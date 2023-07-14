Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$202 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.9%
Expense Ratio 1.57%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in securities of companies that are tied economically to countries with emerging securities markets—that is, countries with securities markets that are, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, less sophisticated than more developed markets in terms of participation by investors, analyst coverage, liquidity and/or regulation. The fund will normally invest primarily in companies located in the countries represented in the fund’s benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (“Emerging Market Countries”), and have exposure to at least five Emerging Market Countries. The fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in equity securities of companies located in China. The portfolio managers seek to invest in emerging markets equities which they believe are benefiting from change not yet fully reflected in the market. Members of the portfolio management team believe that behavioral biases of investors contribute to market inefficiencies. Their quantitative investment process begins with a proprietary investment-return forecasting model which combines behavioral factors (which seek to capitalize on human behavioral biases (i.e., systematic tendencies) from financial analysts, company management and investors), with intrinsic and valuation factors (which are expected to provide tangible measures of a company’s true worth). The portfolio managers integrate this multi-factor approach with a proprietary risk model to form the basis of portfolio construction, with constraints at the individual security, country and industry levels to manage exposures relative to the benchmark. Additionally, all investment recommendations are thoroughly vetted on an individual company level to confirm the investment rationale and suitability before a purchase or sale. The fund normally invests primarily in common stocks, either directly or indirectly through depositary receipts. In addition to common stocks, equity securities in which the fund may invest include, without limitation, preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The fund may invest in issuers of any size market capitalization, including smaller capitalization companies. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. The fund may also use participatory notes (“P-Notes”) or other equity-linked notes to gain exposure to issuers in certain countries. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.
|Period
|AOTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|18.26%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|60.28%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|31.79%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|42.19%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|33.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|AOTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|58.96%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|31.93%
|2020
|6.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|40.00%
|2019
|3.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|77.05%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|55.25%
|Period
|AOTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|17.41%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|55.57%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|32.53%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|35.58%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|34.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|AOTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|58.96%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|31.93%
|2020
|6.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|40.00%
|2019
|3.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|77.05%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|45.74%
|AOTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AOTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|202 M
|717 K
|102 B
|62.79%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|10
|6734
|59.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|72.7 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|61.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.94%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|44.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AOTAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.61%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|47.44%
|Cash
|2.38%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|46.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|67.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|63.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|59.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|64.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AOTAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|31.77%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|2.59%
|Technology
|19.72%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|69.73%
|Communication Services
|9.77%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|38.94%
|Industrials
|9.10%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|21.60%
|Energy
|8.27%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|10.48%
|Basic Materials
|6.86%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|62.87%
|Consumer Defense
|6.40%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|45.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.74%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|96.90%
|Utilities
|1.18%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|51.62%
|Healthcare
|1.13%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|90.30%
|Real Estate
|1.06%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|65.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AOTAX % Rank
|Non US
|94.92%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|61.75%
|US
|2.69%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|21.05%
|AOTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.57%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|32.45%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|44.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.44%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|57.14%
|AOTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|49.49%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AOTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AOTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|77.32%
|AOTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AOTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|84.53%
|AOTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AOTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AOTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.98%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|40.75%
|AOTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.452
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.564
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.482
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.575
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 03, 2007
14.92
14.9%
Mr. Ghosh is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2006. He is head of the Systematic team. Mr. Ghosh has 17 years of investment-industry experience. He was previously a research associate and portfolio manager for Barclays Global Investors, where he built and implemented models for portfolio management. Before that, Mr. Ghosh was a quantitative analyst for the Cayuga Hedge Fund. He has a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology, an M.S. in material engineering from the University of British Columbia and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2010
11.59
11.6%
Ms. Yu is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 2003. She has portfolio-management and research responsibilities for the Systematic team. Ms. Yu has 18 years of investment-industry experience. She was previously a risk analyst for Provident Advisors LLC. Ms. Yu has a B.S. from Nanjing University, China, and an M.S. from the University of Southern California and the National University of Singapore. She is a CFA charterholder and was formerly president of the CFA Society San Diego.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...