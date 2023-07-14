Home
Artisan Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
APDSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.79 -0.5 -1.5%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ARTSX) Primary Inst (APHSX) Adv (APDSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan Small Cap Fund

APDSX | Fund

$32.79

$1.96 B

0.00%

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$1.96 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.79%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

APDSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craigh Cepukenas

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of US small-cap growth companies. The team seeks to invest in companies that it believes possess franchise characteristics, are benefiting from an accelerating profit cycle and are trading at a discount to its estimate of private market value. The Fund’s investment process focuses on two distinct elements –security selection and capital allocation. The team overlays its investment process with environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations and broad knowledge of the global economy.Security Selection—The team seeks to identify companies that have franchise characteristics (e.g., low cost production capability, possession of a proprietary asset, dominant market share or a defensible brand name), are benefiting from an accelerating profit cycle and are trading at a discount to the team’s estimate of private market value. The team looks for companies that are well positioned for long-term growth, which is driven by demand for their products and services at an early enough stage in their profit cycle to benefit from the increased cash flows produced by the emerging profit cycle.Capital Allocation—Based on the team’s fundamental analysis of a company’s profit cycle, it divides the portfolio into three parts. GardenSM investments are small positions in the early part of their profit cycle that may warrant more sizeable allocations as their profit cycle accelerates. CropSM investments are positions that are being increased to a full weight because the team believes they are moving through the strongest part of their profit cycles. HarvestSM investments are positions that are being reduced as they near the team’s estimates of full valuation or their profit cycles begin to decelerate.ESG Considerations—The team employs a framework in assessing ESG factors that informs its security selection and capital allocation process.Broad Knowledge—The team overlays the security selection and capital allocation elements of its investment process with a desire to invest opportunistically across the entire global economy. The team seeks broad knowledge of the global economy in order to position it to find growth wherever it occurs.The Fund invests primarily in US companies and, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests no less than 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes at market value at the time of purchase in the common stocks of small companies. The Fund defines small companies as those with market capitalizations less than $8 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index on a rolling one-year basis, whichever is greater. The Fund will not initiate a position in a company unless it has a market capitalization that is within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index as of the most recent calendar year-end (between $31.6 million and $14.0 billion as of 31 December 2021).The Fund may invest in the securities of non-US companies, but only if the securities are purchased or sold in the US. The Fund’s maximum investment in those securities, including, without limitation, depositary receipts, is 10% of the Fund’s total assets at market value at the time of purchase. The Fund may also, from time to time, invest in other private placements and restricted securities.
Read More

APDSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -19.9% 53.5% 71.79%
1 Yr 15.0% -72.5% 37.5% 22.64%
3 Yr -6.9%* -54.1% 47.9% 72.43%
5 Yr -2.2%* -42.5% 12.6% 36.31%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 12.2% 46.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -82.1% 547.9% 48.03%
2021 -9.6% -69.3% 196.9% 78.86%
2020 15.1% -28.2% 32.1% 12.61%
2019 6.7% -3.2% 9.3% 14.44%
2018 -3.1% -14.5% 20.4% 35.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -24.8% 53.5% 70.61%
1 Yr 15.0% -72.5% 37.5% 22.13%
3 Yr -6.9%* -54.1% 47.9% 72.60%
5 Yr 1.3%* -42.5% 14.6% 21.08%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 45.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -82.1% 547.9% 48.03%
2021 -9.6% -69.3% 196.9% 78.86%
2020 15.1% -28.2% 32.1% 12.61%
2019 6.7% -3.2% 9.3% 14.44%
2018 0.4% -14.5% 20.4% 4.78%

NAV & Total Return History

APDSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APDSX Category Low Category High APDSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.96 B 183 K 28 B 25.93%
Number of Holdings 66 6 1336 77.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.16 B 59 K 2.7 B 8.59%
Weighting of Top 10 39.64% 5.9% 100.0% 10.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 6.20%
  2. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 5.25%
  3. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 4.45%
  4. HubSpot Inc 4.37%
  5. Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR 3.78%
  6. argenx SE ADR 3.73%
  7. Chegg Inc 3.71%
  8. Zynga Inc Class A 3.70%
  9. NeoGenomics Inc 3.57%
  10. ShockWave Medical Inc 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APDSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.89% 77.52% 101.30% 27.10%
Cash 		1.11% -1.30% 22.49% 68.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 46.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 56.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 45.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 44.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APDSX % Rank
Technology 		42.56% 2.91% 75.51% 2.19%
Healthcare 		28.32% 0.00% 47.90% 12.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.72% 0.00% 40.68% 76.94%
Industrials 		9.41% 0.00% 36.64% 90.74%
Financial Services 		4.22% 0.00% 42.95% 76.77%
Consumer Defense 		3.51% 0.00% 13.56% 55.39%
Communication Services 		2.25% 0.00% 15.31% 53.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 60.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 85.02%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 84.85%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 89.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APDSX % Rank
US 		93.49% 67.06% 99.56% 50.51%
Non US 		5.40% 0.00% 26.08% 27.95%

APDSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.05% 27.56% 60.58%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.05% 4.05% 82.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

APDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.79% 3.00% 439.00% 31.57%

APDSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APDSX Category Low Category High APDSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 4.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APDSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APDSX Category Low Category High APDSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.93% -4.08% 1.10% 68.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APDSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APDSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craigh Cepukenas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Craigh A. Cepukenas, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Small-Cap Growth Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in November 1995 as an analyst, Mr. Cepukenas was an equity research associate at Stein Roe & Farnham, where he began his career in 1989. Mr. Cepukenas holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

James Hamel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2009

12.67

12.7%

James D. Hamel, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 1997, Mr. Hamel was a financial associate, cost analyst and operations manager of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from March 1990 through May 1997. He began his career at Carlson, Posten & Associates. Mr. Hamel holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis where he was a three-time Academic All-American.

Matthew Kamm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 13, 2010

12.39

12.4%

Matthew H. Kamm, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Small-Cap Growth and Global Discovery Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2003, Mr. Kamm was an associate equity research analyst at Banc of America Securities. Earlier in his career, he was a senior operations analyst for NYU Medical Center. Mr. Kamm holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration, with a specialty in finance and operations management, from New York University.

Jason White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2011

11.35

11.4%

Jason L. White, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Growth team. In this role, he is the lead portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Discovery Strategy and a portfolio manager for the Artisan Global Opportunities, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and U.S. Small-Cap Growth Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in June 2000, Mr. White was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Lake Erie as the ship’s fire control officer. Mr. White holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated with distinction.

Jay Warner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2022

0.39

0.4%

Jay C. Warner, CFA. Mr. Warner is a Co-Founder, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of BCM. Prior to 2005, Mr. Warner was a Financial Analyst in middle market sales for Citigroup Global Markets and was a generalist at The Segalas Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

