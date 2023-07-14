Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
ANHIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.62 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (ANHIX) Primary A (ANHAX)
ANHIX (Mutual Fund)

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.62 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (ANHIX) Primary A (ANHAX)
ANHIX (Mutual Fund)

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.62 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (ANHIX) Primary A (ANHAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund

ANHIX | Fund

$10.62

$69.5 M

6.28%

$0.67

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$69.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund

ANHIX | Fund

$10.62

$69.5 M

6.28%

$0.67

0.89%

ANHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Angel Oak
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    6003550
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Kennedy

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of corporate issuers rated below investment grade (measured at the time of purchase). These “high-yield” securities (also known as “junk bonds”) will generally be rated BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or will be of equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization. If a bond is unrated, the Adviser may determine whether it is of comparable quality and therefore eligible for the Fund’s investment. The Fund intends to focus primarily on securities with credit ratings (or equivalent quality) between the range of BB and B of the high-yield market. However, the Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that have credit ratings lower than B, are bankrupt, or are in default.
The Fund may purchase securities issued by companies of any size – small cap, medium cap or large cap. The Fund’s principal investments include domestic and foreign corporate debt securities, including bank-issued subordinated debt, fixed and floating rate bonds, and zero coupon bonds; agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”); collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including securities backed by assets such as credit card receivables, student loans, automobile loans, and residential and commercial real estate, and other debt securitizations (“Structured Products”).
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in investment grade securities, including U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in equity securities such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants, rights and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including those that are part of the same group of investments companies as the Fund, that pursue an investment strategy that supports the Fund’s investment objective.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign debt securities, including corporate fixed income securities registered and sold in the United States by foreign issuers (commonly known as “Yankee” bonds).
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in investments that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.
The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of any maturity and duration, but, under normal circumstances, the Fund will have a dollar-weighted average maturity between two and fifteen years. The average maturity may be less than two years if the Adviser believes a temporary defensive posture is appropriate. Maturity refers to the length of time until a bond’s principal is repaid with interest. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates that incorporates a security’s yield, coupon, final maturity and call and put features and prepayment exposure into one measure with a higher duration indicating greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of two years, and interest rates increase (fall) by 1%, the portfolio would decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.
In pursuing its investment objectives or for hedging purposes, the Fund may utilize short selling, borrowing, and various types of derivative instruments, including swaps, futures contracts, and options, although not all such derivatives will be used at all times. Such derivatives may trade over-the-counter or on an exchange and may principally be used for one or more of the following purposes: speculation, currency hedging, duration management, or to pursue the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may borrow
to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements and borrow through reverse repurchase agreements.
The Fund’s allocation of its assets into various asset classes within its investment strategy will depend on the views of the Adviser as to the best value relative to what is currently presented in the marketplace. Investment decisions are made based on fundamental research and analysis to identify issuers with the ability to improve their credit profile over time with attractive valuations, resulting in both income and potential capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the Adviser may consider maturity, yield and ratings information and opportunities for price appreciation among other criteria. The Adviser also analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions. The Adviser attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. The Adviser will also seek to invest in securities that have relatively low volatility. The Adviser seeks to limit risk of principal by targeting assets that it considers undervalued. From time to time, the Fund may allocate its assets so as to focus on particular types of securities.
As part of its investment process, the Adviser also considers certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and sustainability factors that it believes could have a material negative or positive impact on the risk profiles of the issuers or underlying collateral assets of certain securities in which the Fund may invest. These determinations may not be conclusive, and securities that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities that may be positively impacted by such factors. The Adviser may sell investments if it determines that any of the mentioned factors have changed materially from its initial analysis or that other factors indicate that an investment is no longer earning a return commensurate with its risk or that a different security will better help the Fund achieve its investment objective.
Read More

ANHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -7.2% 10.3% 35.38%
1 Yr 3.3% -9.7% 19.3% 15.06%
3 Yr -1.2%* -11.4% 72.9% 23.27%
5 Yr -1.8%* -14.2% 37.6% 26.36%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% 11.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -33.4% 3.6% 20.59%
2021 0.4% -4.3% 5.4% 29.95%
2020 -0.3% -8.4% 70.9% 65.40%
2019 1.9% -1.1% 5.1% 56.28%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.1% 46.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -14.3% 7.5% 33.77%
1 Yr 3.3% -18.1% 22.2% 10.07%
3 Yr -1.2%* -11.4% 72.9% 23.02%
5 Yr -1.2%* -14.2% 37.6% 16.72%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% 11.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -33.4% 3.6% 20.74%
2021 0.4% -4.3% 5.4% 29.95%
2020 -0.3% -8.4% 70.9% 65.40%
2019 2.0% -1.0% 5.1% 51.22%
2018 -0.6% -4.0% 0.2% 14.01%

