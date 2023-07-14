Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
20.9%
1 yr return
25.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$629 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.8%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ANVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.9%
|-0.2%
|22.6%
|5.99%
|1 Yr
|25.5%
|-23.3%
|32.8%
|15.87%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-4.6%
|20.6%
|28.75%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|9.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ANVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|49.39%
|2021
|2.6%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|74.61%
|2020
|-4.4%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|97.73%
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.449
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2018
3.48
3.5%
Al is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the Non-U.S. Intrinsic Value strategy. He joined American Century Investments in 2017. Previously, he was a partner and senior portfolio manager at Lombardia Capital Partners. Prior to that, Al was the CEO, CIO and portfolio manager at Dean Chase Global Value LLC. Other positions he has held include being a portfolio manager and analyst at Brandes Investment Partners LP and an adviser at Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. He has worked in the investment industry since 1988. Al earned a bachelor's degree in finance and international business from New York University and is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2018
3.48
3.5%
Mr. Veiga, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst, joined American Century Investments in 2017 as a senior investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2019. Prior to joining American Century, he was a research analyst at Lombardia Capital Partners. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
