Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Intermediate New York Municipal Portfolio

ANIYX | Fund

$13.29

$1.62 B

2.41%

$0.32

0.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$1.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ANIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Intermediate New York Municipal Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Jul 25, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Terrance Hults

Fund Description

As a matter of fundamental policy, the Portfolio, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities. In addition, as a matter of fundamental policy, the Portfolio, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of municipal securities issued by the State of New York or its political subdivisions, or otherwise exempt from New York state income tax. For purposes of this policy, net assets include any borrowings for investment purposes.
The municipal securities in which the Portfolio may invest are issued to raise money for a variety of public or private purposes, including general financing for state and local governments, the District of Columbia or possessions and territories of the United States, or financing for specific projects or public facilities. The interest paid on these securities is generally exempt from federal and New York state and local personal income tax, although in certain instances, it may be includable in income subject to alternative minimum tax. 
The Portfolio invests at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities rated A or better by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (or, if unrated, determined by AllianceBernstein L.P., the Portfolio’s investment manager (the “Manager”), to be of comparable quality) and comparably rated municipal notes. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its total assets in below investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). 
The Portfolio may invest, without limit, in revenue bonds, which generally do not have the pledge of the credit of the issuer. The Portfolio may invest, without limit, in securities or obligations that are related in such a way that business or political developments or changes affecting one such security could also affect the others (for example, securities with interest that is paid from projects of a similar type). 
The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed-income securities of U.S. issuers that are not municipal securities if, in the Manager’s opinion, these securities will enhance the after‑tax return for New York investors. 
The Portfolio may also use derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps. 
In managing the Portfolio, the Manager may use interest rate forecasting to estimate an appropriate level of interest rate risk at a given time. 
The Portfolio seeks to maintain an effective duration of three and one‑half years to seven years under normal market conditions. Duration is a measure that relates the expected price volatility of a security to changes in interest rates. The duration of a debt security is the weighted average term to maturity, expressed in years, of the present value of all future cash flows, including coupon payments and principal repayments. 
Within the range described above, the Manager may moderately shorten the average duration of the Portfolio when it expects interest rates to rise and moderately lengthen average duration when it anticipates that interest rates will fall. 
The Manager selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risk and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risk and return characteristics of the Portfolio. In making this assessment, the Manager takes into account various factors including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Portfolio’s other holdings. 
The Portfolio is “non‑diversified,” which means that it may concentrate its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
Read More

ANIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 32.8% 40.34%
1 Yr -0.4% -45.5% 16.0% 15.80%
3 Yr -1.9%* -20.5% 51.8% 20.42%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 28.45%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 76.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -76.8% 4.7% 21.96%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 40.81%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 82.21%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 75.31%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 24.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 32.8% 40.23%
1 Yr -0.4% -45.5% 16.0% 10.64%
3 Yr -1.9%* -20.5% 51.8% 21.73%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.5% 29.3% 30.65%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 72.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -76.8% 4.7% 22.02%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 40.87%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 82.15%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 75.63%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 28.40%

NAV & Total Return History

ANIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ANIYX Category Low Category High ANIYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.62 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 22.89%
Number of Holdings 421 1 14000 29.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 236 M -317 M 8.64 B 15.42%
Weighting of Top 10 14.60% 2.4% 101.7% 60.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 2.63%
  2. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 1.85%
  3. NEW YORK TRANSN DEV CORP SPL FAC REV 5% 1.59%
  4. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 4% 1.45%
  5. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 5% 1.33%
  6. NEW YORK LIBERTY DEV CORP LIBERTY REV 2.625% 1.28%
  7. NEW YORK ST TWY AUTH GEN REV 5% 1.22%
  8. UTILITY DEBT SECURITIZATION AUTH N Y 5% 1.21%
  9. NEW YORK LIBERTY DEV CORP LIBERTY REV 3% 1.20%
  10. NEW YORK ST TWY AUTH SECOND GEN HWY & BRDG TR FD 5% 1.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ANIYX % Rank
Bonds 		97.57% 65.51% 150.86% 66.34%
Cash 		2.43% -50.86% 33.96% 32.55%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 62.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 61.20%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 61.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 61.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANIYX % Rank
Municipal 		97.15% 44.39% 100.00% 68.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.43% 0.00% 33.95% 34.21%
Securitized 		0.15% 0.00% 5.93% 0.63%
Government 		0.14% 0.00% 52.02% 4.24%
Corporate 		0.12% 0.00% 9.99% 12.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 61.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANIYX % Rank
US 		95.16% 37.86% 142.23% 65.39%
Non US 		2.41% 0.00% 62.14% 33.52%

ANIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ANIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.02% 6.50% 77.95%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 42.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

ANIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ANIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ANIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 283.00% 53.92%

ANIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ANIYX Category Low Category High ANIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.41% 0.00% 4.45% 53.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ANIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ANIYX Category Low Category High ANIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.91% -0.53% 5.33% 52.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ANIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

ANIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terrance Hults

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Terrance T. Hults is a member of the Tax-Exempt Fixed-Income Investment Policy Group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate in the Municipal Derivative Products department at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, where he specialized in securities arbitrage. These transactions involved issuers and investors, as well as proprietary trading and utilized futures, options, interest-rate swaps, and other over-the-counter derivative structures. Mr. Hults received a BA in economics from Williams College and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. Location: New York

Matthew Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Matthew Norton is a Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Municipal Portfolio Management, responsible for overseeing municipal bond investing at AB. He is also a member of the Municipal Impact Investment Policy Group. Previously, Mr. Norton was a portfolio manager on the Municipal Bond team. He joined AB in 2005, focusing primarily on research in tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income markets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Norton worked as a statistical research analyst at St. Lawrence University, evaluating the accuracy of biometric devices. He holds a BS in economics and mathematics from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in economics and quantitative finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Location: New York

Andrew Potter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Andrew Potter is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager on the Municipal Bond team, which oversees tax-exempt investing at AllianceBernstein. He joined the team in 2007 as an associate portfolio manager (APM), responsible for monitoring risk exposures and implementing investment strategy across the firm’s tax-aware fixed-income platform. In 2013, Mr. Potter took on additional responsibility as supervisor for the team’s APMs. He moved into his current role in 2015, shifting his focus toward developing portfolio strategy. Mr. Potter holds a BA in physics with a minor in economics from Colgate University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

