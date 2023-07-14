Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
Net Assets
$219 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.6%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 119.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|APHHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|90.60%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|57.73%
|3 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|18.00%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|13.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|7.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|APHHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|39.13%
|2021
|-5.5%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|54.36%
|2020
|4.8%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|73.49%
|2019
|4.8%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|6.73%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|81.66%
|Period
|APHHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|90.94%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|53.52%
|3 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|16.42%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|12.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|7.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|APHHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|39.13%
|2021
|-5.5%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|54.74%
|2020
|4.8%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|5.52%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|11.71%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|91.55%
|APHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APHHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|219 M
|199 K
|133 B
|57.57%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|1
|9075
|30.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70.7 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|57.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.60%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|59.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHHX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.11%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|68.72%
|Cash
|0.89%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|32.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|64.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|68.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|0.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|62.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHHX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.48%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|5.62%
|Healthcare
|18.22%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|9.80%
|Technology
|13.91%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|33.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.67%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|60.24%
|Energy
|11.27%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|55.62%
|Financial Services
|9.03%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|72.25%
|Communication Services
|7.19%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|54.63%
|Consumer Defense
|3.04%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|96.26%
|Basic Materials
|2.85%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|19.49%
|Utilities
|2.35%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|54.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|89.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHHX % Rank
|US
|51.35%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|78.74%
|Non US
|47.76%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|18.72%
|APHHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|62.14%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|92.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|APHHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|APHHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|47.37%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APHHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|119.10%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|96.33%
|APHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APHHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.09%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|59.85%
|APHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|APHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APHHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|79.43%
|APHHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$1.784
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2010
12.18
12.2%
Mark L. Yockey, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Growth, Non-U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Equity Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in December 1995, Mr. Yockey was the portfolio manager of the United International Growth Fund and vice president of Waddell & Reed from January 1990 through December 1995. Before assuming responsibility for the United International Growth Fund, Mr. Yockey was an analyst for Waddell & Reed from 1986 through 1989, specializing in the worldwide health care industry and international special situations. Earlier in his career, he was a health care analyst for the State of Michigan Retirement Fund for five years. Mr. Yockey holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in finance from Michigan State University. He completed one year of undergraduate work at the Université d’Aix-en-Provence in France. He also worked for the French bank, La Société Générale. He is fluent in French.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2013
9.39
9.4%
Andrew J. Euretig is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Equity Strategy and an associate portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Growth Strategy. He also conducts research, primarily focusing on companies within the industrials and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in June 2005, Mr. Euretig was a graduate student at the University of California at Berkeley. He previously served in the United States Navy as an amphibious operations officer. Mr. Euretig holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in business administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California-Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2013
9.39
9.4%
Charles-Henri Hamker is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Equity Strategies and an associate portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Growth Strategy. He also conducts research, primarily focusing on companies within the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in August 2000, Mr. Hamker worked on the European Equities Desk in the New York office of Banque Nationale de Paris. Earlier in his career, he worked in the Paris and London offices of J.P. Morgan. Mr. Hamker holds a bachelor’s degree with a specialization in finance and economics from the European Business School in Paris. He is fluent in French and German.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...