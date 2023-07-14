Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.4%
1 yr return
19.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$26.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.4%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in securities of companies that can benefit from innovation, exploit new technologies or provide products and services that meet the demands of an evolving global economy.
In pursuing its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in common stocks that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. The fund also invests in common stocks with the potential to pay dividends. However, current income is not expected to be significant, particularly in low yield environments. The fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in issuers based outside the United States, including those based in developing countries. The fund may also invest in the stocks of smaller capitalization companies.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|ANFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|87.58%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|33.52%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|22.38%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|9.53%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|4.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|11.58%
|2021
|1.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|70.04%
|2020
|9.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|34.45%
|2019
|4.2%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|19.91%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|68.90%
|Period
|ANFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|87.92%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|30.34%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|20.80%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|8.99%
|10 Yr
|8.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|4.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|11.58%
|2021
|1.9%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|70.29%
|2020
|9.2%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|7.54%
|2019
|4.2%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|7.76%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|68.42%
|ANFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.5 B
|199 K
|133 B
|5.59%
|Number of Holdings
|251
|1
|9075
|18.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.86 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|5.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.44%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|64.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFFX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.27%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|89.43%
|Cash
|8.86%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|16.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.57%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|2.86%
|Other
|0.29%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|14.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|60.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|61.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFFX % Rank
|Technology
|34.31%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|6.72%
|Healthcare
|18.53%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|15.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.79%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|48.79%
|Financial Services
|12.54%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|70.37%
|Communication Services
|10.66%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|16.96%
|Industrials
|6.86%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|82.16%
|Consumer Defense
|1.47%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|91.52%
|Utilities
|0.87%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|61.23%
|Basic Materials
|0.74%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|82.82%
|Real Estate
|0.63%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|68.61%
|Energy
|0.58%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|61.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANFFX % Rank
|US
|72.03%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|1.98%
|Non US
|18.24%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|98.24%
|ANFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|80.05%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|13.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.92%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|31.92%
|ANFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ANFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|48.97%
|ANFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|59.63%
|ANFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ANFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|68.52%
|ANFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2004
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 1991
31.43
31.4%
Timothy D. Armour is chair and chief executive officer of Capital Group and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. He is also an equity portfolio manager. Tim has 39 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global telecommunications and U.S. service companies. Tim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Middlebury College. Tim is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2006
16.34
16.3%
Harold H. La is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Harold covered Indian IT services, Asian semiconductors, Korean small-cap companies, Asian banks and diversified financials. Prior to joining Capital, Harold was an auditor at KPMG. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Harold is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Caroline Jones is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst she covers health care services, retail drug companies and homebuilding in the U.S. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, she also covered U.S. regional banks and small- and mid-cap diversified banks. Before joining Capital, she was a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she graduated as a Palmer scholar, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of New South Wales in Australia. Caroline is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Reed Lowenstein is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst with research responsibility for U.S. and European materials, electrical equipment, consumer durables & apparel, as well as European semiconductors, machinery and renewable energy companies. He holds a master’s degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in drama from Tufts University, graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Reed is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mathews Cherian is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. and European semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Mathews was a senior equity analyst for Pangaea Capital in Boston. Before that, he was an equity analyst with David L. Babson and a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, and both a master’s degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in electrical science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mathews is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Richmond Wolf is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst he covers U.S. medical technology companies. He has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Prior to joining Capital, he was the assistant vice president for technology transfer at the California Institute of Technology and a cofounder of WebEventBroadcasting and Xen Golf. He holds a PhD from the California Institute of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University graduating cum laude. Richmond is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Tomoko Fortune is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 26 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for three years. Prior to joining Capital, Tomoko worked as a managing partner at Criterion Capital Management. Before that, she was an associate at Goldman Sachs & Co. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Dartmouth College. Tomoko is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Lara Pellini is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital she was an equity investment analyst, covering European, Eurasian and Latin American retail and luxury goods. Lara began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, she was a research fellow for the International Labor Organisation in Geneva, and a research assistant to the economics chair of the IULM University in Milan. She holds a master’s degree in economics of labor and industrial relations from the London School of Economics and a laurea in public relations and economics of information from the IULM University, Milan. Lara is based in London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
