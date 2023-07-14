Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$1.78 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ANOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|36.32%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|25.84%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|47.47%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|26.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|12.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|23.84%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|58.58%
|2020
|10.8%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|29.01%
|2019
|6.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|13.15%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|54.88%
|Period
|ANOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-24.8%
|53.5%
|35.64%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|25.17%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|47.47%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|19.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|11.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|23.84%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|58.75%
|2020
|10.8%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|29.01%
|2019
|6.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|13.15%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|23.14%
|ANOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANOGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.78 B
|183 K
|28 B
|28.45%
|Number of Holdings
|141
|6
|1336
|20.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|286 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|38.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.00%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|88.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANOGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.90%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|58.59%
|Cash
|3.09%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|36.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|95.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|95.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|95.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|95.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANOGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.72%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|25.25%
|Technology
|24.16%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|57.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.79%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|18.35%
|Industrials
|13.05%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|84.51%
|Financial Services
|4.97%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|71.21%
|Real Estate
|4.42%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|22.22%
|Consumer Defense
|4.26%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|44.61%
|Energy
|2.92%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|44.95%
|Basic Materials
|2.45%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|51.01%
|Communication Services
|1.27%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|67.85%
|Utilities
|0.99%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|15.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANOGX % Rank
|US
|90.12%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|73.57%
|Non US
|6.78%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|19.70%
|ANOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|71.33%
|Management Fee
|0.97%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|84.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ANOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ANOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|45.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|72.55%
|ANOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANOGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|95.29%
|ANOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ANOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANOGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.62%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|40.78%
|ANOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Jackie Wagner, Vice President and Portfolio Manager who joined American Century Investments in 2005 as a financial analyst on the firm's financial research team, was promoted to investment analyst in 2009, then promoted to portfolio manager in 2015. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and an MBA from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Jeff Hoernemann, who joined American Century Investments in 2014 as a senior investment analyst, and became a portfolio manager in 2017. He has worked in the investment industry since 2005. Previously, he was a senior investment analyst at Scout Investments. Prior to that, he was a senior research analyst at Feltl and Company in Minneapolis. He has also held roles at UBS Global Asset Management and Dougherty and Company. He holds a bachelor's degree from Hamline University and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
