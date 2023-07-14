Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Century Investments One Choice Portfolio®: Very Aggressive

mutual fund
AOVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.0 -0.06 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Inv (AOVIX) Primary Retirement (AORVX)
AOVIX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Investments One Choice Portfolio®: Very Aggressive

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.0 -0.06 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Inv (AOVIX) Primary Retirement (AORVX)
AOVIX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Investments One Choice Portfolio®: Very Aggressive

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.0 -0.06 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Inv (AOVIX) Primary Retirement (AORVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Investments One Choice Portfolio®: Very Aggressive

AOVIX | Fund

$17.00

$344 M

1.18%

$0.20

-

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$344 M

Holdings in Top 10

82.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Investments One Choice Portfolio®: Very Aggressive

AOVIX | Fund

$17.00

$344 M

1.18%

$0.20

-

AOVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Investments One Choice Portfolio®: Very Aggressive
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    19059693
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Wilson

Fund Description

One Choice Portfolio: Very Aggressive is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other American Century Investments mutual funds (the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The fund’s asset allocation strategy generally invests in equity securities. However, if the portfolio managers believe it is prudent, the fund may invest a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities and short-term investments.
The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes over the long term. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.
Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 100.00 %
Growth Fund 9.00  %
Focused Dynamic Growth Fund 6.00  %
Sustainable Equity Fund 15.00  %
Focused Large Cap Value Fund 12.00  %
Heritage Fund 8.50  %
Mid Cap Value Fund 8.00  %
Small Cap Growth Fund 2.50  %
Small Cap Value Fund 2.50  %
International Growth Fund 10.00  %
International Value Fund 4.00  %
Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund 5.00  %
International Small-Mid Cap Fund 5.00  %
Emerging Markets Fund 8.50  %
Global Real Estate Fund 4.00  %
Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 0.00 %
Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 0.00 %
The managers regularly review the fund and may make changes to the fund’s asset class allocations that deviate from the neutral mix to emphasize investments that they believe will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the fund’s objective. The fund also may deviate from the neutral mix due to differences in asset class performance or prevailing market conditions. The following table shows the operating ranges within which the fund’s asset class allocations generally will vary over short-term periods.
Equity Securities (Stock Funds) Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds)
Operating Ranges 75-100% 0-10% 0-15%
Read More

AOVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -5.3% 261.6% 43.98%
1 Yr 3.6% -23.0% 221.7% 75.39%
3 Yr -1.4%* -7.5% 35.4% 80.00%
5 Yr -2.2%* -12.7% 17.1% 68.07%
10 Yr 1.1%* -8.0% 6.3% 53.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -44.4% 104.5% 73.02%
2021 2.7% -12.9% 10.1% 79.89%
2020 3.8% -3.8% 17.1% 51.46%
2019 4.0% -3.7% 7.3% 58.33%
2018 -3.6% -9.5% -1.3% 60.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -11.0% 261.6% 43.98%
1 Yr 3.6% -23.0% 221.7% 74.87%
3 Yr -1.4%* -7.5% 35.4% 80.00%
5 Yr -2.2%* -12.7% 20.9% 73.33%
10 Yr 3.7%* -5.9% 14.9% 48.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -44.4% 104.5% 73.02%
2021 2.7% -12.9% 10.1% 79.89%
2020 3.8% -3.8% 17.1% 51.46%
2019 4.0% -3.7% 7.3% 58.93%
2018 -3.6% -9.2% -1.3% 78.18%

NAV & Total Return History

AOVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AOVIX Category Low Category High AOVIX % Rank
Net Assets 344 M 8.18 M 117 B 65.45%
Number of Holdings 16 4 9963 60.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 312 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 58.12%
Weighting of Top 10 82.40% 15.1% 100.0% 46.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Inv 13.01%
  2. American Century Sustainable Equity Inv 9.65%
  3. American Century International Gr Inv 9.57%
  4. American Century Emerging Markets Inv 8.61%
  5. American Century Growth Inv 8.61%
  6. American Century Mid Cap Value Inv 8.39%
  7. American Century Heritage Inv 8.19%
  8. American Century Non-US IntrsVal Inv 5.79%
  9. American Century Focused Dynamic Gr Inv 5.67%
  10. American Century Equity Growth Inv 4.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AOVIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.73% 41.81% 99.54% 4.19%
Cash 		1.09% -175.13% 34.02% 80.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.10% 0.00% 4.51% 32.98%
Other 		0.08% -2.94% 17.05% 52.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 72.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 172.53% 83.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOVIX % Rank
Technology 		20.15% 1.75% 32.38% 44.21%
Financial Services 		15.81% 9.56% 42.24% 36.32%
Healthcare 		14.12% 2.06% 19.02% 36.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.10% 1.15% 24.72% 18.42%
Industrials 		11.69% 1.80% 15.05% 27.37%
Communication Services 		7.03% 1.90% 13.69% 46.32%
Consumer Defense 		6.10% 0.47% 14.80% 58.95%
Real Estate 		3.79% 0.00% 28.04% 43.16%
Basic Materials 		3.63% 0.00% 8.62% 69.47%
Energy 		2.42% 0.00% 31.98% 78.42%
Utilities 		2.18% 0.00% 15.29% 65.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOVIX % Rank
US 		62.68% 27.22% 98.64% 63.87%
Non US 		36.05% 0.38% 36.06% 2.09%

AOVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 2.81% 52.08%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 8.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 86.87%

Sales Fees

AOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.18% 300.02% 32.02%

AOVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AOVIX Category Low Category High AOVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.18% 0.00% 3.68% 45.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AOVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AOVIX Category Low Category High AOVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -1.69% 5.31% 42.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AOVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AOVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Mr. Wilson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2013. He joined American Century Investments in 1992, became an analyst in 1994 and a portfolio manager in 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and is a CFA charterholder.

Richard Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Mr. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since 2010 when he joined American Century Investments. From 1999 to 2010, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for City National Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance/econometrics from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Radu Gabudean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2013

9.15

9.2%

Dr. Gabudean, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since he joined American Century Investments in 2013. From 2011 until 2013, he was vice president of quantitative investment strategies at Barclays Capital, and from 2007 to 2011 he was vice president of quantitative portfolio modeling at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from York University, Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Vidya Rajappa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2018

4.34

4.3%

Ms. Rajappa, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2018 when she joined American Century Investments. Previously, she served in roles as senior vice president of multi-asset solutions and senior vice president of global analytics at AllianceBernstein L.P. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India and a master's degree in statistics and operations research from New York University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Brian Garbe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Mr. Garbe, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2010. From 1999 to 2010, he was senior vice president, portfolio manager and director of research and trading for City National Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics-applied science (economics) with a specialization in computer programming, and an MBA, both from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×