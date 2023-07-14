Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$1.62 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.6%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ANIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|40.34%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|15.80%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|20.42%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|28.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|76.51%
* Annualized
|ANIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.62 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|22.89%
|Number of Holdings
|421
|1
|14000
|29.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|236 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|15.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.60%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|60.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANIYX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.57%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|66.34%
|Cash
|2.43%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|32.55%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|62.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|61.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|61.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|61.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANIYX % Rank
|Municipal
|97.15%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|68.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.43%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|34.21%
|Securitized
|0.15%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|0.63%
|Government
|0.14%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|4.24%
|Corporate
|0.12%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|12.78%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|61.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANIYX % Rank
|US
|95.16%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|65.39%
|Non US
|2.41%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|33.52%
|ANIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|77.95%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|42.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|ANIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ANIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|53.92%
|ANIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.41%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|53.22%
|ANIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ANIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.91%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|52.11%
|ANIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
Terrance T. Hults is a member of the Tax-Exempt Fixed-Income Investment Policy Group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate in the Municipal Derivative Products department at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, where he specialized in securities arbitrage. These transactions involved issuers and investors, as well as proprietary trading and utilized futures, options, interest-rate swaps, and other over-the-counter derivative structures. Mr. Hults received a BA in economics from Williams College and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Matthew Norton is a Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Municipal Portfolio Management, responsible for overseeing municipal bond investing at AB. He is also a member of the Municipal Impact Investment Policy Group. Previously, Mr. Norton was a portfolio manager on the Municipal Bond team. He joined AB in 2005, focusing primarily on research in tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income markets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Norton worked as a statistical research analyst at St. Lawrence University, evaluating the accuracy of biometric devices. He holds a BS in economics and mathematics from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in economics and quantitative finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2018
4.35
4.4%
Andrew Potter is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager on the Municipal Bond team, which oversees tax-exempt investing at AllianceBernstein. He joined the team in 2007 as an associate portfolio manager (APM), responsible for monitoring risk exposures and implementing investment strategy across the firm’s tax-aware fixed-income platform. In 2013, Mr. Potter took on additional responsibility as supervisor for the team’s APMs. He moved into his current role in 2015, shifting his focus toward developing portfolio strategy. Mr. Potter holds a BA in physics with a minor in economics from Colgate University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
