YTD Return
18.8%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$30.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.5%
Expense Ratio 4.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.69%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|APDNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|10.04%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|18.73%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|23.66%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APDNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|28.66%
|2021
|4.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|74.38%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|APDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APDNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.3 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|94.49%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|2
|4154
|95.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|90.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.53%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|6.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APDNX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.43%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|95.92%
|Cash
|6.57%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|3.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|79.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|78.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|78.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|78.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APDNX % Rank
|Financial Services
|33.20%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|1.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.73%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|2.91%
|Healthcare
|12.18%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|84.99%
|Communication Services
|10.72%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|13.40%
|Basic Materials
|9.56%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|2.68%
|Industrials
|5.97%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|94.56%
|Consumer Defense
|5.84%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|76.72%
|Technology
|4.81%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|99.46%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.01%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|97.40%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|96.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APDNX % Rank
|US
|74.99%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|97.51%
|Non US
|18.44%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|5.28%
|APDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.83%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|0.62%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|90.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|APDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|APDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.69%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|62.22%
|APDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APDNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|90.90%
|APDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|APDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APDNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|82.73%
|APDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Daniel J. O’Keefe is a managing director of Artisan Partners and founding partner of the Artisan Partners Global Value Team. He is lead portfolio manager of the Artisan Global Value Strategy, which he has managed since its inception in July 2007. Mr. O’Keefe also was co-portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Value strategy from October 2006 through September 2018. During this time, the team was nominated six times for fund management (in 2008, consecutively from 2011-2014, and again in 2016) for Morningstar, Inc.'s International-Stock Fund Manager of the Year award in the US and won the award in 2008 (Non-U.S Value) and in 2013 (Global Value and Non-U.S. Value). Prior to becoming portfolio manager in 2006, Mr. O’Keefe was a research analyst for the Artisan Non-U.S. Value strategy. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2002, Mr. O'Keefe was an analyst in international equities at Harris Associates LP from July 1997 through May 2002. Preceding his days at Harris Associates, he was an associate in mergers and acquisitions at BancAmerica Securities, and was an analyst with Morningstar, Inc. Mr. O’Keefe holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Michael J. McKinnon, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Artisan Partners Global Value Team. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in February 2010, Mr. McKinnon was a securities analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management for all LMCM funds. Earlier in his career, he was a research analyst for Himalaya Capital, a long/short equity fund affiliated with Tiger Management, and a senior consultant at Arthur Andersen LLP. Mr. McKinnon holds a bachelor's degree in economics and Asian studies from Tufts University, a master's degree in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School and a master's degree in business administration from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
