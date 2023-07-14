In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of corporate issuers rated below investment grade (measured at the time of purchase). These “high-yield” securities (also known as “junk bonds”) will generally be rated BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or will be of equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization. If a bond is unrated, the Adviser may determine whether it is of comparable quality and therefore eligible for the Fund’s investment. The Fund intends to focus primarily on securities with credit ratings (or equivalent quality) between the range of BB and B of the high-yield market. However, the Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that have credit ratings lower than B, are bankrupt, or are in default.

The Fund may purchase securities issued by companies of any size – small cap, medium cap or large cap. The Fund’s principal investments include domestic and foreign corporate debt securities, including bank-issued subordinated debt, fixed and floating rate bonds, and zero coupon bonds; agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”); collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including securities backed by assets such as credit card receivables, student loans, automobile loans, and residential and commercial real estate, and other debt securitizations (“Structured Products”).

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in investment grade securities, including U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in equity securities such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants, rights and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including those that are part of the same group of investments companies as the Fund, that pursue an investment strategy that supports the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign debt securities, including corporate fixed income securities registered and sold in the United States by foreign issuers (commonly known as “Yankee” bonds).

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in investments that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of any maturity and duration, but, under normal circumstances, the Fund will have a dollar-weighted average maturity between two and fifteen years. The average maturity may be less than two years if the Adviser believes a temporary defensive posture is appropriate. Maturity refers to the length of time until a bond’s principal is repaid with interest. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates that incorporates a security’s yield, coupon, final maturity and call and put features and prepayment exposure into one measure with a higher duration indicating greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of two years, and interest rates increase (fall) by 1%, the portfolio would decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.

In pursuing its investment objectives or for hedging purposes, the Fund may utilize short selling, borrowing, and various types of derivative instruments, including swaps, futures contracts, and options, although not all such derivatives will be used at all times. Such derivatives may trade over-the-counter or on an exchange and may principally be used for one or more of the following purposes: speculation, currency hedging, duration management, or to pursue the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may borrow

to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements and borrow through reverse repurchase agreements.

The Fund’s allocation of its assets into various asset classes within its investment strategy will depend on the views of the Adviser as to the best value relative to what is currently presented in the marketplace. Investment decisions are made based on fundamental research and analysis to identify issuers with the ability to improve their credit profile over time with attractive valuations, resulting in both income and potential capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the Adviser may consider maturity, yield and ratings information and opportunities for price appreciation among other criteria. The Adviser also analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions. The Adviser attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. The Adviser will also seek to invest in securities that have relatively low volatility. The Adviser seeks to limit risk of principal by targeting assets that it considers undervalued. From time to time, the Fund may allocate its assets so as to focus on particular types of securities.