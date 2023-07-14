Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-1.1%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$317 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.7%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in securities economically tied to emerging market countries, including fixed income securities, foreign currencies and equity securities. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in local currency or be U.S. dollar-denominated.
The Fund may invest in a broad range of fixed income securities in emerging markets and across all fixed income sectors, including government and corporate fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity, and may invest in securities that are rated investment grade or below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). There is no limit on the amount of Fund assets that may be invested in high yield bonds. The Fund may invest in unrated securities, in which case the Adviser may internally assign ratings to certain of those securities, after assessing their credit quality, in investment grade or below investment grade categories similar to those of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. The Fund
may also invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government-sponsored entities, U.S. agencies and instrumentalities.
Equity securities, including equity securities in emerging markets, in which the Fund may invest include common stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and securities of investment companies, including closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization.
The Fund may use derivatives, including options, futures, swaps and currency forward contracts, to attempt to both reduce the cost of investing in certain types of securities or asset classes, increase the return of the Fund and/or hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may use options to create long or short equity exposure without investing directly in equity securities, while it may use futures to create long or short equity, fixed income, or U.S. Treasury exposure without investing directly in equity, fixed income or U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund may also use swaps to create long or short exposure without investing directly in the underlying assets. As well, the Fund may use currency forwards to increase or decrease exposure to a given currency. In addition, the Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements.
The Adviser considers a security to be “economically tied” to an emerging market country if the issuer of the security exhibits one or more of the following characteristics: (1) the issuer’s principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country; (2) while traded in any market, alone or on a consolidated basis, the issuer derives 50% or more of its annual revenues or annual profits from either goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries; (3) the issuer has 50% of more of its assets located in an emerging market country; or (4) the issuer is organized under the laws of, and has a principal office in, an emerging market country.
An “emerging market” country is any country determined by the Adviser to have an emerging market economy, taking into account a number of factors. These factors may include whether the country has a low- to middle-income economy according to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (also known as the World Bank), the country’s foreign currency debt rating, its location and neighboring countries, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. These countries may include those located in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and the developing countries of Europe (primarily Central and Eastern Europe).
The Fund focuses on emerging market countries where there are attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities relative to those in developed countries, as determined by the Adviser. In making such determinations, the Adviser typically considers the volatility and country risk premium of an investment opportunity relative to comparable U.S. Treasury securities, and makes its own determination of what constitutes an appropriate risk premium relative to the specific investment. The Adviser seeks to actively manage the Fund’s assets in relation to market conditions and general economic conditions and adjust the Fund’s investments in an effort to best enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. Thus, the percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in a particular country or denominated in a particular currency will vary in accordance with the Adviser’s assessment of market conditions.
The Adviser selects individual securities for purchase or sale by the Fund based on the Adviser’s assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Fund. In making these assessments, the Adviser takes into account various factors, including the credit quality and interest rate sensitivities of individual securities as well as the inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rate, and political characteristics of the country. In order to reduce the volatility inherent in emerging markets investing, the Adviser expects to adjust the mix of securities types in the Fund’s portfolio to meet the Fund’s investment objective in response to changing market conditions.
Further, the Adviser seeks to assess the risks and opportunities presented by certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in accordance with the Adviser’s Responsible Investment and ESG Policy (the “ESG Policy”). While the Fund’s primary goal is to generate excess returns, the Adviser is committed to integrating ESG factors into its research process in accordance with the ESG Policy. While ESG factors are considered, securities of issuers presenting ESG-related risks may
be purchased and retained by the Fund and considerable autonomy is given to the investment team in making such decisions. In addition, the Fund employs an exclusionary screen that prohibits investment in certain types of investments, such as producers of certain types of weapons and munitions.
Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
|Period
|ANWOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|94.61%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|94.01%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-17.0%
|2.1%
|64.10%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.0%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|13.04%
|2021
|-4.2%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|55.87%
|2020
|1.5%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|7.52%
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-19.8%
|11.2%
|89.52%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|88.92%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|63.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.0%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|13.35%
|2021
|-4.2%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|55.87%
|2020
|1.5%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|7.52%
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|317 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|47.01%
|Number of Holdings
|498
|4
|2121
|18.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.3 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|57.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.70%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|79.26%
|Bonds
|91.06%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|60.98%
|Cash
|6.98%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|53.05%
|Stocks
|2.07%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|0.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.50%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|33.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.24%
|Other
|-0.60%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|96.95%
|Real Estate
|20.60%
|0.00%
|20.60%
|1.30%
|Technology
|17.04%
|0.00%
|30.64%
|6.49%
|Industrials
|14.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.97%
|Healthcare
|10.09%
|0.00%
|12.25%
|2.60%
|Energy
|7.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.17%
|Financial Services
|6.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.69%
|Communication Services
|4.71%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|7.79%
|Consumer Defense
|3.12%
|0.00%
|24.66%
|19.48%
|Utilities
|1.59%
|0.00%
|11.41%
|2.60%
|Basic Materials
|1.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.55%
|Non US
|1.28%
|-0.01%
|1.28%
|0.30%
|US
|0.79%
|-0.47%
|1.41%
|1.22%
|Corporate
|69.84%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|11.28%
|Government
|23.16%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|85.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.92%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|55.49%
|Derivative
|0.08%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|48.78%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|46.65%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.24%
|Non US
|90.58%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|67.99%
|US
|0.48%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|35.37%
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|92.21%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|5.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|218.00%
|63.48%
|Dividend Yield
|4.57%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|85.33%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Net Income Ratio
|3.79%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|64.71%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2019
3.21
3.2%
Peter N. Marber, PhD. Peter Marber is a Portfolio Manager, CIO of New World Opportunities Fund and Head of Emerging Markets at Aperture Investors in New York. Peter began his career at UBS, and later was President of the emerging market subsidiaries at Wasserstein Perella & Co. He founded the Atlantic Funds in 1999, which was acquired by HSBC in 2005. Marber then became Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Business Strategist for emerging markets at HSBC Global Asset Management until 2013. He then served as Head of Emerging Market Investments at Loomis, Sayles & Co. in Boston. Prior to joining Aperture Investors, he directed the Global Economy program at NYU. An acknowledged expert on globalization, Marber has published six books and has taught at Columbia, Johns Hopkins, Harvard, and NYU. He serves or has served on boards for Columbia University, the Emerging Markets Trade Association, New America, St. John’s College, and the World Policy Institute. Marber earned his bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins, his masters from Columbia, and PhD. from the University of Cambridge.
|0.08
|23.87
|6.34
|6.11
