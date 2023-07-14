Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The portfolio managers seek to identify securities they believe are trading at significant discounts to their intrinsic value. The portfolio managers assess qualitative and quantitative factors to select and weight securities for the fund. Quantitative factors are numeric, measurable characteristics, such as assessing historical financial statements. Qualitative factors include subjective judgments on non-quantifiable information, such as corporate governance, country of domicile, level of transparency, industry cycles, brand value, pricing power, product concentration, customer diversification, capital structure, and regulatory risks.

The fund may invest in both developed and emerging markets and generally intends to invest across different countries and geographic regions. The fund may invest in common stock and other equity securities that are denominated in foreign currencies and may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the U.S. securities markets by American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or similar depositary arrangements.

The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations, including small-cap companies, but generally invests in companies with a market capitalization of $1 billion or larger. The fund has significant flexibility to invest wherever the portfolio managers believe value can be found. This investment selection process may result in market sectors or industries being over- or under-weighted as compared to the fund’s benchmark and will likely result in the fund holding a smaller number of securities relative to peers—generally 40 to 60 holdings.