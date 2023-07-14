The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in securities of companies that are tied economically to countries with emerging securities markets—that is, countries with securities markets that are, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, less sophisticated than more developed markets in terms of participation by investors, analyst coverage, liquidity and/or regulation. The fund will normally invest primarily in companies located in the countries represented in the fund’s benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (“Emerging Market Countries”), and have exposure to at least five Emerging Market Countries. The fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in equity securities of companies located in China. The portfolio managers seek to invest in emerging markets equities which they believe are benefiting from change not yet fully reflected in the market. Members of the portfolio management team believe that behavioral biases of investors contribute to market inefficiencies. Their quantitative investment process begins with a proprietary investment-return forecasting model which combines behavioral factors (which seek to capitalize on human behavioral biases (i.e., systematic tendencies) from financial analysts, company management and investors), with intrinsic and valuation factors (which are expected to provide tangible measures of a company’s true worth). The portfolio managers integrate this multi-factor approach with a proprietary risk model to form the basis of portfolio construction, with constraints at the individual security, country and industry levels to manage exposures relative to the benchmark. Additionally, all investment recommendations are thoroughly vetted on an individual company level to confirm the investment rationale and suitability before a purchase or sale. The fund normally invests primarily in common stocks, either directly or indirectly through depositary receipts. In addition to common stocks, equity securities in which the fund may invest include, without limitation, preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The fund may invest in issuers of any size market capitalization, including smaller capitalization companies. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. The fund may also use participatory notes (“P-Notes”) or other equity-linked notes to gain exposure to issuers in certain countries. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.