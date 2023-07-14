Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Century International Small-Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
ANTSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.52 -0.1 -1.04%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ANTSX) Primary Inst (ANTMX)
ANTSX (Mutual Fund)

American Century International Small-Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.52 -0.1 -1.04%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ANTSX) Primary Inst (ANTMX)
ANTSX (Mutual Fund)

American Century International Small-Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.52 -0.1 -1.04%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ANTSX) Primary Inst (ANTMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century International Small-Mid Cap Fund

ANTSX | Fund

$9.52

$462 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

Net Assets

$462 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 113.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century International Small-Mid Cap Fund

ANTSX | Fund

$9.52

$462 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.48%

ANTSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century International Small-Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 19, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    8550402
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Pratik Patel

Fund Description

The fund’s assets will be invested primarily in equity securities of companies that are small- to medium-sized at the time of purchase and are located in foreign developed countries. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in companies that are small- to medium-sized. The portfolio managers consider small to medium companies to be those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the MSCI EAFE SMID Cap Index. Though market capitalization will change from time to time, as of January 31, 2022, the total market capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI EAFE SMID Cap Index was approximately $34.6 billion.
The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including integration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data about issuers to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings, revenues or key business fundamentals are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
Read More

ANTSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -8.9% 20.7% 87.05%
1 Yr 10.8% -8.3% 33.0% 51.08%
3 Yr -5.2%* -20.0% 4.2% 72.09%
5 Yr -6.3%* -12.6% 5.4% 76.67%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -46.4% -21.4% 32.59%
2021 -3.9% -16.7% 7.9% 84.50%
2020 8.1% -0.5% 17.6% 27.91%
2019 5.7% 2.3% 9.5% 37.90%
2018 -7.7% -13.3% -0.7% 79.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -27.1% 20.7% 86.33%
1 Yr 10.8% -48.7% 33.0% 51.08%
3 Yr -5.2%* -14.3% 4.2% 72.87%
5 Yr -4.1%* -12.6% 5.5% 68.07%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -46.4% -21.4% 32.59%
2021 -3.9% -16.7% 7.9% 84.50%
2020 8.1% -0.5% 17.6% 27.91%
2019 5.7% 2.3% 9.5% 37.90%
2018 -5.0% -13.2% -0.6% 63.56%

NAV & Total Return History

ANTSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ANTSX Category Low Category High ANTSX % Rank
Net Assets 462 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 52.52%
Number of Holdings 120 30 1618 33.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.9 M 398 K 1.22 B 54.68%
Weighting of Top 10 16.96% 5.3% 48.4% 73.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  2. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  3. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  4. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  5. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  6. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  7. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  8. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  9. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%
  10. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB B 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ANTSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% 82.89% 99.66% 59.71%
Other 		1.87% -0.34% 1.87% 1.44%
Cash 		1.37% 0.00% 17.11% 79.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 87.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 89.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANTSX % Rank
Industrials 		23.92% 0.00% 40.13% 43.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.93% 1.31% 28.28% 12.95%
Technology 		12.00% 6.70% 37.76% 71.94%
Financial Services 		11.50% 1.92% 22.28% 29.50%
Basic Materials 		8.44% 0.00% 18.70% 31.65%
Real Estate 		6.65% 0.00% 13.00% 17.99%
Communication Services 		5.43% 1.49% 23.23% 46.76%
Healthcare 		5.17% 1.74% 29.97% 97.84%
Consumer Defense 		5.12% 1.61% 17.90% 50.36%
Energy 		4.00% 0.00% 9.29% 24.46%
Utilities 		2.84% 0.00% 5.12% 16.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANTSX % Rank
Non US 		96.13% 71.19% 99.66% 30.94%
US 		0.62% 0.00% 23.33% 67.63%

ANTSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ANTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.01% 22.37% 43.41%
Management Fee 1.47% 0.00% 1.75% 96.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

ANTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% 4.35%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ANTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ANTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 113.00% 8.00% 316.00% 91.30%

ANTSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ANTSX Category Low Category High ANTSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.72% 92.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ANTSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ANTSX Category Low Category High ANTSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -1.81% 1.51% 74.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ANTSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ANTSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Pratik Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2015

7.21

7.2%

Pratik Patel, is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments®.He joined American Century Investments in 2009 from Mackay Shields, where he was an international equity analyst, covering European small- and mid-cap companies. Prior to Mackay Shields, Mr. Patel was a portfolio manager and equity analyst for Fiduciary Trust Company International, also focused on European small- and mid-cap companies. He has worked in the industry since 1998. Mr. Patel has a bachelor's degree in finance and international business from New York University.

Trevor Gurwich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Trevor Gurwich is a vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Mr. Gurwich joined American Century Investments in 1998 and has worked in the financial industry since 1992. Previously, he was a manager for Arthur Andersen in their business consulting group. Mr. Gurwich holds a master's degree in finance and investments from Columbia Business School, a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business. He's also fluent in French and Afrikaans.

Federico Laffan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Federico Laffan is a vice president and portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Mr. Laffan joined the firm in 2001 as an investment analyst and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2004. In 2008,Mr. Laffan left the firm and served in portfolio management roles at Axiom International Investors and Ranger International. He returned to American Century Investments in 2011. Before joining American Century in 2001, Mr. Laffan was director of international equities, portfolio manager and analyst with Credit Suisse / Warburg Pincus Asset Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×