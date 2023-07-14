Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Virtus NFJ Dividend Value Fund

mutual fund
ANDVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.69 -0.05 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (NFJEX) Primary Other (ANDAX) A (PNEAX) C (PNECX) Other (ADJPX) Retirement (ANDVX)
ANDVX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus NFJ Dividend Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.69 -0.05 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (NFJEX) Primary Other (ANDAX) A (PNEAX) C (PNECX) Other (ADJPX) Retirement (ANDVX)
ANDVX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus NFJ Dividend Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.69 -0.05 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (NFJEX) Primary Other (ANDAX) A (PNEAX) C (PNECX) Other (ADJPX) Retirement (ANDVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus NFJ Dividend Value Fund

ANDVX | Fund

$10.69

$798 M

1.81%

$0.19

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

-8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

Net Assets

$798 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus NFJ Dividend Value Fund

ANDVX | Fund

$10.69

$798 M

1.81%

$0.19

0.69%

ANDVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus NFJ Dividend Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Oliver

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies that pay or are expected to pay dividends. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest primarily in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations greater than $3.5 billion. The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers partition the fund’s selection universe by industry and then identify what they believe to be the most attractively valued securities in each industry to determine potential holdings for the fund representing a broad range of industry groups. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. In selecting individual holdings and constructing the overall portfolio, the portfolio managers take into account the dividend yields of their investments. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities, the fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate-related investments, and a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)), including emerging market securities. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

Read More

ANDVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -12.7% 217.8% 16.67%
1 Yr -8.6% -58.4% 200.0% 95.94%
3 Yr 2.2%* -23.0% 64.4% 83.57%
5 Yr -6.7%* -15.2% 29.3% 95.91%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 88.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -65.1% 22.3% 97.05%
2021 9.9% -25.3% 25.5% 28.21%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 83.35%
2019 2.2% -9.2% 10.4% 93.39%
2018 -6.7% -9.4% 3.1% 98.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -12.7% 217.8% 15.60%
1 Yr -8.6% -58.4% 200.0% 96.12%
3 Yr 2.2%* -23.0% 64.4% 83.95%
5 Yr -2.3%* -14.9% 32.0% 83.19%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 86.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -65.1% 22.3% 97.05%
2021 9.9% -25.3% 25.5% 28.30%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 83.26%
2019 2.2% -9.2% 10.4% 93.39%
2018 -2.1% -8.9% 3.3% 45.04%

NAV & Total Return History

ANDVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ANDVX Category Low Category High ANDVX % Rank
Net Assets 798 M 1 M 151 B 51.87%
Number of Holdings 67 2 1727 62.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 273 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 47.81%
Weighting of Top 10 34.26% 5.0% 99.2% 25.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.21%
  2. American Tower Corp 4.20%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc 4.05%
  4. Merck & Co Inc 3.91%
  5. Broadcom Inc 3.84%
  6. Citigroup Inc 3.62%
  7. Allstate Corp 3.30%
  8. Intel Corp 3.19%
  9. Lockheed Martin Corp 3.08%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 3.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ANDVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.27% 28.02% 125.26% 31.10%
Cash 		0.73% -88.20% 71.98% 66.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 59.80%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 56.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 57.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 58.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANDVX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.72% 0.00% 58.05% 24.69%
Technology 		13.18% 0.00% 54.02% 28.60%
Industrials 		12.75% 0.00% 42.76% 33.83%
Healthcare 		12.13% 0.00% 30.08% 89.44%
Real Estate 		11.06% 0.00% 90.54% 1.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.73% 0.00% 22.74% 17.29%
Basic Materials 		6.78% 0.00% 21.69% 7.90%
Communication Services 		5.81% 0.00% 26.58% 48.55%
Energy 		3.08% 0.00% 54.00% 92.27%
Utilities 		2.86% 0.00% 27.04% 71.90%
Consumer Defense 		1.90% 0.00% 34.10% 96.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANDVX % Rank
US 		99.27% 24.51% 121.23% 8.19%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 95.70%

ANDVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ANDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.04% 45.41% 72.34%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 28.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 52.32%

Sales Fees

ANDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ANDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ANDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 94.74%

ANDVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ANDVX Category Low Category High ANDVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.81% 0.00% 41.61% 27.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ANDVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ANDVX Category Low Category High ANDVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.72% -1.51% 4.28% 29.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ANDVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ANDVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Oliver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2006

15.53

15.5%

Thomas Oliver is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, Mr. Oliver was a manager of corporate reporting at Perot Systems and an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Oliver earned a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.

R. McKinney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Mr. McKinney is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors. As a member of the Value Equity US Team, he is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst covering the energy sector for Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jeff Reed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Jeff Reed is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2007, Mr. Reed was a credit analyst at Frost Bank. Mr. Reed earned a B.B.A. in finance from Texas Christian University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 2004.

John Mowrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2015

6.76

6.8%

John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×