Trending ETFs

APDGX (Mutual Fund)

APDGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan Global Value Fund

APDGX | Fund

$20.08

$2.26 B

0.40%

$0.08

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$2.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.62%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

APDGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan Global Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel O'Keefe

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified  portfolio of securities of undervalued US and non-US companies. The team seeks to invest in what the team considers to be high quality, undervalued companies with strong balance sheets and shareholder-oriented management teams.The team’s investment process focuses on four key characteristics:Undervaluation—Determining the intrinsic value of a business is the heart of the team’s research process. The team believes that intrinsic value represents the amount that a buyer would pay to own a company’s future cash flows. The team seeks to invest at a significant discount to its estimate of the intrinsic value of a business.Business Quality—The team seeks to invest in companies with histories of generating strong free cash flow, improving returns on capital and strong competitive positions in their industries.Financial Strength—The team believes that investing in companies with strong balance sheets helps to reduce the potential for capital risk and provides company management the ability to build value when attractive opportunities are available.Shareholder-Oriented Management—The team’s research process attempts to identify management teams with a history of building value for shareholders.Companies that make it through this analytical process are ranked at the time the position is initiated according to the degree of the discount of the current market price of the stock to the team’s estimate of the company’s intrinsic value. The team manages the portfolio by generally taking larger positions in companies where the discount is greatest and smaller positions in companies with narrower discounts (subject to adjustments for investment-related concerns, including, diversification, risk management and liquidity). As part of the investment process, the team considers financially material environmental, social and governance factors alongside other fundamental research.The focus of the investment process is on individual companies, not on selection of countries or regions.Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in common stocks and other equity securities, both within and outside the US. The Fund also may invest in emerging and less developed markets.The Fund generally invests in US and non-US companies with market capitalizations of at least $2 billion at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may continue to invest in a company should its market capitalization fall below $2 billion.The Fund may invest to a limited extent in equity-linked securities that provide economic exposure to a security of one or more non-US companies without direct investment in the underlying securities (called “participation certificates” in the Fund’s prospectus, but may be called different names by issuers).From time to time, the team may conclude that a security other than an equity security presents a more attractive risk/reward profile. Accordingly, the Fund may invest to a limited extent in debt securities (including lower-rated securities, which include securities rated below investment grade (below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or unrated but determined by Artisan Partners to be of comparable quality, commonly known as “junk bonds,”) and convertible debt securities of US or non-US issuers that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity.
Read More

APDGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -35.6% 29.2% 4.81%
1 Yr 16.3% 17.3% 252.4% 16.93%
3 Yr 9.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 74.70%
5 Yr 2.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 69.80%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 37.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -24.3% 957.1% 69.98%
2021 2.7% -38.3% 47.1% 45.39%
2020 2.1% -54.2% 0.6% 74.43%
2019 5.1% -76.0% 54.1% 50.81%
2018 -3.9% -26.1% 47.8% 9.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -35.6% 29.2% 4.92%
1 Yr 16.3% 11.4% 252.4% 16.02%
3 Yr 9.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 72.75%
5 Yr 3.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 68.05%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 36.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -24.3% 957.1% 69.98%
2021 2.7% -33.1% 47.1% 45.76%
2020 2.1% -44.4% 1.8% 56.39%
2019 5.1% -6.5% 54.1% 53.29%
2018 -2.7% -14.4% 47.8% 6.54%

NAV & Total Return History

APDGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APDGX Category Low Category High APDGX % Rank
Net Assets 2.26 B 199 K 133 B 19.74%
Number of Holdings 46 1 9075 64.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.04 B -18 M 37.6 B 15.97%
Weighting of Top 10 44.15% 9.1% 100.0% 26.89%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APDGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.00% 61.84% 125.47% 82.82%
Cash 		4.00% -174.70% 23.12% 10.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 82.27%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 83.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 80.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 81.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APDGX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.53% 0.00% 38.42% 1.87%
Healthcare 		18.00% 0.00% 35.42% 38.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.50% 0.00% 40.94% 24.67%
Communication Services 		13.49% 0.00% 57.66% 44.49%
Industrials 		6.13% 0.00% 44.06% 75.77%
Technology 		4.99% 0.00% 49.87% 85.35%
Consumer Defense 		4.35% 0.00% 73.28% 67.51%
Energy 		3.97% 0.00% 21.15% 53.63%
Basic Materials 		3.03% 0.00% 38.60% 48.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 96.59%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 97.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APDGX % Rank
Non US 		53.18% 0.58% 99.46% 44.16%
US 		42.82% 0.13% 103.82% 66.63%

APDGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 44.27% 56.67%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.82% 94.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

APDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.62% 0.00% 395.00% 46.79%

APDGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APDGX Category Low Category High APDGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.40% 0.00% 3.26% 80.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APDGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APDGX Category Low Category High APDGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -4.27% 12.65% 57.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APDGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APDGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel O'Keefe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2007

14.48

14.5%

Daniel J. O’Keefe is a managing director of Artisan Partners and founding partner of the Artisan Partners Global Value Team. He is lead portfolio manager of the Artisan Global Value Strategy, which he has managed since its inception in July 2007. Mr. O’Keefe also was co-portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Value strategy from October 2006 through September 2018. During this time, the team was nominated six times for fund management (in 2008, consecutively from 2011-2014, and again in 2016) for Morningstar, Inc.'s International-Stock Fund Manager of the Year award in the US and won the award in 2008 (Non-U.S Value) and in 2013 (Global Value and Non-U.S. Value). Prior to becoming portfolio manager in 2006, Mr. O’Keefe was a research analyst for the Artisan Non-U.S. Value strategy. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2002, Mr. O'Keefe was an analyst in international equities at Harris Associates LP from July 1997 through May 2002. Preceding his days at Harris Associates, he was an associate in mergers and acquisitions at BancAmerica Securities, and was an analyst with Morningstar, Inc. Mr. O’Keefe holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Northwestern University.

Michael McKinnon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Michael J. McKinnon, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Artisan Partners Global Value Team. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in February 2010, Mr. McKinnon was a securities analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management for all LMCM funds. Earlier in his career, he was a research analyst for Himalaya Capital, a long/short equity fund affiliated with Tiger Management, and a senior consultant at Arthur Andersen LLP. Mr. McKinnon holds a bachelor's degree in economics and Asian studies from Tufts University, a master's degree in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School and a master's degree in business administration from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

×