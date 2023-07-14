Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
Net Assets
$448 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.4%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations. The fund currently considers smaller market capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations of between $100 million and the greater of $4 billion or the capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index was $10.35 billion. The fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the smaller market capitalization threshold, including in situations where such securities continue to trade at valuations the portfolio managers consider attractive. Because of this, the fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in smaller market capitalization stocks at any given time. The fund normally invests significantly in securities of companies that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)), including emerging market securities. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.
|Period
|ANFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-9.7%
|22.7%
|6.94%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-16.4%
|28.4%
|87.20%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|89.15%
|5 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-24.5%
|42.6%
|94.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.3%
|95.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|94.24%
|2021
|7.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|61.50%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|89.30%
|2019
|3.6%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|75.67%
|2018
|-9.5%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|97.99%
|Period
|ANFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-12.9%
|22.7%
|6.51%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|83.33%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|89.15%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-18.9%
|42.6%
|80.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.3%
|94.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|94.24%
|2021
|7.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|61.50%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|89.30%
|2019
|3.6%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|75.67%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|48.12%
|ANFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|448 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|49.78%
|Number of Holdings
|124
|10
|1551
|37.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.5 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|58.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.40%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|78.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.67%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|19.69%
|Cash
|0.33%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|80.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|47.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|46.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|45.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|46.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.05%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|22.52%
|Industrials
|18.55%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|41.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.56%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|19.87%
|Technology
|13.07%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|13.25%
|Real Estate
|7.08%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|54.97%
|Basic Materials
|5.19%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|47.24%
|Healthcare
|4.83%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|66.45%
|Energy
|4.13%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|83.22%
|Communication Services
|1.78%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|67.77%
|Utilities
|1.12%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|72.19%
|Consumer Defense
|0.63%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|94.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFVX % Rank
|US
|96.08%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|35.01%
|Non US
|3.59%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|41.58%
|ANFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|84.14%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|11.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|52.86%
|ANFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ANFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|93.70%
|ANFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|60.48%
|ANFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ANFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|3.32%
|ANFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.417
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.742
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.483
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.830
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
Paul Magnuson is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Mid Cap Value and NFJ Small Cap Value strategies. In 2010, he was nominated for Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar. Prior to joining NFJ in 1992, Mr. Magnuson was a quantitative analyst in the trust investment department at NationsBank. Mr. Magnuson earned a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Nebraska.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2013
9.17
9.2%
John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Jeff Reed is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2007, Mr. Reed was a credit analyst at Frost Bank. Mr. Reed earned a B.B.A. in finance from Texas Christian University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 27, 2020
1.76
1.8%
J. Garth Reilly is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager/analyst of the NFJ Emerging Markets Value, NFJ International Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, he was an intern at Luther King Capital Management and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Reilly earned a B.A. in political economy from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
