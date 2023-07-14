Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Artisan Global Discovery Fund

mutual fund
APHDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.56 -0.11 -0.62%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (APFDX) Primary Inst (APHDX) Adv (APDDX)
APHDX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan Global Discovery Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.56 -0.11 -0.62%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (APFDX) Primary Inst (APHDX) Adv (APDDX)
APHDX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan Global Discovery Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.56 -0.11 -0.62%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (APFDX) Primary Inst (APHDX) Adv (APDDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan Global Discovery Fund

APHDX | Fund

$17.56

$288 M

0.00%

1.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.5%

1 yr return

15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$288 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.02%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan Global Discovery Fund

APHDX | Fund

$17.56

$288 M

0.00%

1.08%

APHDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan Global Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason White

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of US and non-US growth companies across a broad capitalization range. The team seeks to invest in companies that it believes possess franchise characteristics, are benefiting from an accelerating profit cycle and are trading at a discount to its estimate of private market value. The Fund’s investment process focuses on two distinct elementssecurity selection and capital allocation. The team overlays its investment process with environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations and broad knowledge of the global economy.Security Selection—The team seeks to identify companies that have franchise characteristics (e.g., low cost production capability, possession of a proprietary asset, dominant market share or a defensible brand name), are benefiting from an accelerating profit cycle and are trading at a discount to the team’s estimate of private market value. The team looks for companies that are well positioned for long-term growth, which is driven by demand for their products and services at an early enough stage in their profit cycle to benefit from the increased cash flows produced by the emerging profit cycle.Capital Allocation—Based on the team’s fundamental analysis of a company’s profit cycle, it divides the portfolio into three parts. GardenSM investments are small positions in the early part of their profit cycle that may warrant more sizeable allocations as their profit cycle accelerates. CropSM investments are positions that are being increased to a full weight because the team believes they are moving through the strongest part of their profit cycles. HarvestSM investments are positions that are being reduced as they near the team’s estimates of full valuation or their profit cycles begin to decelerate.ESG Considerations—The team employs a framework in assessing ESG factors that informs its security selection and capital allocation process.Broad Knowledge—The team overlays the security selection and capital allocation elements of its investment process with a desire to invest opportunistically across the entire global economy. The team seeks broad knowledge of the global economy in order to position it to find growth wherever it occurs.The Fund primarily invests in common stocks and other equity securities of US and non-US companies, including depositary receipts. The Fund’s investments in non-US securities may include investments in developed markets, as well as emerging and less developed markets.The Fund generally focuses on mid-cap companies; however, there are no restrictions on the market capitalizations of the companies in which the Fund may invest.The Fund may invest to a limited extent in equity-linked securities that provide economic exposure to a security of one or more non-US companies without direct investment in the underlying securities (called “participation certificates” in the Fund’s prospectus, but may be called different names by issuers).
Read More

APHDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -35.6% 29.2% 96.31%
1 Yr 15.3% 17.3% 252.4% 21.02%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 3.28%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 2.2% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -35.6% 29.2% 96.31%
1 Yr 15.3% 11.4% 252.4% 19.43%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 3.16%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 2.2% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

APHDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APHDX Category Low Category High APHDX % Rank
Net Assets 288 M 199 K 133 B 59.65%
Number of Holdings 68 1 9075 44.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 99.9 M -18 M 37.6 B 57.71%
Weighting of Top 10 29.44% 9.1% 100.0% 47.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 3.75%
  2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 3.68%
  3. Boston Scientific Corp 3.34%
  4. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.30%
  5. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.30%
  6. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.30%
  7. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.30%
  8. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.30%
  9. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.30%
  10. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APHDX % Rank
Stocks 		94.01% 61.84% 125.47% 49.89%
Cash 		5.98% -174.70% 23.12% 45.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 56.28%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 59.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 50.55%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 52.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHDX % Rank
Technology 		32.44% 0.00% 49.87% 8.70%
Healthcare 		21.05% 0.00% 35.42% 2.42%
Industrials 		18.75% 0.00% 44.06% 15.53%
Financial Services 		16.25% 0.00% 38.42% 76.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.14% 0.00% 40.94% 81.50%
Communication Services 		3.21% 0.00% 57.66% 79.96%
Basic Materials 		1.87% 0.00% 38.60% 67.62%
Real Estate 		1.29% 0.00% 39.48% 64.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.99% 0.00% 73.28% 87.22%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 59.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 81.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHDX % Rank
US 		62.12% 0.13% 103.82% 20.04%
Non US 		31.89% 0.58% 99.46% 78.30%

APHDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.01% 44.27% 49.94%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.00% 1.82% 94.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

APHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.02% 0.00% 395.00% 52.98%

APHDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APHDX Category Low Category High APHDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 50.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APHDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APHDX Category Low Category High APHDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.63% -4.27% 12.65% 91.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APHDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APHDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2017

4.78

4.8%

Jason L. White, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Discovery Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and U.S. Small-Cap Growth Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in June 2000, Mr. White was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Lake Erie as the ship’s fire control officer. Mr. White holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated with distinction.

James Hamel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2017

4.78

4.8%

James D. Hamel, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 1997, Mr. Hamel was a financial associate, cost analyst and operations manager of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from March 1990 through May 1997. He began his career at Carlson, Posten & Associates. Mr. Hamel holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis where he was a three-time Academic All-American.

Craigh Cepukenas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2017

4.78

4.8%

Craigh A. Cepukenas, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Small-Cap Growth Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in November 1995 as an analyst, Mr. Cepukenas was an equity research associate at Stein Roe & Farnham, where he began his career in 1989. Mr. Cepukenas holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Matthew Kamm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2017

4.78

4.8%

Matthew H. Kamm, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2003, Mr. Kamm was an associate equity research analyst at Banc of America Securities. Earlier in his career, he was a senior operations analyst for NYU Medical Center. Mr. Kamm holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration, with a specialty in finance and operations management, from New York University.

Jay Warner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2022

0.39

0.4%

Jay C. Warner, CFA. Mr. Warner is a Co-Founder, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of BCM. Prior to 2005, Mr. Warner was a Financial Analyst in middle market sales for Citigroup Global Markets and was a generalist at The Segalas Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×