 0.00% 23.33% 0.72%

APHJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APHJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 22.37% 66.90%
Management Fee 1.01% 0.00% 1.75% 79.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

APHJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APHJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APHJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.29% 8.00% 316.00% 36.52%

APHJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APHJX Category Low Category High APHJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.72% 17.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APHJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APHJX Category Low Category High APHJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -1.81% 1.51% 61.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APHJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APHJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rezo Kanovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2018

3.63

3.6%

Rezo Kanovich is a managing director of Artisan Partners and the sole portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in October 2018, Mr. Kanovich was a portfolio manager for OppenheimerFunds, where he managed the International Small-Mid Cap strategy from January 2012 through September 2018. Before that, Mr. Kanovich worked as an analyst with Boston Biomedical Consultants, an investment banker with the Lehman Brothers mergers & acquisitions team and as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Kanovich holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in international economics and finance from Brandeis University and a master’s degree in business administration, dual concentration in finance and health care systems, from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

