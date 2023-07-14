Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
15.4%
1 yr return
15.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
Net Assets
$288 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.02%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|APFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|96.42%
|1 Yr
|15.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|21.82%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|3.53%
|5 Yr
|7.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|6.62%
|2021
|2.0%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|0.63%
|2020
|12.6%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|1.88%
|2019
|9.3%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|APFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|96.42%
|1 Yr
|15.1%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|20.45%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|3.41%
|5 Yr
|7.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|6.62%
|2021
|2.0%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|0.63%
|2020
|12.6%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|4.71%
|2019
|9.3%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.6%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|APFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APFDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|288 M
|199 K
|133 B
|59.87%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|1
|9075
|44.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|99.9 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|57.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.44%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|48.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APFDX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.01%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|50.11%
|Cash
|5.98%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|45.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|63.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|67.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|59.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|61.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APFDX % Rank
|Technology
|32.44%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|8.92%
|Healthcare
|21.05%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|2.64%
|Industrials
|18.75%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|15.75%
|Financial Services
|16.25%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|76.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.14%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|81.72%
|Communication Services
|3.21%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|80.18%
|Basic Materials
|1.87%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|67.84%
|Real Estate
|1.29%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|64.87%
|Consumer Defense
|0.99%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|87.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|59.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|86.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APFDX % Rank
|US
|62.12%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|20.26%
|Non US
|31.89%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|78.52%
|APFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|40.59%
|Management Fee
|0.98%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|94.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|APFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|APFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.02%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|53.21%
|APFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APFDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|59.30%
|APFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|APFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APFDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.96%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|95.80%
|APFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 21, 2017
4.78
4.8%
Matthew H. Kamm, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2003, Mr. Kamm was an associate equity research analyst at Banc of America Securities. Earlier in his career, he was a senior operations analyst for NYU Medical Center. Mr. Kamm holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration, with a specialty in finance and operations management, from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 21, 2017
4.78
4.8%
Jason L. White, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Discovery Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and U.S. Small-Cap Growth Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in June 2000, Mr. White was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Lake Erie as the ship’s fire control officer. Mr. White holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated with distinction.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 21, 2017
4.78
4.8%
James D. Hamel, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 1997, Mr. Hamel was a financial associate, cost analyst and operations manager of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from March 1990 through May 1997. He began his career at Carlson, Posten & Associates. Mr. Hamel holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis where he was a three-time Academic All-American.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 21, 2017
4.78
4.8%
Craigh A. Cepukenas, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Small-Cap Growth Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in November 1995 as an analyst, Mr. Cepukenas was an equity research associate at Stein Roe & Farnham, where he began his career in 1989. Mr. Cepukenas holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Jay C. Warner, CFA. Mr. Warner is a Co-Founder, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of BCM. Prior to 2005, Mr. Warner was a Financial Analyst in middle market sales for Citigroup Global Markets and was a generalist at The Segalas Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
