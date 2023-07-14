One Choice Portfolio: Aggressive is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in other American Century Investments mutual funds (the underlying funds) that represent a variety of asset classes and investment styles. The fund’s asset allocation strategy emphasizes investments in equity securities, but maintains a portion of the fund’s assets in fixed-income securities and short-term investments.

The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix; that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes over the long term. The table also shows the neutral weightings of each underlying fund currently being used within the various asset classes. This information is as of the date of this prospectus.

Equity Securities (Stock Funds) 79.00 % Fixed-Income Securities (Bond Funds) 20.00 % Growth Fund 7.00 % Core Plus Fund 7.00 % Focused Dynamic Growth Fund 4.50 % High Income Fund 4.50 % Sustainable Equity Fund 14.00 % Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 3.00 % Focused Large Cap Value Fund 11.50 % Short Duration Inflation Protection Bond Fund 1.00 % Heritage Fund 7.00 % Global Bond Fund 3.00 % Mid Cap Value Fund 7.00 % Emerging Markets Debt Fund 1.50 % Small Cap Growth Fund 1.50 % Small Cap Value Fund 1.50 % Short-Term Investments (Short-Term Funds) 1.00 % International Growth Fund 7.00 % Short Duration Fund 1.00 % International Value Fund 3.75 % Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund 3.25 % International Small-Mid Cap Fund 2.50 % Emerging Markets Fund 5.50 % Global Real Estate Fund 3.00 %

The managers regularly review the fund and may make changes to the fund’s asset class allocations that deviate from the neutral mix to emphasize investments that they believe will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the fund’s objective. The fund also may deviate from the neutral mix due to differences in asset class performance or prevailing market conditions. The following table shows the operating ranges within which the fund’s asset class allocations generally will vary over short-term periods.