Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Century Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
ANOAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.01 -0.11 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ANOIX) Primary A (ANOAX) C (ANOCX) Inst (ANONX) Retirement (ANORX) Retirement (ANODX) Inst (ANOYX) Retirement (ANOGX) Other (ANOHX)
ANOAX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.01 -0.11 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ANOIX) Primary A (ANOAX) C (ANOCX) Inst (ANONX) Retirement (ANORX) Retirement (ANODX) Inst (ANOYX) Retirement (ANOGX) Other (ANOHX)
ANOAX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.01 -0.11 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ANOIX) Primary A (ANOAX) C (ANOCX) Inst (ANONX) Retirement (ANORX) Retirement (ANODX) Inst (ANOYX) Retirement (ANOGX) Other (ANOHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Small Cap Growth Fund

ANOAX | Fund

$17.01

$1.78 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$1.78 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 96.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Small Cap Growth Fund

ANOAX | Fund

$17.01

$1.78 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.42%

ANOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    6074257
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jackie Wagner

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in small cap companies. The portfolio managers consider small cap companies to include those with a market capitalization that does not exceed that of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Growth Index.      
The portfolio managers look for stocks of smaller-sized companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings and revenues. The portfolio managers’ principal analytical technique involves the identification of companies with earnings and revenues that are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace. This includes companies whose growth rates, although still negative, are less negative than prior periods, and companies whose growth rates are expected to accelerate. In addition to accelerating growth, the fund also may consider companies whose stocks demonstrate price strength relative to their peers. This means that the portfolio managers favor companies whose securities are the strongest performers compared to the overall market. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.
Although the portfolio managers intend to invest the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. securities, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
Read More

ANOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -19.9% 53.5% 26.35%
1 Yr 15.2% -72.5% 37.5% 28.21%
3 Yr -3.5%* -54.1% 47.9% 53.75%
5 Yr -2.4%* -42.5% 12.6% 39.48%
10 Yr 4.5%* -23.1% 12.2% 12.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -82.1% 547.9% 31.56%
2021 -6.8% -69.3% 196.9% 65.68%
2020 10.3% -28.2% 32.1% 34.77%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 19.26%
2018 -4.1% -14.5% 20.4% 58.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -24.8% 53.5% 25.84%
1 Yr 15.2% -72.5% 37.5% 27.53%
3 Yr -3.5%* -54.1% 47.9% 53.93%
5 Yr 0.7%* -42.5% 14.6% 23.13%
10 Yr 6.6%* -20.1% 12.6% 19.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -82.1% 547.9% 31.56%
2021 -6.8% -69.3% 196.9% 65.86%
2020 10.3% -28.2% 32.1% 34.77%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 19.26%
2018 -1.0% -14.5% 20.4% 24.86%

NAV & Total Return History

ANOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ANOAX Category Low Category High ANOAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.78 B 183 K 28 B 27.27%
Number of Holdings 141 6 1336 18.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 286 M 59 K 2.7 B 37.37%
Weighting of Top 10 14.00% 5.9% 100.0% 86.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tenable Holdings Inc 1.81%
  2. Matador Resources Co 1.61%
  3. Churchill Downs Inc 1.55%
  4. Chegg Inc 1.55%
  5. Sprout Social Inc Class A 1.54%
  6. Everbridge Inc 1.52%
  7. Open Lending Corp Class A 1.48%
  8. Immunomedics Inc 1.47%
  9. Semtech Corp 1.43%
  10. eHealth Inc 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ANOAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.90% 77.52% 101.30% 57.41%
Cash 		3.09% -1.30% 22.49% 35.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 50.00%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 57.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 48.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 47.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANOAX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.72% 0.00% 47.90% 24.07%
Technology 		24.16% 2.91% 75.51% 56.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.79% 0.00% 40.68% 17.17%
Industrials 		13.05% 0.00% 36.64% 83.33%
Financial Services 		4.97% 0.00% 42.95% 70.03%
Real Estate 		4.42% 0.00% 15.31% 21.04%
Consumer Defense 		4.26% 0.00% 13.56% 43.27%
Energy 		2.92% 0.00% 55.49% 43.60%
Basic Materials 		2.45% 0.00% 10.30% 49.66%
Communication Services 		1.27% 0.00% 15.31% 66.67%
Utilities 		0.99% 0.00% 5.57% 14.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANOAX % Rank
US 		90.12% 67.06% 99.56% 72.39%
Non US 		6.78% 0.00% 26.08% 18.52%

ANOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ANOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.05% 27.56% 30.38%
Management Fee 1.17% 0.05% 4.05% 95.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ANOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 22.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ANOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ANOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 96.00% 3.00% 439.00% 71.18%

ANOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ANOAX Category Low Category High ANOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 51.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ANOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ANOAX Category Low Category High ANOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.07% -4.08% 1.10% 77.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ANOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ANOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jackie Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Jackie Wagner, Vice President and Portfolio Manager who joined American Century Investments in 2005 as a financial analyst on the firm's financial research team, was promoted to investment analyst in 2009, then promoted to portfolio manager in 2015. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and an MBA from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Jeff Hoernemann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Jeff Hoernemann, who joined American Century Investments in 2014 as a senior investment analyst, and became a portfolio manager in 2017. He has worked in the investment industry since 2005. Previously, he was a senior investment analyst at Scout Investments. Prior to that, he was a senior research analyst at Feltl and Company in Minneapolis. He has also held roles at UBS Global Asset Management and Dougherty and Company. He holds a bachelor's degree from Hamline University and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×