Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$69.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.4%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ANHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|35.38%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|15.06%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|23.27%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|26.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|11.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|20.59%
|2021
|0.4%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|29.95%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|65.40%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|56.28%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|46.19%
|Period
|ANHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-14.3%
|7.5%
|33.77%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|10.07%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|23.02%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|16.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|11.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|20.74%
|2021
|0.4%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|29.95%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|65.40%
|2019
|2.0%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|51.22%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|14.01%
|ANHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.5 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|87.85%
|Number of Holdings
|167
|2
|2736
|82.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.5 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|81.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.42%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|21.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.33%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|18.80%
|Cash
|1.97%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|67.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.66%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|66.76%
|Stocks
|0.04%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|66.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|96.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|95.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANHIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.41%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANHIX % Rank
|US
|0.04%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|57.39%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|95.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.02%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|15.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.98%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|74.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|94.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|97.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|93.11%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|94.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANHIX % Rank
|US
|85.19%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|19.47%
|Non US
|12.14%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|57.83%
|ANHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|60.48%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|57.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.99%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|30.17%
|ANHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ANHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|37.77%
|ANHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.28%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|42.50%
|ANHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ANHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.86%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|26.87%
|ANHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2009
13.18
13.2%
Matthew is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund and the Strategic Credit Fund. Prior to Angel Oak, Matthew was the Director of Rainier Investment Management’s fixed income management team, and served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst and made investment recommendations for investment grade, high yield and private placement portfolios at GE Financial Assurance in Seattle, where he began his investment career in 1995. From 1991 to 1994, he was a CPA and auditor with Deloitte & Touche. Matthew holds a B.A. degree in Business Administration, with specializations in Finance and Accounting from Washington State University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the Seattle Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2016
5.88
5.9%
Berkin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for three of the firm’s mutual funds, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, High Yield Opportunities Fund, and the Strategic Credit Fund, as well as one of the firm’s private funds. He has over 15 years of experience in fixed income products and focuses on building and managing strategies within the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. Prior to Angel Oak, Berkin spent six years as an executive director at UBS, covering structured products and client solutions. Prior to UBS, Berkin worked at Bank of America where he focused on the structuring and marketing of CLOs and synthetic collateralized debt obligations backed by corporate credit. Before Bank of America, Berkin worked in Turkey as a commercial banker, where he was responsible for lending to large cap corporations. Berkin holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2017
4.62
4.6%
Nichole Hammond, CFA®, is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Angel and Portfolio Manager of the High Yield Fund. Ms. Hammond has over 17 years’ experience in the corporate bond market across multiple industrial and financial subsectors. Prior to joining the Angel in 2017, Ms. Hammond spent 15 years at Wells Capital Management. Ms. Hammond was most recently a Senior Analyst for Wells Capital Management’s Montgomery Core Fixed Income team, responsible for research and investment strategy in the corporate bond portfolio with a focus on global financials. Ms. Hammond holds a B.A. in Business Administration, specializing in Finance, from the University of Washington. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...