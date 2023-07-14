Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
15.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.78 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ANOHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|17.23%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|24.16%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|38.22%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|8.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|8.14%
* Annualized
|ANOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANOHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.78 B
|183 K
|28 B
|28.11%
|Number of Holdings
|141
|6
|1336
|19.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|286 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|38.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.00%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|87.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANOHX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.90%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|58.25%
|Cash
|3.09%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|36.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|51.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|59.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|50.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|49.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANOHX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.72%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|24.92%
|Technology
|24.16%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|56.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.79%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|18.01%
|Industrials
|13.05%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|84.18%
|Financial Services
|4.97%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|70.88%
|Real Estate
|4.42%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|21.89%
|Consumer Defense
|4.26%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|44.11%
|Energy
|2.92%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|44.44%
|Basic Materials
|2.45%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|50.51%
|Communication Services
|1.27%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|67.51%
|Utilities
|0.99%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|15.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANOHX % Rank
|US
|90.12%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|73.23%
|Non US
|6.78%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|19.36%
|ANOHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|86.69%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|59.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ANOHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ANOHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANOHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|72.16%
|ANOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANOHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|2.19%
|ANOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ANOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANOHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.35%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|4.44%
|ANOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Jackie Wagner, Vice President and Portfolio Manager who joined American Century Investments in 2005 as a financial analyst on the firm's financial research team, was promoted to investment analyst in 2009, then promoted to portfolio manager in 2015. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and an MBA from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Jeff Hoernemann, who joined American Century Investments in 2014 as a senior investment analyst, and became a portfolio manager in 2017. He has worked in the investment industry since 2005. Previously, he was a senior investment analyst at Scout Investments. Prior to that, he was a senior research analyst at Feltl and Company in Minneapolis. He has also held roles at UBS Global Asset Management and Dougherty and Company. He holds a bachelor's degree from Hamline University and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
