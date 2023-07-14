Home
Angel Oak Core Impact Fund

mutual fund
AOIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.42 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (AOIIX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.5%

1 yr return

-6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$36.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AOIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Daily

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Angel Oak Core Impact Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Angel Oak
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    3998106
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clayton Triick

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund will principally invest in a diverse portfolio of investments that Angel Oak Capital Advisors (the “Adviser”) believes have positive aggregate environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) impact outcomes.
As discussed in more detail below, the Adviser believes that investments with positive aggregate ESG outcomes are those that provide measurable environmental, social and governance benefits. The Adviser will select these investments from a broad range of instruments across various asset classes, including: agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”); commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”); collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including securities backed by assets such as credit card receivables, student loans, automobile loans, and residential and commercial real estate, and other debt securitizations (collectively, “Structured Products”); mortgage loans, secured and unsecured consumer loans, commercial loans and pools of such loans (collectively, “Loans”); corporate debt, including bank-issued subordinated debt; municipal securities; and U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities.
The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including those that are part of the same group of investment companies as the Fund, that pursue an investment strategy that supports the Fund’s investment objective.
The Fund will concentrate its investments in mortgage loans, agency and non-agency RMBS and CMBS (“Mortgage Related Instruments”). This means that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its assets in Mortgage Related Instruments (measured at the time of purchase). The Fund will not concentrate its investments in any other group of industries. The Fund’s policy to concentrate its investments in Mortgage Related Instruments is fundamental and may not be changed without shareholder approval.
The Fund is a non-diversified portfolio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), meaning it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single or limited number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The fixed income instruments in which the Fund invests may include those of issuers from the United States and other countries. The Fund’s investments in foreign debt securities will typically be denominated in U.S. dollars.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in investments that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.
The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of any maturity and duration. Maturity refers to the length of time until a bond’s principal is repaid with interest. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Duration incorporates a security’s yield, coupon, final maturity, call and put features, and prepayment exposure into one measure with a higher duration indicating greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of two years, and interest rates increase (fall) by 1%, the portfolio would decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.
The Fund may invest in high-yield securities and securities that are not rated by any rating agencies. These “high-yield” securities (also known as “junk bonds”) will generally be rated BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or will be of equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization. If a bond is unrated, the Adviser may determine whether it is of comparable quality and therefore eligible for the Fund’s investment. Although the Fund will not acquire investments of issuers that are in default at the time of investment, the Fund may hold such securities if an investment subsequently defaults.
In pursuing its investment objective or for hedging purposes, the Fund may utilize borrowing and various types of derivative instruments, including swaps, futures contracts, and options, although not all such derivatives will be used at all times. Such derivatives may trade over-the-counter or on an exchange and may principally be used for one or more of the following purposes: speculation, currency hedging, duration management, or to pursue the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements and borrow through reverse repurchase agreements.
The Fund’s allocation of its assets into various asset classes within its investment strategy will depend on the views of the Adviser as to the best value relative to what is currently presented in the marketplace, while giving special consideration to positive aggregate ESG outcomes.
Investment decisions are made based on fundamental research and analysis to identify issuers with the ability to improve their credit profile over time with attractive valuations, resulting in both income and potential capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the Adviser may consider maturity, yield and ratings information and opportunities for price appreciation among other criteria. The Adviser also analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions. The Adviser attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. The Adviser will also seek to invest in securities that have relatively low volatility. The Adviser seeks to limit risk of principal by targeting assets that it considers undervalued. From time to time, the Fund may allocate its assets so as to focus on particular types of securities.
As part of its investment process, the Adviser also will assess whether an investment has positive aggregate ESG impact outcomes. The Adviser may sell investments if it determines that any of the mentioned factors have changed materially from its initial analysis or that other factors indicate that an investment is no longer earning a return commensurate with its risk or that a different security will better help the Fund achieve its investment objective.
In evaluating whether each of the Fund’s investments has positive aggregate ESG outcomes, the Adviser will use its own proprietary assessments of whether the investment provides measurable positive environmental, social and/or governance benefits and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations, including the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investing, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, the Carbon Disclosure Project, the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board and the Global Reporting Initiative. Examples of the types of factors the Adviser may consider as part of its proprietary assessment, include, without limitation: positive environmental benefits, such as reduced carbon emissions and increased energy efficiency; positive social benefits, such as improved access to affordable housing and greater community investment; and positive corporate governance benefits, such as enhanced board independence and diversity. In addition, the Adviser believes that investments with positive aggregate ESG outcomes include those investments that promote key impact themes, including, among other things: (i) expanding access to consumer credit; (ii) broadening access to housing; (iii) supporting small businesses; (iv) sponsoring community development; (v) promoting environmental sustainability; (vi) strengthening corporate governance; and (vii) supporting the provision of quality healthcare services.
The Adviser may engage proactively with issuers or trustees to encourage them to improve their ESG and sustainability factors. In this regard, the Adviser may engage in direct dialogue with company management or trustees, including through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications, and letters. These engagement activities are designed to facilitate the Adviser’s efforts to identify opportunities for issuers and trustees to improve their ESG and sustainability practices and to work collaboratively with managers and trustees to establish concrete objectives and to develop a plan for meeting those objectives. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies or securitization platforms whose ESG and sustainability practices, at the time of the investment, do not fully meet the Adviser’s proprietary standards, with the expectation that the Adviser’s engagement efforts and/or the company’s own initiatives will lead to improvements in the ESG and sustainability practices over time. It may also exclude those issuers and securitization platforms that are not receptive to the Adviser’s engagement efforts, as determined in the Adviser’s sole discretion. The Fund does not focus on any particular ESG issue, and the Fund’s ESG impact investment strategy and criteria may be changed without shareholder approval.
AOIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -4.3% 5.1% 92.85%
1 Yr -6.5% -15.7% 164.5% 93.42%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 47.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -34.7% 131.9% 20.27%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AOIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -15.5% 5.1% 89.32%
1 Yr -6.5% -16.1% 164.5% 89.99%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 47.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AOIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -34.7% 131.9% 20.27%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AOIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AOIIX Category Low Category High AOIIX % Rank
Net Assets 36.9 M 2.88 M 287 B 95.88%
Number of Holdings 68 1 17234 95.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 M -106 M 27.6 B 91.74%
Weighting of Top 10 34.94% 3.7% 123.9% 32.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bx Commercial Mortgage Trust 7.72%
  2. First American Government Obligs U 5.61%
  3. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 1.5% 5.11%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.25% 4.60%
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2% 4.18%
  6. MISSION LANE CREDIT CARD MASTER TRUST 1.59% 3.87%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.51% 3.48%
  8. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2.04% 2.88%
  9. SLG OFFICE TRUST 2.59% 2.87%
  10. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 1.88% 2.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AOIIX % Rank
Bonds 		94.41% 3.97% 268.18% 60.96%
Cash 		5.60% -181.13% 95.99% 27.19%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 66.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 70.80%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 54.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 93.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOIIX % Rank
Securitized 		69.67% 0.00% 98.40% 6.34%
Corporate 		24.73% 0.00% 100.00% 69.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.61% 0.00% 95.99% 38.23%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 69.16%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.42%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 98.46%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AOIIX % Rank
US 		93.17% 3.63% 210.09% 18.73%
Non US 		1.24% -6.54% 58.09% 92.41%

AOIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AOIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 20.64% 26.52%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 88.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AOIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 2.00% 5.75% 93.84%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AOIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AOIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

AOIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AOIIX Category Low Category High AOIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.51% 0.00% 10.77% 51.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AOIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Daily Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AOIIX Category Low Category High AOIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -1.28% 8.97% 85.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AOIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AOIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clayton Triick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Clayton is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the UltraShort Income Fund, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund and the Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund. He is a Portfolio Manager within the non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities markets and focuses on cross asset fund allocation and interest rate risk management of Angel Oak’s funds and institutional separately managed accounts. Clayton has been in the investment management industry since 2008 and has experience across multiple sectors of fixed income. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2011, he worked for YieldQuest Advisors, where he was a member of the investment committee focusing on the interest rate risk, currency risk, and commodity exposures of the portfolios alongside directly managing the closed-end fund allocations within the portfolios and individual accounts. Clayton holds a B.B.A. degree in Finance from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation.

Colin McBurnette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Colin is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, the UltraShort Income Fund, the Strategic Credit Fund, and the Strategic Mortgage Income Fund. He also focuses on security and portfolio analytics and is responsible for building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Colin joined Angel Oak in 2012, and serves as a voting member of the firm’s public funds Investment Committee. He is also a speaker on many of the firm’s quarterly calls for both its private and public funds. Prior to Angel Oak, Colin worked for Prodigus Capital Management where he was responsible for the acquisition and management of their distressed debt portfolio, as well as the development of their proprietary financial technology platform. Previously, Colin worked in the Real Estate Capital Markets group for Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo where he focused on risk management for their commercial real estate REPO lines. Colin holds B.B.A. degrees in Banking & Finance and Real Estate from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Sam Dunlap

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Mr. Sam Dunlap serves as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors. He is also responsible for managing the separately managed accounts for Angel Oak clients, primarily depository institutions, and focuses on building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Sam joined Angel Oak in 2009. He serves as a voting member of the firm's public funds Investment Committee and is a board member of the Angel Oak Funds Trust. He has also been featured as a television guest on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. Sam began his capital markets career in 2002 and has investment experience across multiple sectors of the fixed income market. Prior to joining Angel Oak, he was with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey where he focused on both interest rate hedging products and interest rate linked structured notes. Before SunTrust, Sam was at Wachovia in Charlotte, NC supporting the agency mortgage pass-through trading desk.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

