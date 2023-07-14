Home
Artisan International Fund

mutual fund
APHIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.52 +0.03 +0.11%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ARTIX) Primary Inst (APHIX) Adv (APDIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

18.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$6.89 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.41%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

APHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Yockey

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental stock selection process focused on identifying long-term growth opportunities to build a diversified portfolio of non-US growth companies of all market capitalizations. The team seeks to invest in companies within its preferred themes with sustainable growth characteristics at attractive valuations that do not fully reflect their long-term potential.Themes—The team identifies long-term secular growth trends with the objective of investing in companies that have meaningful exposure to these trends. The team’s fundamental analysis focuses on those industry leaders with attractive growth and valuation characteristics that will be long-term beneficiaries of any structural change and/or trend.Sustainable Growth—The team applies a fundamental approach to identifying the long-term, sustainable growth characteristics of potential investments. The team seeks high-quality companies that typically have a sustainable competitive advantage, a superior business model and a high-quality management team. As part of the investment process, the team considers material environmental, social and governance factors alongside other fundamental research.Valuation—The team uses multiple valuation metrics to establish a target price range. The team assesses the relationship between its estimate of a company’s sustainable growth prospects and its current valuation.The Fund invests primarily in developed markets but also may invest up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets at market value at the time of purchase in emerging and less developed markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is substantially fully invested in common stocks and similar securities, and invests at least 65% of its net assets at market value at the time of purchase in securities of non-US companies. There are no restrictions on the size of the companies in which the Fund may invest.The Fund may invest to a limited extent in equity-linked securities that provide economic exposure to a security of one or more non-US companies without direct investment in the underlying securities (called “participation certificates” in the Fund’s prospectus, but may be called different names by issuers).
Read More

APHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -15.6% 25.6% 92.43%
1 Yr 18.2% -15.2% 27.0% 45.64%
3 Yr -6.4%* -27.6% 9.3% 89.88%
5 Yr -4.6%* -9.8% 35.4% 93.73%
10 Yr -0.3%* -3.7% 9.5% 90.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -49.5% -11.5% 17.63%
2021 -6.1% -11.8% 9.8% 92.77%
2020 1.3% -1.7% 22.8% 95.42%
2019 5.2% -1.0% 9.7% 77.37%
2018 -4.0% -7.5% 11.0% 56.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -35.3% 25.6% 90.83%
1 Yr 18.2% -46.8% 27.0% 44.72%
3 Yr -6.4%* -27.6% 13.1% 90.35%
5 Yr -4.6%* -9.8% 35.4% 94.25%
10 Yr 0.2%* -3.0% 9.9% 92.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -49.5% -11.5% 17.63%
2021 -6.1% -11.8% 9.8% 92.77%
2020 1.3% -1.7% 22.8% 95.42%
2019 5.2% -1.0% 9.7% 77.65%
2018 -4.0% -7.5% 11.0% 66.96%

NAV & Total Return History

APHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APHIX Category Low Category High APHIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.89 B 167 K 150 B 19.95%
Number of Holdings 71 5 516 49.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.78 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 18.43%
Weighting of Top 10 37.46% 10.3% 99.1% 26.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Deutsche Boerse AG 6.71%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APHIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.89% 88.72% 101.51% 59.68%
Convertible Bonds 		2.45% 0.00% 2.45% 0.23%
Cash 		1.67% -1.51% 11.28% 68.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 47.24%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 53.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 42.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHIX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.94% 0.00% 38.62% 4.38%
Basic Materials 		14.87% 0.00% 23.15% 3.69%
Healthcare 		12.42% 1.36% 29.58% 70.74%
Industrials 		12.29% 0.68% 31.28% 76.27%
Technology 		10.05% 1.51% 38.21% 93.09%
Energy 		8.84% 0.00% 24.97% 3.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.51% 0.00% 46.28% 69.82%
Communication Services 		6.81% 0.00% 41.13% 24.65%
Consumer Defense 		4.26% 0.00% 28.66% 87.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 67.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 69.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHIX % Rank
Non US 		79.34% 70.50% 101.51% 94.93%
US 		16.55% 0.00% 25.68% 5.30%

APHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 37.19% 63.79%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 1.50% 91.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

APHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 17.65%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.41% 7.00% 330.00% 81.77%

APHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APHIX Category Low Category High APHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.42% 0.00% 6.95% 58.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APHIX Category Low Category High APHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.93% -1.69% 3.16% 12.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Yockey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 1995

26.44

26.4%

Mark L. Yockey, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Growth, Non-U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Equity Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in December 1995, Mr. Yockey was the portfolio manager of the United International Growth Fund and vice president of Waddell & Reed from January 1990 through December 1995. Before assuming responsibility for the United International Growth Fund, Mr. Yockey was an analyst for Waddell & Reed from 1986 through 1989, specializing in the worldwide health care industry and international special situations. Earlier in his career, he was a health care analyst for the State of Michigan Retirement Fund for five years. Mr. Yockey holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in finance from Michigan State University. He completed one year of undergraduate work at the Université d’Aix-en-Provence in France. He also worked for the French bank, La Société Générale. He is fluent in French.

Andrew Euretig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2012

10.33

10.3%

Andrew J. Euretig is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Equity Strategy and an associate portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Growth Strategy. He also conducts research, primarily focusing on companies within the industrials and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in June 2005, Mr. Euretig was a graduate student at the University of California at Berkeley. He previously served in the United States Navy as an amphibious operations officer. Mr. Euretig holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in business administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California-Berkeley.

Charles-Henri Hamker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2012

10.33

10.3%

Charles-Henri Hamker is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Equity Strategies and an associate portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Growth Strategy. He also conducts research, primarily focusing on companies within the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in August 2000, Mr. Hamker worked on the European Equities Desk in the New York office of Banque Nationale de Paris. Earlier in his career, he worked in the Paris and London offices of J.P. Morgan. Mr. Hamker holds a bachelor’s degree with a specialization in finance and economics from the European Business School in Paris. He is fluent in French and German.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

