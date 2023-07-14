Home
AOPAX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus International Small-Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.31 -0.05 -0.17%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ALOIX) Primary Other (ALOPX) A (AOPAX) C (AOPCX) Retirement (AIISX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus International Small-Cap Fund

AOPAX | Fund

$29.31

$58.8 M

0.95%

$0.28

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.5%

Net Assets

$58.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus International Small-Cap Fund

AOPAX | Fund

$29.31

$58.8 M

0.95%

$0.28

1.77%

AOPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus International Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Koji Nakatsuka

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in companies with smaller market capitalizations. The fund currently defines companies with smaller market capitalizations as those with market capitalizations comparable to companies included in the MSCI World Small‑Cap Index (between $84.0 million and $25.2 billion as of September 30, 2021). Under normal market and other conditions, the fund expects to maintain a weighted-average market capitalization between 50% and 200% of the weighted-average market capitalization of the securities in the MSCI World Small‑Cap Index, which as of September 30, 2021 would permit the fund to maintain a weighted-average market capitalization ranging from $2.3 billion to $9.4 billion. The fund normally invests principally in securities of issuers located outside the United States and allocates its investments among at least eight different countries. The fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in emerging market securities (but no more than 10% in any one emerging market country). 
Regional portfolio managers based in Europe, Japan and Asia (outside Japan) collaborate to produce a fund portfolio that includes what the portfolio managers believe are the best available investment opportunities from each of those three regions. The portfolio managers may consider anticipated economic growth rate, political outlook, current and forecasted inflation rates, currency outlook and interest rate environment to help identify countries and regions that are likely to offer the best investment opportunities. When evaluating individual issuers, the portfolio managers ordinarily look for the following characteristics: higher than average growth and strong potential for capital appreciation; substantial capacity for growth in revenue through either an expanding market or market share; a strong balance sheet; superior management; and differentiated or superior products and services or a steady stream of new products and services. 
In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. The fund typically does not engage in active hedging of currency but retains flexibility to do so depending on market performance. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time. 
Read More

AOPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -8.9% 20.7% 12.23%
1 Yr 19.1% -8.3% 33.0% 14.39%
3 Yr -3.7%* -20.0% 4.2% 64.34%
5 Yr -7.5%* -12.6% 5.4% 85.83%
10 Yr -2.5%* -10.3% 5.6% 77.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -46.4% -21.4% 28.15%
2021 -6.1% -16.7% 7.9% 90.70%
2020 4.6% -0.5% 17.6% 64.34%
2019 5.1% 2.3% 9.5% 61.29%
2018 -8.1% -13.3% -0.7% 84.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -27.1% 20.7% 12.23%
1 Yr 19.1% -48.7% 33.0% 14.39%
3 Yr -3.7%* -14.3% 4.2% 65.12%
5 Yr -4.4%* -12.6% 5.5% 76.47%
10 Yr 2.1%* -5.2% 6.7% 68.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -46.4% -21.4% 28.15%
2021 -6.1% -16.7% 7.9% 90.70%
2020 4.6% -0.5% 17.6% 64.34%
2019 5.1% 2.3% 9.5% 61.29%
2018 -5.0% -13.2% -0.6% 61.86%

NAV & Total Return History

AOPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AOPAX Category Low Category High AOPAX % Rank
Net Assets 58.8 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 72.66%
Number of Holdings 103 30 1618 55.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.8 M 398 K 1.22 B 78.42%
Weighting of Top 10 18.35% 5.3% 48.4% 62.59%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AOPAX % Rank
Stocks 		93.68% 82.89% 99.66% 88.49%
Cash 		6.32% 0.00% 17.11% 9.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 32.37%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 39.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 33.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOPAX % Rank
Industrials 		26.95% 0.00% 40.13% 30.22%
Technology 		16.97% 6.70% 37.76% 47.48%
Healthcare 		12.78% 1.74% 29.97% 43.17%
Financial Services 		9.69% 1.92% 22.28% 39.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.53% 1.31% 28.28% 71.94%
Real Estate 		6.34% 0.00% 13.00% 18.71%
Communication Services 		5.06% 1.49% 23.23% 61.87%
Utilities 		4.12% 0.00% 5.12% 5.04%
Basic Materials 		3.79% 0.00% 18.70% 69.78%
Consumer Defense 		2.80% 1.61% 17.90% 89.21%
Energy 		2.00% 0.00% 9.29% 39.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOPAX % Rank
Non US 		92.46% 71.19% 99.66% 73.38%
US 		1.22% 0.00% 23.33% 48.20%

AOPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.01% 22.37% 27.13%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.75% 66.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 24.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% 97.10%

Sales Fees

AOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 77.78%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 8.00% 316.00% 59.85%

AOPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AOPAX Category Low Category High AOPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 1.72% 7.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AOPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AOPAX Category Low Category High AOPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -1.81% 1.51% 21.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AOPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AOPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Koji Nakatsuka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2012

9.89

9.9%

Koji Nakatsuka, CFA, CMA, is a senior portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2005. He has more than 20 years of investment-industry experience. Mr. Nakatsuka previously managed a mid/small-cap investment trust at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Before that, he was at Schroder Investment Management Japan as an equity analyst for mid/small caps. Mr. Nakatsuka has a B.A. in law from Sophia University.

Andrew Neville

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2012

9.89

9.9%

Mr. Neville is a lead portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2004. He is a member of the European & German Mid/Small Caps team. Mr. Neville has 20 years of investment-industry experience. He previously worked as a portfolio manager at Baring Asset Management, trained as a portfolio manager at AIB Govett Asset Management and worked as an audit manager for Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Neville has a B.S. in civil engineering from Imperial College London.

Bjoern Mehrmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2012

9.89

9.9%

Bjoern Mehrmann is a portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2001. He is a member of the European & German Mid/Small Caps team. Mr. Mehrmann has 16 years of investment-industry experience. He has a B.S. in computer science from James Madison University and a master´s in business administration from EBS International University Schloss Reichartshausen, Germany.

Heinrich Ey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mr. Ey is a portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1995. He is Co-CIO of the Europe Small Cap Equity Team and has portfolio-management and research responsibilities for the Europe Small Cap Equity team. Mr. Ey has investment-industry experience since 1995. He was previously as a trader for equity, bonds and derivative products at AllianzGI. In 1999 he joined the European funds management team to manage institutional and retail funds before moving to the European Research team in 2002. Prior to joining the firm, Heinrich worked as a trainee at L-Bank. Heinrich Ey holds a Masters of Business Administration (BA) from Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University Karlsruhe. He is also a CFA charter holder, holds the DVFA/Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA) designation and the DVFA/Certified ESG Analyst (CESGA) designation.

Miguel Pohl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Miguel Pohl, CFA, is a portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2013. He is head of the Insurance Dedicated Small Caps team; his coverage focuses on small- and micro-cap companies in various sectors. Earlier in his career at the firm, Mr. Pohl was Head of Research for Allianz Aequitas and an analyst for Allianz SE. He has more than 17 years of investment-industry experience. Mr. Pohl has a diploma in business administration from the University of Münster, Germany, and studied accounting and finance at The University of Manchester, UK. Mr. Pohl is a CFA charterholder.

Winchester Stuart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Stuart Winchester is a Hong Kong-based senior portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors and a member of the Asia Pacific investment team. A highly experienced Asian equity portfolio manager, Stuart has spent a total of 36 years in Asia, the majority of them with AllianzGI which he joined in 1992. For the last 25 years Stuart has managed the Unconstrained Total Return Asia Pacific strategy. Before joining AllianzGI, Stuart worked at Wood Gundy in Japan before transferring to Indonesia to run an affiliate joint-venture merchant bank.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