NAV & Total Return History

ANHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ANHIX Category Low Category High ANHIX % Rank
Net Assets 69.5 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 87.85%
Number of Holdings 167 2 2736 82.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 M -492 M 2.55 B 81.84%
Weighting of Top 10 17.42% 3.0% 100.0% 21.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Warrior Met Coal Inc 7.88% 2.94%
  2. First American Government Obligs U 1.98%
  3. Antero Midstream Partners LP / Antero Midstream Finance Corp 5.75% 1.78%
  4. Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. 6.5% 1.78%
  5. Shelf Drilling International Holdings, Ltd. 8.25% 1.72%
  6. KB Home 6.88% 1.69%
  7. Ford Motor Company 9% 1.60%
  8. Mercer International Inc. 7.375% 1.60%
  9. Energizer Holdings Inc 7.75% 1.55%
  10. Big River Steel LLC / BRS Finance Corp 6.63% 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ANHIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.33% 0.00% 154.38% 18.80%
Cash 		1.97% -52.00% 100.00% 67.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.66% 0.00% 17.89% 66.76%
Stocks 		0.04% -0.60% 52.82% 66.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 96.93%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 95.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANHIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 100.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.41%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANHIX % Rank
US 		0.04% -0.60% 47.59% 57.39%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 95.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANHIX % Rank
Corporate 		98.02% 0.00% 129.69% 15.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.98% 0.00% 99.98% 74.05%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 94.28%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 97.36%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 93.11%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 94.87%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANHIX % Rank
US 		85.19% 0.00% 150.64% 19.47%
Non US 		12.14% 0.00% 118.12% 57.83%

ANHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ANHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.03% 18.97% 60.48%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.84% 57.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 30.17%

Sales Fees

ANHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ANHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ANHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% 37.77%

ANHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ANHIX Category Low Category High ANHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.28% 0.00% 37.15% 42.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ANHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ANHIX Category Low Category High ANHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.86% -2.39% 14.30% 26.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ANHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ANHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2009

13.18

13.2%

Matthew is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities Fund and the Strategic Credit Fund. Prior to Angel Oak, Matthew was the Director of Rainier Investment Management’s fixed income management team, and served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst and made investment recommendations for investment grade, high yield and private placement portfolios at GE Financial Assurance in Seattle, where he began his investment career in 1995. From 1991 to 1994, he was a CPA and auditor with Deloitte & Touche. Matthew holds a B.A. degree in Business Administration, with specializations in Finance and Accounting from Washington State University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the Seattle Society of Financial Analysts.

Sreeniwas (Sreeni) Prabhu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.

Berkin Kologlu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2016

5.88

5.9%

Berkin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for three of the firm’s mutual funds, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, High Yield Opportunities Fund, and the Strategic Credit Fund, as well as one of the firm’s private funds. He has over 15 years of experience in fixed income products and focuses on building and managing strategies within the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. Prior to Angel Oak, Berkin spent six years as an executive director at UBS, covering structured products and client solutions. Prior to UBS, Berkin worked at Bank of America where he focused on the structuring and marketing of CLOs and synthetic collateralized debt obligations backed by corporate credit. Before Bank of America, Berkin worked in Turkey as a commercial banker, where he was responsible for lending to large cap corporations. Berkin holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Nichole Hammond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2017

4.62

4.6%

Nichole Hammond, CFA®, is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Angel and Portfolio Manager of the High Yield Fund. Ms. Hammond has over 17 years’ experience in the corporate bond market across multiple industrial and financial subsectors. Prior to joining the Angel in 2017, Ms. Hammond spent 15 years at Wells Capital Management. Ms. Hammond was most recently a Senior Analyst for Wells Capital Management’s Montgomery Core Fixed Income team, responsible for research and investment strategy in the corporate bond portfolio with a focus on global financials. Ms. Hammond holds a B.A. in Business Administration, specializing in Finance, from the University of Washington. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×