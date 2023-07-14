The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of medium-sized US companies. The team seeks to invest in companies that are undervalued, in solid financial condition and have attractive business economics. The team believes that companies with these characteristics are less likely to experience eroding values over the long term. ■ Attractive Valuation —The team values a business using what it believes are reasonable expectations for the long-term earnings power and capitalization rates of that business. This results in a range of values for the company that the team believes would be reasonable. The team generally will purchase a security if the stock price falls below or toward the lower end of that range. ■ Sound Financial Condition —The team prefers companies with an acceptable level of debt and positive cash flow. At a minimum, the team seeks to avoid companies that have so much debt that management may be unable to make decisions that would be in the best interest of the companies’ shareholders. ■ Attractive Business Economics —The team favors cash-producing businesses that it believes are capable of earning acceptable returns on capital over the company’s business cycle. As part of the team’s analysis of a company’s business prospects, among other factors, the team considers certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors relating to the company. These ESG factors may include the impact of environmental regulatory change, the use of human, natural and physical resources and corporate governance structures and practices. When the team deems a factor material to the value of a company, the team incorporates it into its decision-making process. The Fund invests primarily in US companies and, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests no less than 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes at market value at the time of purchase in the common stocks of medium-sized companies. The Fund defines a medium-sized company as one with a market capitalization greater than the market capitalization of the smallest company in the Russell Midcap ® Index and less than three times the weighted average market capitalization of companies in that Index. The Fund will generally not initiate a position in a company unless it has a market capitalization that is within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell Midcap ® Index as of the most recent calendar year-end (between $598.0 million and $71.7 billion as of 31 December 2021).