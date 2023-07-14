Home
Trending ETFs

American Century Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund

mutual fund
ANVRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.24 -0.05 -0.49%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (ANTUX) Primary Other (ANTGX) Retirement (ANVRX) Inst (ANVHX) A (ANVLX) Retirement (ANVMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund

ANVRX | Fund

$10.24

$629 M

2.90%

$0.30

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.9%

1 yr return

25.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$629 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ANVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    4820
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alvin Polit

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The portfolio managers seek to identify securities they believe are trading at significant discounts to their intrinsic value. The portfolio managers assess qualitative and quantitative factors to select and weight securities for the fund. Quantitative factors are numeric, measurable characteristics, such as assessing historical financial statements. Qualitative factors include subjective judgments on non-quantifiable information, such as corporate governance, country of domicile, level of transparency, industry cycles, brand value, pricing power, product concentration, customer diversification, capital structure, and regulatory risks.
The fund may invest in both developed and emerging markets and generally intends to invest across different countries and geographic regions. The fund may invest in common stock and other equity securities that are denominated in foreign currencies and may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the U.S. securities markets by American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or similar depositary arrangements.
The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations, including small-cap companies, but generally invests in companies with a market capitalization of $1 billion or larger. The fund has significant flexibility to invest wherever the portfolio managers believe value can be found. This investment selection process may result in market sectors or industries being over- or under-weighted as compared to the fund’s benchmark and will likely result in the fund holding a smaller number of securities relative to peers—generally 40 to 60 holdings.
The portfolio managers generally sell a stock when they believe a security has reached its intrinsic value estimate or has become less attractive relative to other opportunities, when specific events alter a security’s prospects, or when rebalancing of the portfolio is necessary as a result of significant price movement.
Read More

ANVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.9% -0.2% 22.6% 5.99%
1 Yr 25.5% -23.3% 32.8% 15.87%
3 Yr 8.9%* -4.6% 20.6% 28.75%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 9.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -27.8% 166.1% 49.39%
2021 2.6% -42.2% 28.2% 74.61%
2020 -4.4% -7.3% 5.5% 97.73%
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.9% -9.7% 22.6% 5.99%
1 Yr 25.5% -23.3% 56.0% 16.12%
3 Yr 8.9%* -4.6% 22.3% 24.84%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -27.8% 166.1% 49.39%
2021 2.6% -42.2% 28.2% 74.61%
2020 -4.4% -7.3% 5.5% 97.73%
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ANVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ANVRX Category Low Category High ANVRX % Rank
Net Assets 629 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 40.30%
Number of Holdings 51 2 3900 89.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 237 M 530 K 13.7 B 35.42%
Weighting of Top 10 38.78% 7.3% 99.9% 9.15%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ANVRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.69% 75.03% 100.46% 53.27%
Cash 		2.31% -31.92% 11.89% 43.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 54.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 66.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 50.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 52.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANVRX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.22% 0.00% 42.76% 7.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		27.46% 0.00% 27.46% 0.90%
Healthcare 		22.82% 0.00% 23.28% 2.40%
Communication Services 		12.09% 0.00% 23.78% 7.81%
Basic Materials 		3.59% 0.00% 30.76% 92.19%
Real Estate 		1.82% 0.00% 17.64% 48.65%
Technology 		1.69% 0.00% 24.16% 86.49%
Industrials 		1.08% 1.03% 36.79% 98.80%
Energy 		0.08% 0.00% 26.59% 92.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.08% 0.00% 31.84% 98.50%
Utilities 		0.06% 0.00% 27.46% 89.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANVRX % Rank
Non US 		95.32% 71.47% 100.46% 60.42%
US 		2.37% 0.00% 15.02% 28.27%

ANVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ANVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.01% 21.16% 14.20%
Management Fee 1.15% 0.00% 1.25% 99.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

ANVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ANVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ANVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 2.00% 158.16% 60.63%

ANVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ANVRX Category Low Category High ANVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.90% 0.00% 8.48% 82.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ANVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ANVRX Category Low Category High ANVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% 0.18% 7.85% 90.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ANVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ANVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alvin Polit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2018

3.48

3.5%

Al is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value strategy. He joined American Century Investments in 2017. Previously, he was a partner and senior portfolio manager at Lombardia Capital Partners. Prior to that, Al was the CEO, CIO and portfolio manager at Dean Chase Global Value LLC. Other positions he has held include being a portfolio manager and analyst at Brandes Investment Partners LP and an adviser at Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. He has worked in the investment industry since 1988. Al earned a bachelor's degree in finance and international business from New York University and is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Institute.

Jonathan Veiga

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2018

3.48

3.5%

Mr. Veiga, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst, joined American Century Investments in 2017 as a senior investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2019. Prior to joining American Century, he was a research analyst at Lombardia Capital Partners. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

