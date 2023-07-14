One Choice Portfolio: Very Aggressive is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other American Century Investments mutual funds (the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The fund’s asset allocation strategy generally invests in equity securities. However, if the portfolio managers believe it is prudent, the fund may invest a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities and short-term investments.

The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes over the long term. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.

Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 100.00 % Growth Fund 9.00 % Focused Dynamic Growth Fund 6.00 % Sustainable Equity Fund 15.00 % Focused Large Cap Value Fund 12.00 % Heritage Fund 8.50 % Mid Cap Value Fund 8.00 % Small Cap Growth Fund 2.50 % Small Cap Value Fund 2.50 % International Growth Fund 10.00 % International Value Fund 4.00 % Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund 5.00 % International Small-Mid Cap Fund 5.00 % Emerging Markets Fund 8.50 % Global Real Estate Fund 4.00 % Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 0.00 % Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 0.00 %

The managers regularly review the fund and may make changes to the fund’s asset class allocations that deviate from the neutral mix to emphasize investments that they believe will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the fund’s objective. The fund also may deviate from the neutral mix due to differences in asset class performance or prevailing market conditions. The following table shows the operating ranges within which the fund’s asset class allocations generally will vary over short-term periods.