Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
-5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$1.74 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.0%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.04%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|APDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-10.0%
|26.2%
|6.56%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-28.9%
|26.9%
|93.96%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|85.75%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-14.9%
|42.3%
|95.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.6%
|87.05%
* Annualized
|APDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APDQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.74 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|29.06%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|9
|2354
|85.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|568 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|27.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.97%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|20.47%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2016
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2012
10.33
10.3%
Daniel L. Kane, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in March 2008, Mr. Kane was a senior small-cap investment analyst at BB&T Asset Management, Inc. from August 2005 to March 2008. Mr. Kane began his investment career as a domestic equities securities analyst at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board in 1998. Mr. Kane holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2017
4.66
4.7%
Thomas A. Reynolds IV is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in October 2017, Mr. Reynolds was a portfolio manager for Perkins Investment Management at Janus Henderson, where he co-managed the Perkins Small Cap Value strategy and the Perkins All Cap Value strategy. Mr. Reynolds joined Perkins in 2009 as a research analyst covering the U.S. financials sector and was later promoted to portfolio manager. Earlier in his career, he worked at Lehman Brothers in the financial institutions investment banking group and fixed income sales and trading. Mr. Reynolds holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology from Dartmouth College and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he graduated with honors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Craig Inman, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in February 2012, Mr. Inman was an analyst and trader at Reicon Capital from February 2002 to February 2012. Mr. Inman began his investment career in 1999 as a trader at ING Investment Management. Mr. Inman holds a bachelor's degree in business from Wake Forest University.
